First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.07

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.07 per share on the 24th of May. The dividend yield is 2.5% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

First Northwest Bancorp Not Expected To Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible.

First Northwest Bancorp has a good history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at 5 years. Past distributions unfortunately do not guarantee future ones, and First Northwest Bancorp's last earnings report actually showed that the company went over its net earnings in its total dividend distribution. This value is at an alarming sign that could mean that First Northwest Bancorp's dividend at its current rate may no longer be sustainable for longer.

The next 12 months is set to see EPS grow by 105.6%. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, it could start putting pressure on the balance sheet with the payout ratio getting very high over the next year.

First Northwest Bancorp Is Still Building Its Track Record

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. Since 2019, the annual payment back then was $0.12, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.28. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 18% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that First Northwest Bancorp has grown earnings per share at 5.6% per year over the past five years. Unprofitable companies aren't normally our pick for a dividend stock, but we like the growth that we have been seeing. As long as the company becomes profitable soon, it is on a trajectory that could see it being a solid dividend payer.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. We don't think First Northwest Bancorp is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for First Northwest Bancorp that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

