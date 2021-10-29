U.S. markets open in 1 hour 55 minutes

First National Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

First National Corporation
·24 min read
In this article:
STRASBURG, Va., Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First National Corporation (the “Company” or “First National”) (NASDAQ: FXNC), the bank holding company of First Bank (the “Bank”), reported unaudited consolidated net income of $2.4 million, or $0.38 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2021, which resulted in return on average assets of 0.71% and return on average equity of 8.64%. This compares to net income of $1.8 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, and return on average assets of 0.74% and return on average equity of 8.52% for the third quarter of 2020.

Net income for the third quarter of 2021 included $1.3 million of merger related expenses from the Company’s acquisition of The Bank of Fincastle (the “Merger”), which was consummated on July 1, 2021. In addition, there was no provision for loan losses in the third quarter of 2021, compared to provision for loan losses of $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2020.

During the third quarter of 2021, First Bank also negotiated and completed the acquisition of an $82.6 million loan portfolio originated from SmartBank’s branch located in the Richmond, Virginia market. In connection with the purchase of the loan portfolio, the Bank hired a team of employees based out of the branch. SmartBank decided to close their branch operation on December 31, 2021. First Bank will continue to operate a loan production office from this location.

President and Chief Executive Officer Scott C. Harvard commented, “The third quarter may have been the most productive in our company’s 114 year history as we completed the acquisition of The Bank of Fincastle and also seized the opportunity for a team lift and loan portfolio acquisition in the Richmond market. The transactions boosted assets to $1.4 billion and increased loan balances by $205.1 million, while extending the Bank’s reach into the Roanoke market and bolstering the banking team in Richmond. These transactions reflect our strategy of hiring talented bankers to support organic growth, which in turn positions the company well for strategic acquisitions. I am incredibly proud of our people, not just for the level of work and effort it took to successfully complete two transformative transactions concurrently, but for their can-do attitude when asked to step up to the challenge. We believe our banking company is well positioned to be a leader in Virginia banking for years to come.”

Key highlights of the third quarter of 2021 are as follows. Comparisons are to the corresponding period in the prior year unless otherwise stated:

Successful team lift and $83 million loan portfolio acquisition in the Richmond market

Completed the acquisition of The Bank of Fincastle

Total assets increased 44% to $1.4 billion

Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased 39% to $799.6 million

Noninterest-bearing deposits increased 60% to $411.5 million

Net interest income increased 29%, or $2.2 million

Noninterest income increased 20%, or $447 thousand

Merger related expenses totaled $1.3 million

Nonperforming assets totaled $4.0 million, or 0.30% of total assets

ACQUISITION OF THE BANK OF FINCASTLE

On July 1, 2021, the Company completed the acquisition of The Bank of Fincastle (“Fincastle”) for an aggregate purchase price of $33.8 million of cash and stock. Fincastle was merged with and into First Bank. The former Fincastle branches continued to operate as The Bank of Fincastle, a division of First Bank, until the systems were converted on October 16, 2021. For the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021, the Company recorded merger related expenses of $1.3 million and $2.0 million, respectively. The Company estimates it will incur an additional $1.4 million of merger related costs throughout the fourth quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2022, which would result in aggregate costs related to the Merger of $3.4 million.

ACQUISITION OF THE SMARTBANK LOAN PORTFOLIO

On September 30, 2021, the Bank acquired $82.6 million of loans and certain fixed assets from SmartBank related to their Richmond area branch. First Bank agreed to assume the facility lease of SmartBank’s branch office located in Glen Allen, Virginia. First Bank paid a premium based on a specific percentage of the loans sold and certain fixed assets were acquired at SmartBank’s book value. Additionally, an experienced team of bankers based out of the SmartBank location have transitioned to become employees of First Bank. First Bank did not assume any deposit liabilities from SmartBank in connection with the transaction and SmartBank intends to close their branch operation on December 31, 2021. First Bank will continue to operate a loan production office from the location after the SmartBank branch is closed. First Bank’s assumption of the lease and acquisition of the remaining branch assets is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION'S PPP

