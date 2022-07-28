First Orion Corp.

Leading scam protection solutions provider for carriers and call centers estimates U.S. consumers received 101 billion scam calls during the first half of 2022

First Orion 2022 Mid-Year Phone Scam Report

First Orion Releases 2022 Mid-Year Phone Scam Report Evaluating Most Popular and Emerging Scam Trends

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Orion, a leading provider of branded communication and protection solutions for businesses and carriers, today releases its 2022 Mid-Year Phone Scam Report revealing the latest scam activity, most spoofed entities and heaviest hit regions in the U.S. Scam calls continue to be a universal issue affecting consumers, phone carriers and businesses despite continuous intervention at the federal level to curb the flood of illegally spoofed robocalls.



Based on measured proprietary scam call data, First Orion estimates U.S. mobile subscribers received over 100 billion scam calls during the first six months of 2022. This projects to over 80 million successful scam attempts resulting in cumulative financial losses as high as $40 billion.

The report lists vehicle warranty, healthcare and Social Security as the top three most common phone call scams. The top three emerging scams in 2022 are life insurance, financial assistance and home warranty. Apart from scam types, the data also indicates that consumers in Texas, Oklahoma, Ohio and Michigan received scam calls at a higher rate than in other states.

First Orion also identifies insurance, government, warranty, healthcare and financial services as the top five entities scammers spoofed the most in 2022.

The telecommunications company also surveyed more than 2,000 mobile subscribers about their experiences with scam calls during the first half of the year.

Consumer Survey Highlights:

53% of people say they received more scam calls in 2022 than 2021

Two-thirds of 18- to 34-year-olds reported a financial loss due to a scam call to their mobile phone, while less than half of those over 55 years old reported the same

42% reported receiving a financial-related scam call this year



“First Orion is on the forefront of protecting consumers from phone scams and protecting the reputation of businesses by reducing the ability for bad actors to connect with consumers and spoof well-known brands,” said Kent Welch, chief data officer at First Orion. “As scammers and their tactics continue to evolve, it’s important to spread awareness regarding their strategies and what can be done to protect consumers and businesses.”

First Orion’s experience protecting consumers from scam and spam calls spans over a decade. The telecommunications company provides communication protection solutions to phone carriers and call centers and shields hundreds of millions of consumers from bad actors by identifying more than 5 billion spam/scam calls each month. First Orion was also the first to market with a STIR/SHAKEN implementation for a Tier 1 U.S. Carrier.

To access the full 2022 Mid-Year Phone Scam Report, visit firstorion.com/midyearscamreport.

About First Orion

First Orion Corp. is one of the fastest-growing telecommunications companies and provides industry-leading branded communication and communication protection solutions to mobile carriers and businesses. Branded Communication products, INFORM® and ENGAGE®, empower consumers to connect over a branded and verified call and are used by hundreds of companies worldwide. First Orion’s Communication Protection suite offers scam, fraud, and spoof protection solutions to hundreds of millions of consumers and processes more than 100 billion calls annually for T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Boost Mobile Networks. For more information, visit firstorion.com.

Media Contact

Erica Torres

Uproar PR for First Orion

media@firstorion.com

321-236-0102

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f81c35c-6720-4dc7-a237-3999c0254273



