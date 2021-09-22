U.S. markets close in 5 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,394.24
    +40.05 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,289.94
    +370.10 (+1.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,862.12
    +115.72 (+0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,210.33
    +24.15 (+1.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.59
    +1.10 (+1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.40
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.94
    +0.33 (+1.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1744
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3160
    -0.0080 (-0.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3652
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5270
    +0.3070 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,505.09
    -20.95 (-0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,059.41
    +18.93 (+1.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,084.38
    +103.40 (+1.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

First Patient Randomized in Tarsier Pharma's TRS4VISION Phase-III Clinical Trial in Patients with Active Non-Infectious Anterior Uveitis Including Patients with Uveitic Glaucoma

·3 min read

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarsier Pharma, an advanced clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat patients with blinding ocular diseases, today announced the initiation of its Phase 3 trial TRS4VISION by randomizing the first patient for treatment.

Dr. Ron Neumann, Tarsier&#x002019;s Chief Medical Officer and a global Key Opinion Leader in uveitis
Dr. Ron Neumann, Tarsier’s Chief Medical Officer and a global Key Opinion Leader in uveitis

TRS4VISION is a Phase 3 randomized, active-controlled, double-masked study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of TRS01 eye drops in the treatment of subjects with active non-infectious anterior uveitis including subjects with uveitic glaucoma.

TRS4VISION is planned to evaluate 162 patients in multiple uveitis referral centers in the US and Europe.

Dr. Daphne Haim-Langford, Tarsier's Founder and CEO, stated "we are proud to proceed according to previously planned timeframes focusing on bringing for the first time a solution for patients with uveitic glaucoma who are waiting too long for a safe and effective treatment. I want to convey my thanks and appreciation to all the uveitis experts, who joined our journey to bring a better and safer treatment to patients with a devastating blinding ocular disease."

Dr. Ron Neumann, Tarsier's Chief Medical Officer and a global Key Opinion Leader in uveitis, said: "We address an overdue medical need that severely interferes in treating uveitis and other inflammatory eye diseases ever-since steroids were introduced as topical therapy. We strive to bring a therapeutic modality that will be as effective as steroids but stripped of their notorious ocular adverse events. Promising data from the phase I/II clinical trial suggests that TRS01 can be a relief for suffering patients, by effectively treating the ocular inflammation without causing secondary blinding side effects."

About Tarsier Pharma

Tarsier Pharma is phase-3 pharmaceutical company, focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular blinding diseases. TRS is a bio-inspired breakthrough proprietary technology platform, based on a new chemical entity with novel mechanism of action, that demonstrated safety and efficacy in a rare debilitating and blinding indication.

Lead product candidate for uveitic glaucoma

Non-infectious uveitis is an autoimmune blinding ocular inflammation, considered the third leading cause of blindness in the developed world. Tarsier's TRS01 is a potent fast-acting immunomodulator, delivered as eye drops, for the treatment of non-infectious anterior uveitis in patients with uveitic glaucoma – that is considered an end-stage condition of uveitis. Once a uveitis patient has also developed glaucoma (uveitic glaucoma), the only available treatments for active inflammation, which are steroids, should be avoided due to their side effects of expediting glaucoma and vision loss. Thus, TRS01 has the potential to become the standard of care for uveitic glaucoma.

Contact:
Investor Relations Tarsier Pharma
ir@Tarsierpharma.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1632177/Tarsier_Pharma_Dr_Ron_Neumann.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-patient-randomized-in-tarsier-pharmas-trs4vision-phase-iii-clinical-trial-in-patients-with-active-non-infectious-anterior-uveitis-including-patients-with-uveitic-glaucoma-301382900.html

SOURCE Tarsier Pharma

Recommended Stories

  • Incyte gets FDA approval for atopic dermatitis drug

    Shares of Incyte Corp. were down 4.0% in premarket trading on Wednesday, the day after the company announced that the Food and Drug Administration had approved Opzelura as a treatment for some patients with mild to moderate atopic dermatitis. The FDA approval for the topical drug came with a warning for serious adverse events - also referred to a black-box warning - that is consistent with oral JAK inhibitors, according to Mizuho Americas analysts. "Bigger picture, this marks yet another approva

  • Ocugen's India-Based Partner Concludes COVID-19 Vaccine Trials In Children: Report

    India-based Bharat Biotech has completed the Phase 2 and 3 trials of COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, for use in 2 to 18 years. Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) is the U.S. partner for the vaccine. The Company said that data analysis from 1,000 volunteers is ongoing. It will submit the data by next week to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), the regulatory authority of India. Ella also said the Phase 2 trials of the Company's COVID-19 intranasal vaccine are expected to be over by next month. As per

  • The Cassava Saga: Here's What You Need To Know About This Embattled Alzheimer's Stock

    Cassava Sciences could hold the holy grail in Alzheimer's treatment. But once-highflying SAVA stock has plummeted this year.

  • CDC Committee Will Consider Pfizer Booster. What to Know.

    A committee that advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention begins a two-day meeting that likely will end with detailed recommendations on how the U.S. should roll out booster doses of Pfizer's vaccine.

