FIRST OPTION FX OVERCOMES MARKET VOLATILITY WITH THE MOST POWERFUL TRADE APP IN 2022

·4 min read

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, signs of inflation have become so evident that it imposes greater impact on the entire global economies, dragging the international stock markets toward unexpected and unpredictable turning points. Despite such bearish markets, First Option FX proves itself to be among the top-tier trading platforms with features and qualities offering the best experience to users.

How do investments take hit from market volatility?

Post World War II, there were roughly 29 times in which the international relations had exposed to multiple turbulence and crises, especially the recent events related to geopolitics, international conflicts and social uncertainties with on-going downbeat backdrop.

Alongside significant risk events, there were certain seesaw movements of multiple economic values as a result, pushing up all-time high inflation in decades. A hit coming from these dismal trends seems to be the biggest catalyst that drives inflation, which is considered as the most concerning matter for the global stock markets in general and the average investors in particular.

What may occur consequently is that one could end up finding themselves overwhelmed with tons of financial mess amid such turmoil. Let it be the case, the investors have to be well-aware and cautious by every single decision.

First Option: the most trusted broker to weather the storm

Ranked among the most trusted brokers in the region, First Option has effectively highlighted its own unique strengths in the financial market. Meanwhile, the platform also continues to provide updated stock market news, informative commentaries with fact-based assessments, offering countless opportunities for its clients to gain from the everchanging market.

Instruments

There are 6 common types of trading instruments being offered at First Option, including: forex, indices, stocks, metals, cryptocurrencies and energies.

  • Forex: the broker provides more than 40 major, minor and exotic pairs.

  • Indices: international stock investors and traders would be able to make trades on 15 most popular indices via CFDs.

  • Stocks: only secure and highest valuation assets are offered.

  • Metals: only precious metals i.e. gold and silver are available.

  • Cryptocurrencies: several cryptocurrencies are ready for trades such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple and some others.

  • Energy: includes Brent crude oil, WTI crude oil, natural gas and coal.

Account types

First Option FX offers three main types of trading accounts:

  • Lite Account

  • Minimum deposit of 2,000 USD

  • Leverage amount up to 1:100

  • Commission-free

  • 24/7 Tech support

  • Extra Account

  • Zero commission

  • Minimal spread

  • Instant execution

  • 24/7 Tech support

  • Premium Account (VIP)

  • Minimum deposit of 10,000 USD

  • Leverage amount up to 1:300.

  • Swap free

  • 24/7 Tech support

Trading platform

For those who might concern about the trading platform, MetaTrader5 (MT5) is readily available on First Option. This version has received multiple positive reviews by the market participants thanks to its dynamic and ease of use experience on any mobile device.

While enjoying MT5 on First Option, international investors might be able to flip around with 21 different time frames. In addition, multitasking is also possible. Another great thing to like about this platform is that it is well-integrated with a backtest function, which literally saves hours of waiting with six types of pending orders. As a result, pending and execution time would just occur in the blink of an eye.

The brokerage is also featured with other advantages which are highly in-demand and pick up interest from the customers:

  • Its software is powered with MQL5 to create custom indicators.

  • On-going data updates on the economic calendar.

  • Showing in-depth data related to the market.

  • Available software version for PC, mobile or even direct access on the website.

Payment methods

Deposit/Withrawal is available for

  • Visa/Mastercard.

  • Wire Transfer.

  • Neteller.

  • Skrill.

  • Fasapay.

  • WebMoney.

  • Internet banking.

Newcomers to First Option might enjoy great benefits with surprise promotions for making up their investment decision.

  • A reward up to $600 + 60 days of zero commission for stock and forex trading

  • Negative balance protection

  • Managed and separated exchange traded funds

  • Instant deposits and lightning fast withdrawals.

First Option is authorised by the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC), holding the regulatory license No. 000123/456. The brokerage firm is also a nominal member of the International Financial Commission.

Awards 

  • Best Mobile Trading App 2019 awarded by the European CEO.

  • Best ECN forex broker

  • U.K. Forex Awards 2020.

  • Best Trading Conditions 2021 awarded by Forex Magazine.

  • In addition, First Option Fx is also certified as an excellent trading platform by Verify My Trade.

About First Option

First Option FX is a trading platform founded by Trading Point Holdings Ltd in 2013. After many years of operation, First Option FX has grown and become a strong international investment company, leading the market with 3.5 million clients from 196 countries worldwide, 450 experienced financial professionals, capable of supporting more than 30 languages, offering 16 comprehensive trading platforms and 25 + secure payment method…

For international securities and stock investing activities, transparency and reputation have long been the key advantages of First Option, which offers executable, fast and timely data for its relevant customers and partners.

Success in international stock trading requires insight experience, understandings and certain skills, however making your choice of who to do business with is also a key factor amid the uncertain economic headwinds. First Option, by its real vision and mission, would deliver way beyond any expectation.

First OptionFX contact information 

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-option-fx-overcomes-market-volatility-with-the-most-powerful-trade-app-in-2022-301614255.html

SOURCE First Option FX