The Bank participated as a lender in the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) to support local small businesses and non-profit organizations by providing forgivable loans. Loan fees received from the SBA are accreted into income evenly over the life of the loans, net of loan origination costs, through interest and fees on loans. PPP loans totaled $22.8 million at September 30, 2021, with $1.3 million scheduled to mature in the second and third quarters of 2022, and $21.5 million scheduled to mature in the first and second quarters of 2026.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income increased $2.2 million, or 29%, to $9.7 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to the same period of 2020. The increase resulted from a $2.0 million, or 24% increase in total interest and dividend income and a $176 thousand, or 23%, decrease in total interest expense. Net interest income was favorably impacted by a $383.8 million, or 43%, increase in average earning assets and was partially offset by the impact of a 35-basis point decrease in the net interest margin to 3.06% when comparing the periods.

PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

There was no provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2021. The allowance for loan losses totaled $5.4 million, or 0.66% of total loans and there were no significant changes in the general or specific reserve components of the allowance. The loans acquired from Fincastle and SmartBank during the quarter did not require an allowance for loan loss at September 30, 2021. Net charge-offs totaled $31 thousand during the three-month period ending September 30, 2021. The allowance for loan losses totaled $5.4 million, or 0.89% of total loans at June 30, 2021, and $7.8 million, or 1.20% of total loans at September 30, 2020. Provision for loan losses totaled $1.5 million for the three-month period ending September 30, 2020.

Loans 30 to 89 days past due and accruing totaled $3.3 million, or 0.40% of total loans at September 30, 2021, compared to $885 thousand, or 0.14% of total loans one year ago. Accruing substandard loans totaled $319 thousand at September 30, 2021 and $3.8 million at September 30, 2020. Nonperforming assets totaled $4.0 million, or 0.30% of total assets at September 30, 2021, compared to $7.0 million, or 0.74% of total assets at September 30, 2020. Nonperforming assets were comprised of $2.2 million of nonaccrual loans and $1.8 million of other real estate owned. There were $1.5 million of commercial rental properties included in other real estate owned that were acquired in the Merger.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, and during the first half of 2021, the Bank modified terms of certain loans for customers that continued to be negatively impacted by the pandemic by lowering borrower’s loan payments with interest only payments for periods ranging between 6 and 24 months. Modified loans totaled $13.3 million at September 30, 2021, with $13.2 million in the Bank’s commercial real estate loan portfolio and $83 thousand in the commercial and industrial loans portfolio. The loans were comprised of $11.6 million in the lodging sector and $1.7 million in the leisure sector. All modified loans were performing under their modified terms as of September 30, 2021.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income increased $447 thousand, or 20%, to $2.6 million compared to the same period of 2020. Service charges on deposits increased $101 thousand, or 23%, ATM and check card fees increased $84 thousand, or 13%, wealth management fees increased $123 thousand, or 21%, and fees for other customer services increased $111 thousand, or 34%. Service charges on deposits benefited from an increase in overdraft fee income, the increase in ATM and check card fees resulted from an increase in card use by customers, wealth management revenue increased from a higher amount of assets under management, and the increase in fees for other customer services was impacted by an increase in mortgage fee income.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense increased $3.3 million, or 54%, to $9.4 million, compared to the same period one year ago. The increase was primarily attributable to a $1.9 million increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $180 thousand increase in marketing expense, a $324 thousand increase in legal and professional fees, a $274 thousand increase in data processing fees, and a $272 thousand increase in other operating expenses. The increase in salaries and employee benefits resulted primarily from merger related expenses and the increase in the number of employees from the acquisition of Fincastle. Marketing expenses increased from both merger related expenses and timing of advertising campaigns. The increase in legal and professional fees was attributable to merger related expenses. Data processing expenses increased from merger related expenses and from the impact of additional customer accounts from the merger with Fincastle.

