U.S. markets close in 4 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,286.09
    -18.67 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,522.42
    -74.19 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,283.75
    -97.77 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,969.05
    -11.12 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.64
    +0.73 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,909.40
    +2.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.50
    +0.18 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1321
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9630
    +0.0150 (+0.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3555
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0750
    +0.0350 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,645.12
    +1,020.27 (+2.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.25
    +14.88 (+1.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,495.41
    +1.20 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

THE FIRST OFFICIAL ARTWORK ON THE MOON

·1 min read

Dubai, UAE, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The first ever official artwork to be placed on the Moon within the NASA CLPS initiative. Space industry organisations have teamed up with one of the world's most celebrated artists Sacha Jafri to send the world's first official artwork to the Moon. The artwork was revealed to the world today at a press conference at The USA Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, UAE.

The first official artwork on the moon
The first official artwork on the moon

The Artwork will be placed on the surface of the Moon later this year by Spacebit, a company developing technology for space exploration, and Astrobotic Technology Inc., a company providing end-to-end delivery services for payloads to the Moon. The artistic/humanitarian aspect of the mission has been put together by Selenian, a company specialising in the curation of art in space.

This will be the first ever commercial lunar mission under the NASA Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative known as CLPS. The landing site where Jafri's artwork is placed will then become a world heritage landmark preserved forever.

Sacha Jafri, the Artist:

"The placement of my moon-landed heart artwork, entitled: 'We Rise Together – with the Light of the Moon', aims to reconnect Humanity to: ourselves, each other, our creator, and ultimately to 'The Soul of the Earth'. With figures, entwined in love, reaching for a new found understanding of unity and consequential hope, as they embark on their journey of exploration from our inhabited planet to our uninhabited Moon; through space and time, over mountain and star, to unlearn what we thought we knew and relearn everything through the Hearts, Minds, and Souls of our Children; the purest essence from which we have drifted so far, aiming to shine a light back on our broken planet, and start to heal it's fractured heart. We rise together, with a like-minded goal of creating a new vision for our world, focusing on the five pillars that will allow humanity to thrive once again: Universality, Consciousness, Connection, Empathy, and Equality."

Images & Film can be downloaded using this link
For the full press-kit and high-res images, please click HERE.

Sacha Jafri's Instagram page: @sachajafri
Selenian's website: https://selenian.com/
Selenian's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/selenianspaceart/
Selenian's Twitter: https://twitter.com/SelenianArt
Selenian's Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/selenianart/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1752798/Qode.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-first-official-artwork-on-the-moon-301488744.html

SOURCE the Qode

Recommended Stories

  • Nasa spacecraft sees huge ‘eruption’ coming out of the Sun

    A huge “eruption” has been spotted coming out of the Sun. Such violent eruptions are often associated with coronal mass ejections, a cause of dramatic solar weather that can “wreak havoc with technology and our everyday lives”, according to the European Space Agency. The “solar prominence eruption” is the biggest of its kind ever seen in one image, according to Esa and Nasa, which together operate the Solar Orbiter that took the picture.

  • China suggests it doesn't own the rocket debris poised to collide with the Moon

    China has suggested it isn't responsible for rocket debris expected to collide with the Moon.

  • US and six partner nations sign on to new space operations vision

    The new Combined Space Operations Vision 2031 lays out near-term steps toward developing more resilient, interoperable architectures and establishing norms for responsible behaviors in space.

  • Washington state’s space industry doubles its economic impact in just four years

    A newly published report says that the economic impact of Washington state’s space industry has more than doubled in just four years — and lays out strategies for keeping the growth curve climbing. “Space is indeed the new frontier,” said Axel Strakeljahn, who’s president of the Port of Bremerton’s Board of Commissioners as well as chair of the Central Puget Sound Economic Development District Board. The report, released today by the Puget Sound Regional Council and the Washington State Space Co

  • Oil Surges as Ukraine Tensions Mount and Market Giants Bullish

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil jumped as tensions mounted between Russia and the West over Ukraine, adding to bullish sentiment as leading market participants said they expect global demand to continue its powerful recovery from the pandemic. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid Tens