  • Why Shares of Solid Biosciences Are Jumping Today

    Shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ: SLDB) are up 24% as of 11:15 a.m. EDT as the company prepares to present long-term data for three patients in a phase 1/2 study of its treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The presentation will take place at the World Muscle Society Virtual Congress. Early data suggests SGT-001 could slow or stop the progression of Duchenne muscular dystrophy regardless of how far the disease has progressed.

  • Why Atea Pharmaceuticals Is Up 17% Today

    Orally administered treatments of COVID-19 infections are coming into focus as vaccine stocks lose their luster.

  • Significantly Improved Safety Profile and Metabolism of Remdesivir Observed Due to Encapsulation in NanoViricides Drug Candidate Enabling Potential Highly Effective Pan-Coronavirus Antiviral Drug

    NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE American: NNVC) (the "Company"), a leader in the development of highly effective antiviral therapies based on a novel nanomedicines technology, reported today on the significant advantages gained by remdesivir encapsulation within its lead COVID-19 candidate NV-CoV-2 thereby resulting in the dual-acting drug candidate NV-CoV-2-R with the promise of a potential pan-coronavirus cure.

  • Is Now the Time to Ditch Pharma Stocks?

    With drug pricing reform on the horizon, investors may want to analyze their allocation.

  • Why Moderna Shares Are Rising

    Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares are trading higher by 3.5% at $438.00 as investors watch for signs of progress on booster shot policy. Moderna last week released a statement detailing incremental data from the Phase 3 COVE study suggested waning immunity a year after the first two doses — a supporting argument in favor of a booster dose... Read More Moderna is commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its COVID-19 vaccine, which wa

  • Top Biotech Stocks for Q4 2021

    The biotechnology industry includes companies that develop drugs and diagnostic technologies for the treatment of diseases and medical conditions. This means that investors may wait for years before knowing whether a drug under development will pay off. Many biotech companies have shifted their focus entirely or added COVID-19 vaccine and treatments to their product pipeline.

  • Why Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTGX) were plunging 26.3% as of 3:39 p.m. EDT on Monday. The big decline came after the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has placed a clinical hold on studies evaluating rusfertide. Protagonist was testing the drug in a phase 2 study targeting treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders.

  • These 5 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

    After two weeks of tumultuous data that have made it difficult to get a handle on the national pandemic outlook, the number of new infections appears to be on the decline once again. But even as the overall figures show progress towards defeating COVID, some states are still feeling the harsh effects of the Delta variant.Over the past seven days, the national daily new case average has dropped by 16 percent to 42 per 100,000 people, according to data from The Washington Post as of Sept. 21. But

  • Medtronic Begins Pediatric Clinical Trial of Spinal Tether for Treatment of Scoliosis

    Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced that it has enrolled its first patient and completed the first surgical procedure in its BRAIVE™ IDE study, which will evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the Braive™ growth modulation system for treatment of progressive Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis (AIS). The first patient was recruited by The Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, United Kingdom. The device is Medtronic's latest innovation

  • This Vaccine Drops in Efficacy After 4 Months, New CDC Study Says

    Over the past few months, we've heard reports of vaccinated people becoming infected with COVID, despite having received their requisite doses. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has long warned us that breakthrough cases are possible, as no vaccine is 100 percent effective. But through new research, the agency has found that there could be something else leading to more vaccinated people getting COVID: a decline in vaccine effectiveness over time.RELATED: This Vaccine Protects

  • Nektar, Merck Germany, Pfizer Join Forces For Mid-Stage Bladder Cancer Study

    Nektar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NKTR) has entered into a new oncology clinical collaboration with Merck KGaA (OTC: MKGAF) and Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) to evaluate the maintenance regimen of NKTR-255 in combination with avelumab in bladder cancer study. The Phase 2 JAVELIN Bladder Medley study will include locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (UC) patients. NKTR-255 is wholly owned by Nektar and is currently being evaluated in two separate clinical studies in both liquid and solid t

  • 3 reasons why the FDA rejected Pfizer's booster shot for general population

    The FDA rejected booster shots for the general population, while recommending them for 'high-risk' individuals Monday.

  • Why Mirati Therapeutics Is A Dangerous Rival To Amgen In Colon Cancer

    Mirati could beat Amgen to market with a KRAS-blocking colon cancer drug, an analyst said Monday as MRTX stock popped.

  • J&J announces promising COVID-19 booster data, delays on kids' vaccine trial

    J&J vaccine data shows lasting durability and strong booster efficacy. However the company has yet to begin trials for a COVID-19 vaccine for children.

  • Global tally of COVID-19 cases nears 230 million, as President Biden hosts virtual summit on the pandemic and doubles U.S. purchase of Pfizer vaccine

    The global tally of confirmed cases of the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19 was heading close to 230 million on Wednesday, as President Joe Biden prepared to host a virtual summit on the pandemic with world leaders gathered in New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

  • Which Covid vaccine is better? How long does it last? The most common vaccine questions answered

    The CDC and FDA say the vaccine is safe and effective in both pregnant women and children as young as 12 years old