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets of First National increased $413.1 million, or 44%, to $1.4 billion at September 30, 2021, compared to $942.7 million at September 30, 2020. Loans, net of the allowance for loan losses increased $176.4 million, or 28%, securities increased $144.4 million, or 109%, and interest-bearing deposits in banks and Fed funds sold combined increased $67.2 million, or 62%. The increase in loans was attributable to the acquisitions of Fincastle and the SmartBank loan portfolio during the quarter, while the increases in securities, interest-bearing deposits in banks and Fed funds sold were attributable to the acquisition of Fincastle and growth in the Bank’s deposit portfolio during the recent twelve-month period.

Total liabilities increased $378.4 million, or 44%, to $1.2 billion at September 30, 2021, compared to $860.5 million one year ago. The increase in total liabilities was attributable to growth in deposits. Total deposits increased $374.2 million, or 45%, to $1.2 billion. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $154.8 million, or 60%, savings and interest-bearing demand deposits increased $172.6 million, or 36%, and time deposits increased $46.8 million, or 46%. Although the majority of the deposit portfolio growth resulted from the acquisition of Fincastle, growth of the Bank’s deposits over the prior twelve-month period also made a meaningful contribution.

Shareholders’ equity increased $34.7 million, or 42%, to $116.9 million at September 30, 2021, compared to one year ago, from a $27.5 million increase in common stock and surplus, primarily from the issuance of common stock related to the Fincastle acquisition and an $8.9 million increase in retained earnings. The Bank was considered well-capitalized at September 30, 2021.

ABOUT FIRST NATIONAL

First National Corporation (NASDAQ: FXNC) is the parent company and bank holding company of First Bank, a community bank that first opened for business in 1907 in Strasburg, Virginia. The Bank offers loan and deposit products and services through its website, www.fbvirginia.com, its mobile banking platform, a network of ATMs located throughout its market area, one loan production office, a customer service center in a retirement community, and 20 bank branch office locations located throughout the Shenandoah Valley, the central regions of Virginia, and the Richmond and Roanoke market areas. In addition to providing traditional banking services, the Bank operates a wealth management division under the name First Bank Wealth Management. First Bank also owns First Bank Financial Services, Inc., which invests in entities that provide investment services and title insurance, and Bank of Fincastle Services, Inc., which has an investment in a mortgage company.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this discussion may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company’s future operations and are generally identified by phrases such as “the Company expects,” “the Company believes” or words of similar import. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to the forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the rapidly changing uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential adverse effect on the economy, our employees and customers, and our financial performance. For details on other factors that could affect expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACTS

Scott C. Harvard

M. Shane Bell

President and CEO

Executive Vice President and CFO

(540) 465-9121

(540) 465-9121

sharvard@fbvirginia.com

sbell@fbvirginia.com


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Quarterly Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

Income Statement

Interest income

Interest and fees on loans

$

9,215

$

7,074

$

7,143

$

7,310

$

7,568

Interest on deposits in banks

79

37

33

31

25

Interest on federal funds sold

8

Interest on securities

Taxable interest

766

697

717

567

575

Tax-exempt interest

242

215

180

163

152

Dividends

21

22

22

24

23

Total interest income

$

10,331

$

8,045

$

8,095

$

8,095

$

8,343

Interest expense

Interest on deposits

$

369

$

328

$

363

$

410

$

541

Interest on subordinated debt

156

154

154

160

160

Interest on junior subordinated debt

68

68

66

68

68

Total interest expense

$

593

$

550

$

583

$

638

$

769

Net interest income

$

9,738

$

7,495

$

7,512

$

7,457

$

7,574

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

(1,000

)

(200

)

