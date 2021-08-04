U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,402.66
    -20.49 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,792.67
    -323.73 (-0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,780.53
    +19.24 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,196.32
    -27.26 (-1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.10
    -0.05 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.90
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    25.42
    -0.04 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1841
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1840
    +0.0080 (+0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3890
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5040
    +0.0360 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,799.30
    +1,357.82 (+3.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    977.06
    +50.30 (+5.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.86
    +18.14 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

First Patient Dosed in CUPID Study of Telix’s Targeted Alpha Therapy Candidate for Prostate Cancer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, ‘Telix’, the ‘Company’) announces today that the first patient has been dosed in its ‘CUPID’ first-in-human Phase I study of the Company’s next generation prostate cancer therapy candidate TLX592 in patients with advanced prostate cancer.

The objective of the CUPID (64Cu PSMA Imaging and (Bio)Distribution) study is to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, biodistribution and radiation dosimetry of TLX592. This investigational agent will become Telix’s first targeted alpha therapy (“TAT”) for the treatment of patients with advanced prostate cancer. The CUPID study, which is being conducted in collaboration with GenesisCare, will recruit up to 15 patients and will initially use copper-64 (64Cu)-labelled TLX592, as a positron emission tomography (PET) imaging agent, to evaluate biodistribution and dosing, before proceeding to studies with actinium-225 (225Ac) TAT.

TLX592 targets prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)1, as does the Company’s existing TLX591 (177Lu-rosapatamab) prostate cancer therapy program. However, TLX592 has been engineered with Telix’s proprietary RADmAb® antibody technology to clear far more rapidly from a patient’s circulation than unmodified antibodies, while maintaining TLX591’s specificity for tumour-expressed PSMA and hepatic (liver) clearance, rendering it potentially more suitable for use as a targeting agent for 225Ac, a potent therapeutic alpha emitting radionuclide.2

Principal Investigator for the CUPID study and GenesisCare Group Clinical Director (Theranostics) Clinical Professor Nat Lenzo stated, “The initiation of the Phase I CUPID PET imaging study represents a significant milestone in the development of next generation alpha particle treatments, a promising new frontier in nuclear medicine, with the potential to significantly improve outcomes for patients. The very high energy, short range properties of targeted alpha therapy have the potential to offer a potent and highly selective anti-cancer therapy to patients with advanced prostate cancer.”

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GenesisCare, Dan Collins, said: “As one of the largest global providers of integrated cancer care, GenesisCare is uniquely positioned to partner with leading research institutions and pharmaceutical companies on bold new solutions to bring patients world-class cancer care, closer to home. We are proud to partner with Telix Pharmaceuticals on the CUPID trial which may bring new hope to thousands of men living with prostate cancer in Australia and around the globe.”

Telix CEO, Dr. Christian Behrenbruch added, “One of Telix’s key objectives is to establish category leadership in urologic oncology, thereby being able to offer patients with prostate cancer a broad suite of state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging and therapeutic options. With this objective in mind, TLX592 represents Telix’s most significant proprietary antibody development to date. It is our aim to develop this program for both the early stages of metastatic prostate cancer, as well as for later stage patients no longer responding to lutetium therapy, in tandem with the 177Lu-based TLX591. We wish to express our gratitude to Professor Nat Lenzo and his clinical collaborators, as well as the patients who have made this important milestone possible.”

About the CUPID Study

CUPID (64Cu PSMA Imaging and (Bio)Distribution) is a first-in-human, open-label, Phase I, dose escalation trial that will evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, biodistribution and radiation dosimetry of TLX592 using positron emission tomography (PET) imaging, in up to 15 patients with advanced prostate cancer.3 The CUPID study will employ 64Cu-labelled TLX592 to enable PET imaging and evaluation of the study endpoints, prior to commencing therapeutic studies with 225Ac-labelled TLX592, Telix’s first Targeted Alpha Therapy (TAT) candidate. The use of 64Cu is for drug development purposes only.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products using Molecularly Targeted Radiation (MTR). Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with international operations in Belgium, Japan, and the United States. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage products that address significant unmet medical need in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX). For more information visit www.telixpharma.com and follow Telix on Twitter (@TelixPharma) and LinkedIn.

Telix’s lead investigational product, Illuccix® (TLX591-CDx) for prostate cancer imaging, has been accepted for filing by the U.S. FDA,4 and is under priority evaluation by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).5 Telix is also progressing marketing authorisation applications for Illuccix® in the European Union6 and Canada.7 None of Telix’s products have received a marketing authorisation in any jurisdiction.

