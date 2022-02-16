U.S. markets open in 4 hours 37 minutes

First Patient Recruited to Promore Pharma's Clinical Trial Regarding Scarring According to Plan

4 min read
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Promore Pharma (STO:PROMO)(FRA:8T0)

STOCKHOLM, 16 February 2022 - Promore Pharma AB, a Swedish biopharmaceutical development company focusing on therapeutic peptides, announces that the first subject has been included in the company's phase II study (PHSU05) with the company's drug candidate ensereptide for the prevention of skin scarring.

In accordance with the schedule that the company presented in connection with the rights issue in the spring of 2021, the first patient has now been included in the study (PHSU05). The study is a double-blind, randomized phase II pilot study with the aim of evaluating ensereptide regarding (i) local tolerance, (ii) the application process of the experimental drug, and (iii) preliminary effect on scar prevention after experimentally induced wounds in healthy volunteers. The study is conducted at the Uppsala University Hospital, and the goal is to include 24 subjects. Treatment with ensereptide or placebo takes place on a single occasion, in connection with the surgical procedure, and the subjects are then followed for about 13 weeks. At the last clinic visit, biopsies are collected which will then be evaluated using advanced histological methods during the autumn of 2022. The final study report with results from the study is expected in the winter of 2022/2023.

"I am very happy that the first patient was recruited in the PHSU05 study," said Professor Margit Mahlapuu, CSO of Promore Pharma. "The need to develop new strategies and treatments that prevent scarring is very important," she continued.

The company's ensereptide program is currently focused on the prevention of skin scarring in conjunction with surgery or trauma, but there is also potential to develop the product for other medical applications such as prevention of tissue adhesions after hand and spine surgery.

Scars appear after virtually all types of damage to the skin. Although scars can often be considered trivial, a large proportion of them can be disfiguring and aesthetically undesirable, and they can also create itching, stiffness, sleep problems, anxiety, depression and negatively affect activities of daily living.

"This is an important step in our long-term goal of developing a new product concept to prevent the appearance of post-surgical and post-traumatic scars on the skin. This milestone is completely in line with our business plan in the ensereptide project, despite the challenges of conducting clinical trials during the COVID-19 pandemic," says Jonas Ekblom, CEO of Promore Pharma.

The world market for products for the treatment of scars, including laser treatment, scar revision and self-care products, amounts to USD 25 billion with an annual growth of about 10%, according to independent estimates. Today, there are no prescription drugs for wound prevention.

For additional information, please contact

Jonas Ekblom, CEO
Phone: [+46] 736 777 540
E-mail: jonas.ekblom@promorepharma.com

Erik Magnusson, CFO
Phone: [+46] 708 565 245
E-mail: erik.magnusson@promorepharma.com

Promore Pharmas Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank
Tel: [+46] 8-463 83 00
E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Promore Pharma in brief

Promore Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development of therapeutic peptides. The company's aim is to develop first-in-category pharmaceuticals for indications with high unmet medical needs, where very few efficacious prescription pharmaceuticals are available. Promore Pharma's two projects are undergoing clinical development and have a very strong safety profile since the products are based on endogeneous substances that are administered locally. The leading project, ensereptide (PXL01), that will be used for prevention of post-surgical scarring, is being prepared for a clinical phase II-trial if the peptide can prevent the formation of unesthetical scars on the skin. Ropocamptide (LL-37) has recently been evaluated in a clinical phase IIb study with positive results in patients with venous leg ulcers (VLUs). The product candidates can also be deployed for other indications, such as preventing unfavorable tissue attachments (adhesions) after different kinds of surgical procedures and treatment of diabetic foot ulcers. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

This information is information that Promore Pharma is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2022-02-16 09:55 CET.

Attachments

First patient recruited to Promore Pharma's clinical trial regarding scarring according to plan

SOURCE: Promore Pharma



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/689034/First-Patient-Recruited-to-Promore-Pharmas-Clinical-Trial-Regarding-Scarring-According-to-Plan