1,500

Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses

$

9,738

$

8,495

$

7,512

$

7,657

$

6,074

Noninterest income

Service charges on deposit accounts

$

547

$

447

$

442

$

553

$

446

ATM and check card fees

753

682

601

576

669

Wealth management fees

696

657

643

598

573

Fees for other customer services

434

307

286

216

323

Income from bank owned life insurance

161

100

113

124

131

Net gains on securities

37

2

38

Net gains on sale of loans

18

7

10

3

Other operating income

57

224

14

73

18

Total noninterest income

$

2,648

$

2,435

$

2,143

$

2,152

$

2,201

Noninterest expense

Salaries and employee benefits

$

5,446

$

3,693

$

3,555

$

3,212

$

3,498

Occupancy

500

399

447

422

433

Equipment

519

433

431

440

439

Marketing

243

138

106

112

63

Supplies

176

77

88

90

112

Legal and professional fees

586

483

737

310

262

ATM and check card expense

329

268

231

253

259

FDIC assessment

87

78

69

105

52

Bank franchise tax

153

172

168

161

162

Data processing expense

465

216

204

196

191

Amortization expense

5

5

14

24

33

Other real estate owned expense (income), net

14

Other operating expense

903

668

600

569

631

Total noninterest expense

$

9,426

$

6,630

$

6,650

$

5,894

$

6,135

Income before income taxes

$

2,960

$

4,300

$

3,005

$

3,915

$

2,140

Income tax expense

562

958

569

759

386

Net income

$

2,398

$

3,342

$

2,436

$

3,156

$

1,754


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Quarterly Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

Common Share and Per Common Share Data

Net income, basic

$

0.39

$

0.69

$

0.50

$

0.65

$

0.36

Weighted average shares, basic

6,220,456

4,868,901

4,863,823

4,858,288

4,854,144

Net income, diluted

$

0.38

$

0.69

$

0.50

$

0.65

$

0.36

Weighted average shares, diluted

6,229,525

4,873,286

4,872,097

4,861,208

4,854,649

Shares outstanding at period end

6,226,418

4,870,459

4,868,462

4,860,399

4,858,217

Tangible book value at period end

$

18.11

$

18.21

$

17.65

$

17.47

$

16.92

Cash dividends

$

0.12

$

0.12

$

0.12

$

0.11

$

0.11

Key Performance Ratios

Return on average assets

0.71

%

1.31

%

1.00

%

1.31

%

0.74

%

Return on average equity

8.64

%

15.33

%

11.53

%

15.03

%

8.52

%

Net interest margin

3.06

%

3.10

%

3.27

%

3.30

%

3.41

%

Efficiency ratio (1)

64.82

%

63.65

%

64.53

%

61.00

%

62.35

%

Average Balances

Average assets

$

1,337,247

$

1,026,583

$

988,324

$

954,810

$

944,390

Average earning assets

1,272,969

976,842

937,199

904,511

889,127

Average shareholders’ equity

110,153

87,442

85,708

83,545

81,894

Asset Quality

Loan charge-offs

$

111

$

1,085

$

66

$

165

$

115

Loan recoveries

80

64

67

73

96

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

31

1,021

(1

)

92

19

Non-accrual loans

2,158

2,102

6,814

6,714

6,974

Other real estate owned, net

1,848

Nonperforming assets

4,006

2,102

6,814

6,714

6,974

Loans 30 to 89 days past due, accruing

3,276

550

906

996

885

Loans over 90 days past due, accruing

7

5

302

6

Troubled debt restructurings, accruing

Special mention loans

510

Substandard loans, accruing

319

322

1,343

1,394

3,804

Capital Ratios (2)

Total capital

$

128,197

$

95,856

$

94,044

$

91,243

$

89,155

Tier 1 capital

122,763

90,391

86,717

84,032

81,883

Common equity tier 1 capital

122,763

90,391

86,717

84,032

81,883

Total capital to risk-weighted assets

14.42

%

16.25

%

16.05

%

15.82

%

15.34

%

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets

13.81

%

15.32

%

14.80

%

14.57

%

14.09

%

Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets

13.81

%

15.32

%

14.80

%

14.57

%

14.09

%

Leverage ratio

9.22

%

8.78

%

8.78

%

8.80

%

8.67

%


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Quarterly Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

