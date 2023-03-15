U.S. markets closed

The First Nations Health Authority stands with the BC Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres

·1 min read

COAST SALISH TERRITORY, March 14, 2023 /CNW/ - The First Nations Health Authority ("FNHA") champions a zero tolerance approach to anti-Indigenous racism, including negative stereotyping and injustice experienced by Indigenous peoples in the health care system and in Canadian society generally.  This includes zero tolerance to ideologies and practices that contribute to the establishment, maintenance, and perpetuation of power imbalances, societal obstacles, and inequitable treatment experienced by Indigenous peoples. 

First Nations Health Authority Logo (CNW Group/First Nations Health Authority)
First Nations Health Authority Logo (CNW Group/First Nations Health Authority)

FNHA has become aware of the recent media reports and the media statement issued by the BC Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres ("BCAAFC") and First Nations Leadership Council ("FNLC") calling for swift action following the reported mistreatment of a First Nations Cultural Advisor and staff member of the BCAAFC by the Hyatt Regency Vancouver.

The BCAAFC and FNLC have called upon the Hyatt Regency Vancouver to publicly apologize and to take action to amend policy, procedures and practices to address Indigenous-specific racism. These are reasonable and appropriate in our view.

In light of the Hyatt Regency Vancouver's reported behaviour and the need to provide a culturally safe environment for attendees at our upcoming First Nations Health and Wellness Summit on April 4-6, 2023, the FNHA will be securing an alternate venue.

SOURCE First Nations Health Authority

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/14/c8645.html

