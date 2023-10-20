First National Financial's (TSE:FN) Dividend Will Be CA$0.20

The board of First National Financial Corporation (TSE:FN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.20 per share on the 15th of November. This means the annual payment is 6.9% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

First National Financial's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. The last dividend was quite easily covered by First National Financial's earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 36.8%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 55%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

First National Financial Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CA$1.3 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of CA$2.40. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.3% a year over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

First National Financial May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, First National Financial has only grown its earnings per share at 2.2% per annum over the past five years. Growth of 2.2% may indicate that the company has limited investment opportunity so it is returning its earnings to shareholders instead. This isn't necessarily bad, but we wouldn't expect rapid dividend growth in the future.

First National Financial Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for First National Financial that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