About GenesisCare

Sydney-headquartered GenesisCare is an Australian-founded global healthcare company and one of the largest integrated oncology companies. The company’s mission is to design care experiences that get the best possible life outcomes. This is grounded in the belief that care should be focused on the individual, not the condition.

GenesisCare is the world’s largest provider of radiotherapy – an important treatment option for cancer patients – and provides patients with access to diagnostics, medical oncology, surgical oncology, radiotherapy, and novel therapies alongside the ability to participate in the latest clinical trials. With a growing research and trials program numbering more than 150 clinical trials, a contract research organization, and global innovation programs focused on precision medicine and novel therapies, GenesisCare aims to bring new therapies to more patients in need in a more affordable way.

Every year, GenesisCare clinical teams see more than 400,000 people at more than 440 locations. For cancer treatment, that includes more than 300 locations in the U.S., 38 locations in Australia, 14 in the UK and 21 in Spain, with more than 30 new centers under development. The organization employs more than 5,500 highly trained physicians, healthcare professionals and support staff across Australia, Europe, and now the U.S. GenesisCare also offers cardiology and sleep services at more than 80 locations across Australia. For more information visit http://www.genesiscare.com/

Telix Media Contact
Dr. Stewart Holmstrom
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited
Director Corporate Communications
Email: stewart.holmstrom@telixpharma.com

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

1 Prostate-specific membrane antigen is a target highly expressed by prostate cancer cells.
2 Refer to ASX disclosure 2/12/2020 for detailed briefing on CUPID study, TLX592 and targeted alpha therapy.
3 ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04726033.
4 ASX disclosure 24/11/2020.
5 ASX disclosure 7/12/2020.
6 ASX disclosure 1/5/2020.
7 ASX disclosure 16/12/2020.


Recommended Stories

  • Why BeyondSpring Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ: BYSI) soared on Wednesday after the pharmaceutical company released promising clinical trial results for its investigational lung cancer treatment. A phase 3 trial of BeyondSpring's plinabulin treatment in combination with chemotherapy medication docetaxel to treat second and third line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) reached its primary endpoint of statistically significant improvement in overall survival versus docetaxel alone. The combination treatment study also met its secondary endpoints, including significantly improving overall response rate (the proportion of patients whose tumor is reduced by a drug), progression-free survival rate, and 24- and 36-month overall survival rates.

  • Why Moderna Stock Surged to a New All-Time High Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) jumped 8.4% to a record closing high of $419.05 on Wednesday, as investors bid up the biotech's stock price ahead of its upcoming earnings announcement. Moderna said on Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation for its mRNA vaccine candidate against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in adults older than 60. The Fast Track designation will accelerate the FDA's review of Moderna's drug.

  • BeyondSpring Stock Nearly Triples As Cancer Drug Tops Chemotherapy

    BeyondSpring said Wednesday a regimen containing its cancer drug outperformed chemo in lung cancer patients, and BYSI stock catapulted.

  • Here's Why Novavax Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) surged 18.7% on Wednesday after the biotechnology company struck a deal to supply as many as 200 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine candidate to the EU. Should Novavax's vaccine obtain regulatory approval, the European Commission (EC) will purchase up to 100 million doses. Novavax hopes to complete the rolling submission for its drug to the European Medicines Agency in the third quarter.

  • Why BioNTech Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) had jumped 11.8% higher at 11:42 a.m. EDT on Wednesday. The gain came after The New York Times reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will likely approve the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by early September.

  • These 2 Soaring Biotech Stocks Are Making the Nasdaq Stronger

    Most people think of tech stocks when they consider the Nasdaq. Below, we'll highlight BeyondSpring (NASDAQ: BYSI) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and their contributions to give the overall Nasdaq a boost. The clinical-stage biotech company announced extremely encouraging results in a phase 3 trial that had investors excited about the future of a key pipeline candidate treatment.

  • Why Shares of Moderna Are Up Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) are up 9% as of 2:45 p.m. EDT today, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation for mRNA-1345, the company's vaccine candidate for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

  • Why Global Blood Therapeutics Is Rallying Today

    Sales of its sickle cell disease drug Oxbryta shot up 51% year over year to $47.6 million. SCD is a severe hereditary disease that causes distortions in blood hemoglobin. The irregularly shaped red blood cells can then block blood vessels, causing a life-threatening condition called a vaso-occlusive crisis.