Balance Sheet

Cash and due from banks

$

19,182

$

13,913

$

11,940

$

13,115

$

13,349

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

95,459

114,334

164,322

114,182

108,857

Federal funds sold

80,589

Securities available for sale, at fair value

266,600

222,236

159,742

140,225

117,132

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost

10,046

10,898

13,424

14,234

15,101

Restricted securities, at cost

1,813

1,631

1,631

1,875

1,848

Loans held for sale

245

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses

816,977

611,883

630,716

622,429

640,591

Other real estate owned

1,848

Premises and equipment, net

22,401

18,876

19,087

19,319

19,548

Accrued interest receivable

3,823

2,662

2,609

2,717

3,156

Bank owned life insurance

24,141

18,128

18,029

17,916

17,792

Goodwill

4,011

Core deposit intangibles, net

159

5

19

43

Other assets

8,740

10,032

6,625

4,656

5,316

Total assets

$

1,355,789

$

1,024,593

$

1,028,130

$

950,932

$

942,733

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$

411,527

$

290,571

$

292,280

$

263,229

$

256,733

Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits

652,624

528,002

526,012

479,035

480,017

Time deposits

148,419

95,732

97,765

100,197

101,645

Total deposits

$

1,212,570

$

914,305

$

916,057

$

842,461

$

838,395

Subordinated debt

9,993

9,992

9,992

9,991

9,987

Junior subordinated debt

9,279

9,279

9,279

9,279

9,279

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

7,041

2,335

6,876

4,285

2,816

Total liabilities

$

1,238,883

$

935,911

$

942,204

$

866,016

$

860,477

Preferred stock

$

$

$

$

$

Common stock

7,783

6,088

6,086

6,075

6,073

Surplus

31,889

6,295

6,214

6,151

6,081

Retained earnings

75,554

73,901

71,144

69,292

66,670

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net

1,680

2,398

2,482

3,398

3,432

Total shareholders’ equity

$

116,906

$

88,682

$

85,926

$

84,916

$

82,256

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

1,355,789

$

1,024,593

$

1,028,130

$

950,932

$

942,733

Loan Data

Mortgage loans on real estate:

Construction and land development

$

45,194

$

25,035

$

25,720

$

27,328

$

27,472

Secured by farmland

3,748

495

507

521

533

Secured by 1-4 family residential

294,216

235,158

236,870

235,814

234,198

Other real estate loans

358,821

244,960

248,357

246,362

249,786

Loans to farmers (except those secured by real estate)

857

232

436

637

1,120

Commercial and industrial loans (except those secured by real estate)

104,807

102,734

117,109

109,201

124,157

Consumer installment loans

6,577

5,179

5,684

6,458

7,378

Deposit overdrafts

172

174

112

143

194

All other loans

8,019

3,381

3,407

3,450

3,530

Total loans

$

822,411

$

617,348

$

638,202

$

629,914

$

648,368

Allowance for loan losses

(5,434

)

(5,465

)

(7,486

)

(7,485

)

(7,777

)

Loans, net

$

816,977

$

611,883

$

630,716

$

622,429

$

640,591


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Quarterly Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income

GAAP measures:

Interest income – loans

$

9,215

$

7,074

$

7,143

$

7,310

$

7,568

Interest income – investments and other

1,116

971

952

785

775

Interest expense – deposits

(369

)

(328

)

(363

)

(410

)

(541

)

Interest expense – subordinated debt

(156

)

(154

)

(154

)

(160

)

(160

)

Interest expense – junior subordinated debt

(68

)

(68

)

(66

)

(68

)

(68

)

Total net interest income

$

9,738

$

7,495

$

7,512

$

7,457

$

7,574

Non-GAAP measures:

Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – loans

$

8

$

8

$

8

$

8

$

8

Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities

64

57

48

43

41

Total tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income

$

72

$

65

$

56

$

51

$

49

Total tax-equivalent net interest income

$

9,810

$

7,560

$

7,568

$

7,508

$

7,623


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Year-to-Date Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

