First National Realty Partners Acquires City Center Crossing, a 98,408 SF Lidl-Anchored Shopping Center in Sandy Springs, GA.

RED BANK, N.J, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Realty Partners (FNRP) is pleased to announce the acquisition of City Center Crossing, a grocery-anchored shopping center located at 6331 Roswell Road, Sandy Spring, GA 30328. City Center Crossing is a 98,408 SF shopping center that is 77% occupied and anchored by a 27,858 square foot Lidl Supermarket that opened in May 2020. The property is located approximately 16 miles north of downtown Atlanta and adds to FNRP's rapidly growing portfolio of premier real estate assets throughout the United States.

City Center Crossing

"We are extremely excited to not only acquire our first asset in the Atlanta Market but to also add Lidl to our portfolio, one of the most rapidly growing grocers in the country," said Matt Annibale, Senior Director of Acquisitions at First National Realty Partners. "The remaining vacancy in the center will provide significant upside for our investors."

First National Realty Partners, LLC (FNRP) is a leading vertically integrated real estate investment firm focused on acquiring institutional quality commercial real estate throughout the United States. The firm is an active, opportunistic, and value-add investment firm that is equipped to operate in all facets of the real estate acquisition process as an investor, developer, and asset manager of commercial real estate. FNRP enhances the value of properties through hands-on management and targeted investments that result in superior, risk-adjusted returns for its investors.

