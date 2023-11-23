First National Financial (TSE:FN) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

First National Financial Corporation (TSE:FN) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 15th of December to CA$0.9542. This makes the dividend yield 6.5%, which is above the industry average.

First National Financial's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by First National Financial's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 10.7%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 73% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

First National Financial Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from CA$1.3 total annually to CA$2.45. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.5% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

We Could See First National Financial's Dividend Growing

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that First National Financial has grown earnings per share at 6.9% per year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

First National Financial Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for First National Financial that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