Income Statement

Interest income

Interest and fees on loans

$

23,432

$

22,187

Interest on deposits in banks

149

159

Interest on federal funds sold

8

Interest on securities

Taxable interest

2,180

1,881

Tax-exempt interest

637

454

Dividends

65

75

Total interest income

$

26,471

$

24,756

Interest expense

Interest on deposits

$

1,060

$

2,179

Interest on federal funds purchased

Interest on subordinated debt

464

341

Interest on junior subordinated debt

202

225

Interest on other borrowings

Total interest expense

$

1,726

$

2,745

Net interest income

$

24,745

$

22,011

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

(1,000

)

3,200

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

$

25,745

$

18,811

Noninterest income

Service charges on deposit accounts

$

1,436

$

1,475

ATM and check card fees

2,036

1,738

Wealth management fees

1,996

1,610

Fees for other customer services

1,027

767

Income from bank owned life insurance

374

345

Net gains (losses) on securities

37

38

Net gains on sale of loans

25

60

Other operating income

295

40

Total noninterest income

$

7,226

$

6,073

Noninterest expense

Salaries and employee benefits

$

12,694

$

10,109

Occupancy

1,346

1,244

Equipment

1,383

1,267

Marketing

487

243

Supplies

341

304

Legal and professional fees

1,806

842

ATM and check card expense

828

727

FDIC assessment

234

142

Bank franchise tax

493

476

Data processing expense

885

563

Amortization expense

24

127

Other real estate owned expense (income), net

14

(9

)

Other operating expense

2,171

1,857

Total noninterest expense

$

22,706

$

17,892

Income before income taxes

$

10,265

$

6,992

Income tax expense

2,089

1,290

Net income

$

8,176

$

5,702


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Year-to-Date Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

Common Share and Per Common Share Data

Net income, basic

$

1.54

$

1.17

Weighted average shares, basic

5,322,696

4,884,805

Net income, diluted

$

1.53

$

1.17

Weighted average shares, diluted

5,329,939

4,886,668

Shares outstanding at period end

6,226,418

4,858,217

Tangible book value at period end

$

18.11

$

16.92

Cash dividends

$

0.36

$

0.33

Key Performance Ratios

Return on average assets

0.97

%

0.86

%

Return on average equity

11.40

%

9.49

%

Net interest margin

3.13

%

3.58

%

Efficiency ratio (1)

64.34

%

63.04

%

Average Balances

Average assets

$

1,121,225

$

883,741

Average earning assets

1,063,597

827,240

Average shareholders’ equity

95,861

80,228

Asset Quality

Loan charge-offs

$

1,262

$

619

Loan recoveries

211

262

Net charge-offs

1,051

357

Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income

GAAP measures:

Interest income – loans

$

23,432

$

22,187

Interest income – investments and other

3,039

2,569

Interest expense – deposits

(1,060

)

(2,179

)

Interest expense – federal funds purchased

Interest expense – subordinated debt

(464

)

(341

)

Interest expense – junior subordinated debt

(202

)

(225

)

Interest expense – other borrowings

Total net interest income

$

24,745

$

22,011

Non-GAAP measures:

Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – loans

$

24

$

26

Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities

169

121

Total tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income

$

193

$

147

Total tax-equivalent net interest income

$

24,938

$

22,158

(1) The efficiency ratio is computed by dividing noninterest expense excluding other real estate owned income/expense, amortization of intangibles, gains and losses on disposal of premises and equipment, and merger related expenses by the sum of net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on sales of securities. Tax-equivalent net interest income is calculated by adding the tax benefit realized from interest income that is nontaxable to total interest income then subtracting total interest expense. The tax rate utilized in calculating the tax benefit is 21%. See the tables above for tax-equivalent net interest income and reconciliations of net interest income to tax-equivalent net interest income. The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Such information is not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be construed as such. Management believes; however, such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operational performance, but cautions that such information not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP.

(2) All capital ratios reported are for First Bank.


