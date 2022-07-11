U.S. markets close in 5 hours 29 minutes

The First Nations Health Managers Association to launch "RISE Against Racism" campaign later this year

·3 min read

AKWESASNE, TRADITIONAL MOHAWK TERRITORY, ON, July 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Accessing quality health services can be a stressful experience. Anti-Indigenous racism in Canada's health systems, such as discriminatory language in interactions with patients and negative stereotyping that influences care decisions, can have a negative impact on health outcomes. That is why the First Nations Health Managers Association, in partnership with the First Peoples Wellness Circle and the Thunderbird Partnership Foundation, are working to change problematic language and perceptions within the context of health systems through the RISE Against Racism campaign.

Focusing on hospitals, health care providers, health authorities and medical schools, this campaign will work to change problematic biases and perceptions by promoting mutual respect, understanding and empathy toward Indigenous Peoples seeking health services. After its official launch later this year, the campaign will include print marketing, a series of television interviews, radio interviews and commercials, as well as public service messaging to communities informing them of available resources.

Indigenous Services Canada is supporting this work with a $400K contribution in 2021-2022 and $480K in 2022-2023. This investment is part of $126.7 million allocated through Budget 2021 over three years to address anti-Indigenous racism in Canada's health systems. The Government of Canada remains committed to working with provincial and territorial governments, Indigenous partners and health providers to increase safety and respect for Indigenous Peoples in Canada's health systems.

Quotes

"RISE Against Racism is an important campaign that will help to address anti-Indigenous racism that has persisted in Canada's health systems for far too long. I commend the First Nations Health Managers Association, along with the First Peoples Wellness Circle and the Thunderbird Partnership Foundation, on their hard work and vision to launch this campaign, as it will help to foster better experiences and outcomes for Indigenous Peoples when they access health care."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu 
Minister of Indigenous Services

"Working together with our partners―the Thunderbird Partnership Foundation and the First Peoples Wellness Circle―provides an opportunity to incorporate our collective strengths, voices, and values into this campaign.  We collectively call on Canada and our allies to RISE against racism."

Marion Crowe
CEO
First Nations Health Managers Association

Quick facts

  • Budget 2021 has committed $126.7 million over three years to foster health systems where Indigenous Peoples are respected and safe.

  • This investment aligns with the federal response to improve access to culturally safe services, with a focus on services for Indigenous women, 2SLGBTQQIA+ people, persons with disabilities and other marginalized groups who may experience intersecting discrimination.

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/11/c5265.html