  • FOMO May Lift Megacap Stocks When the Market Turns

    (Bloomberg) -- In this year’s technology stock slump, fund managers have cut their ownership of marquee names such as Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. to below their weight in benchmark indexes. Bulls couldn’t be happier.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarU.S. Conde

  • Hong Kong Weighs Easing Listing Rules for Large Tech Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong is considering easing some listing requirements for large, advanced technology firms that are currently not eligible in an effort to help them meet capital needs for research and development, according to the city’s top financial official.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeBiden’s First Salvo of Russia

  • Tech Stocks Roundup: Wage Wars at Apple; plus, Crypto's Trust Troubles

    Check out the latest news and performance numbers from the top technology and MMANG stocks like Amazon, Apple, Nvidia, Google, Microsoft, Intel, Roblox and more.

  • Could Burger King or McDonald's Ditch Human Labor for Robots?

    Automation has loomed over all sorts of American jobs for decades. Amazon uses robots in its warehouses as does Fedex. In both cases, however, the robot workers haven't really replaced humans. In fact, while robots and automation have been used by all sorts of businesses, they have not led to widespread job loss.

  • Mubadala Leads $500M Funding for Princeton Digital Group

    Data-center operator Princeton Digital Group has pulled in over $500 million in a round led by Abu Dhabi sovereign fund Mubadala Investment. Princeton Digital Group Chairman & CEO Rangu Salgame discusses global expansion plans, plus his growth sector outlook for data centers. He was speaking with Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • Morningstar Likes These Four Dividend Stock ETFs

    In periods of sharp market volatility like what we're experiencing now, dividend stocks can offer a safe haven.

  • Krispy Kreme Stock Surges on Q4 Profit Beat, Solid Doughnut, Cookie Sales Outlook

    Rising costs ate into Krispy Kreme's bottom line, but the coffee and doughnut chain still posted its first quarterly profit as a public company.

  • T.J. Maxx owner results miss estimates due to Omicron-led store closures

    Shares of the company, which owns T.J. Maxx, fell about 6% to $61.43 after the retailer also reported lower profit margins as a result of higher freight costs. Many U.S. companies, including TJX and its off-price rivals Ross Stores and Burlington Stores, have been grappling with global supply chains disruptions due to shipping logjams, product shortages and cost inflation.

  • Escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis ripples through markets

    Stock markets tumbled on Tuesday while bonds and commodities rallied after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into the breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine. “That, coupled with a great uncertainty as to the ability of the United States to actually address the Russian-Ukrainian situation, magnifies the volatility factor.”

  • Barclays’ Exposure to Ukraine Tensions is ‘Limited,’ CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateBarclays Plc Chief Executive Officer C.S. Venkatakrishnan said any impact from the tensions between Russia and Ukraine would be limited on the bank. “

  • Is the stock market open for Presidents Day? And here are other market holidays in 2022

    U.S. financial markets will be closed Monday for Presidents Day. Here are other days the stock market will be closed in 2022

  • Commodities on Tenterhooks as Investors Await Next Ukraine Twist

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities from gold to nickel and wheat took a calmer turn, with investors staying on alert for fresh developments in a Ukraine crisis that threatens to roil global supply chains.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateActivision to Delay Next Year’s P

  • Volkswagen’s Porsche IPO Won’t Put Investors First

    A deal to give the luxury-car brand its own stock-market listing would be more about raising money for VW’s electric-vehicle push than unlocking value for shareholders.

  • The West is trying to choke off Russian finances

    Western countries are announcing sanctions against Russia's banks and wealthy individuals in response to its incursion into Ukraine.

  • Big Beef Loan Scrapped Amid Uproar Over Amazon Deforestation

    (Bloomberg) -- A $200 million loan for Marfrig Global Foods SA has fallen apart amid growing concern that Brazil’s second-biggest beef producer is fueling deforestation in the Amazon.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Ky