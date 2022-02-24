U.S. markets open in 5 hours 2 minutes

THE FIRST OFFICIAL ARTWORK ON THE MOON

·1 min read

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The first ever official artwork to be placed on the Moon within the NASA CLPS initiative. Space industry organisations have teamed up with one of the world's most celebrated artists Sacha Jafri to send the world's first official artwork to the Moon. The artwork was revealed to the world today at a press conference at The USA Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, UAE.

The first official artwork on the moon
The first official artwork on the moon

The Artwork will be placed on the surface of the Moon later this year by Spacebit, a company developing technology for space exploration, and Astrobotic Technology Inc., a company providing end-to-end delivery services for payloads to the Moon. The artistic/humanitarian aspect of the mission has been put together by Selenian, a company specialising in the curation of art in space.

This will be the first ever commercial lunar mission under the NASA Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative known as CLPS. The landing site where Jafri's artwork is placed will then become a world heritage landmark preserved forever.

Sacha Jafri, the Artist:

"The placement of my moon-landed heart artwork, entitled: 'We Rise Together – with the Light of the Moon', aims to reconnect Humanity to: ourselves, each other, our creator, and ultimately to 'The Soul of the Earth'. With figures, entwined in love, reaching for a new found understanding of unity and consequential hope, as they embark on their journey of exploration from our inhabited planet to our uninhabited Moon; through space and time, over mountain and star, to unlearn what we thought we knew and relearn everything through the Hearts, Minds, and Souls of our Children; the purest essence from which we have drifted so far, aiming to shine a light back on our broken planet, and start to heal it's fractured heart. We rise together, with a like-minded goal of creating a new vision for our world, focusing on the five pillars that will allow humanity to thrive once again: Universality, Consciousness, Connection, Empathy, and Equality."

Images & Film can be downloaded using this link
For the full press-kit and high-res images, please click HERE.

Sacha Jafri's Instagram page: @sachajafri
Selenian's website: https://selenian.com/
Selenian's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/selenianspaceart/
Selenian's Twitter: https://twitter.com/SelenianArt
Selenian's Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/selenianart/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1752798/Qode.jpg

