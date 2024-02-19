First National Financial's (TSE:FN) Dividend Will Be CA$0.2042

The board of First National Financial Corporation (TSE:FN) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of March, with investors receiving CA$0.2042 per share. This makes the dividend yield 6.0%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

First National Financial's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by First National Financial's earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 16.9%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 69% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

First National Financial Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$1.40 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$2.45. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.8% over that duration. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

We Could See First National Financial's Dividend Growing

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. First National Financial has impressed us by growing EPS at 6.9% per year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

First National Financial Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for First National Financial that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.