  • Novavax Is Set to Provide Europe With Up to 200 Million Covid-19 Vaccines. The Stock Is Soaring.

    Novavax's vaccine hasn't been approved yet, but that hasn't stopped the European Commission from signing a contract for at least 100 million doses.

  • Citius Pharmaceuticals Addresses Unmet Needs for Patients with CVCs

    Image by falco from Pixabay What happens when the one product keeping you alive becomes infected? Central venous catheters (CVCs) are important life lines for treating many patients, including those with cancer, coagulopathy, hemodialysis, and even those in intensive care units. These CVCs deliver vital fluids, blood, nutrition, medication, and hemodynamic therapies to critically ill patients. However, these devices, unfortunately, pose a significant risk of device-related infections, negating t

  • ‘Businesses are sleepwalking into a mental health crisis’: COVID is pushing workers to the brink, new study shows

    Do your colleagues suffer from “pleasanteeism”? What about you?

  • My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

    Dr Fauci and the Biden administration don’t want to order further lockdowns or mandates because it’s politically inconvenient. But as someone with a breakthrough case of the delta variant, I couldn’t disagree more

  • UPDATE 1-Pfizer to require U.S. workers receive COVID-19 vaccine or regular tests

    Pfizer Inc, the U.S. drugmaker that developed a COVID-19 vaccine with German partner BioNTech, said on Wednesday it will require all its U.S. employees and contractors to become vaccinated against COVID-19 or participate in weekly COVID-19 testing. Pfizer spokesperson Pamela Eisele said the company was taking the initiative in order to "to protect the health and safety of our colleagues and the communities we serve." Employees with medical conditions or religious objections can seek accommodations.

  • 3 High-Growth Healthcare Stocks to Buy in August

    If you're looking for stocks that can provide life-changing returns, the healthcare sector has exactly what want. Laboratory-to-market synthetic biology, or synbio, platforms are a dime a dozen these days, but Amyris stands head and shoulders above the rest. In March, Amyris announced success at producing a large quantity of cannabigerol (CBG), which is a naturally occurring cannabinoid many times more potent than cannabidiol (CBD).

  • Should the Lambda Variant Worry You? Not if You’re Vaccinated.

    Even as the world deals with damage from the Delta version of Covid-19, the Lambda variant has raised concern with its resistance to antibodies.

  • 1 Major Takeaway From Pfizer's Blowout Second-Quarter Results

    Pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) released its second-quarter earnings report on July 28, and the  results were impressive. Naturally, the big story surrounded the drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine, BNT162b2, whose revenue came in at $7.8 billion for the period. BNT162b2 is the gift that keeps on giving, and Pfizer now expects total revenue of $33.5 billion from the vaccine this year, which is up from its previous guidance of $26 billion.

  • This Is How Likely You Are to Catch Delta If You're Fully Vaccinated, Study Says

    Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that the current Delta variant surge—which has seen the national daily case average soar higher than last summer's highest level—is being fueled largely by infections among unvaccinated people. However, a leaked CDC report also stated that breakthrough infections are still affecting those who've received their shots, adding to mounting concerns among some health experts that the virus may be eluding the protection offere

  • Fit, healthy 42-year-old father who refused vaccine dies of Covid ‘wishing he had listened’

    Sister urges vaccine hesitant to reconsider after warning brother ‘thought he would be ok’ if he caught virus

  • Infections Top 200 Million; WHO Seeks Booster Halt: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Global coronavirus cases topped 200 million, another grim milestone in the 18-month pandemic that has killed more than 4.2 million people.Israel, one of the world’s most vaccinated nations, called on employers to switch to work-at-home and warned that it may have to impose new lockdowns. The World Health Organization called for a moratorium on booster shots to enable poorer countries to catch up in vaccination rates.The drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. will again requ

  • Is the Delta Variant Making Younger Adults 'Sicker, Quicker'?

    Recently, a 28-year-old patient died of COVID-19 at CoxHealth Medical Center in Springfield, Missouri. Last week, a 21-year-old college student was admitted to intensive care. Many of the patients with COVID-19 now arriving at the hospital are not just unvaccinated — they are much younger than 50, a stark departure from the frail, older patients seen when the pandemic first surged last year. In Baton Rouge, Louisiana, young adults with none of the usual risk factors for severe forms of the disea