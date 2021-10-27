U.S. markets open in 5 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,573.25
    +8.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,698.00
    +54.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,581.50
    +36.50 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,289.70
    -4.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.61
    -1.04 (-1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.70
    -5.70 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    -0.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1608
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.76
    +0.52 (+3.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3759
    -0.0005 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9270
    -0.2020 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,415.79
    -1,908.85 (-3.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,464.99
    -40.16 (-2.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.65
    +0.03 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,098.24
    -7.77 (-0.03%)
     

First Patient Treated with the DopaFuse® Delivery System

SynAgile Corporation
·2 min read

DopaFuse Delivery System

SynAgile&#39;s DopaFuse Delivery System
SynAgile's DopaFuse Delivery System
SynAgile's DopaFuse Delivery System

WILSON, Wyo., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SynAgile is pleased to announce treatment of the first patient with the DopaFuse Delivery System in the SCOL (Study of Continuous Oral Levodopa) clinical trial. The patient was treated at the Luxembourg Institute of Health and the Centre Hospitalier de Luxembourg. The SCOL clinical trial is a Phase 2, open-label, multicenter study comparing the DopaFuse Delivery System to participants’ standard intermittent doses of oral levodopa for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. 24 participants from approximately 6 sites in Spain, Luxembourg and Italy are expected to enroll in the study. The study is expected to complete in 2022.

According to Dr. C. Warren Olanow, CEO Clintrex Research Corporation and chief medical officer of SynAgile, “Continuous administration of levodopa has been shown to be the most effective medical therapy for reducing Off time in patients with Parkinson’s. DopaFuse presents an opportunity to noninvasively and continuously deliver levodopa. If proven effective, this product could significantly reduce the motor complications associated with Parkinson’s disease and avoid the need for surgical procedures.”

About DopaFuse
The DopaFuse Delivery System is a novel, intra-oral system that continuously and noninvasively delivers levodopa and carbidopa at a controlled rate for patients with PD. The DopaFuse System consists of an oral retainer, its case, and a prefilled, single-use drug container that continuously releases an investigational levodopa and carbidopa paste in the back of the mouth.

About Parkinson’s Disease
Parkinson’s Disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that affects predominately dopaminergic neurons, resulting in declining dopamine levels and ensuing symptoms such as tremor, rigidity, and difficulty with walking, balance and coordination. Levodopa-carbidopa is the first line of treatment, which can restore dopamine levels and reduce motor symptoms. Several classes of drugs have been developed to treat motor complications, but frequently they do not provide adequate benefit. Surgical therapies can be helpful in more advanced cases, but these procedures are highly invasive and associated with potentially serious and troublesome adverse effects.

About SynAgile
SynAgile has developed OraFuse®, a proprietary drug delivery system that provides continuous drug delivery into the mouth. SynAgile was founded by highly successful serial inventor-entrepreneurs Adam Heller (CSO) and Ephraim Heller (CEO). The father-son team have over 300 patents and a track record which includes the founding of AngioScore and TheraSense. Adam Heller is also a coinventor of the first commercialized lithium thionyl chloride battery and a recipient of the US National Medal of Technology and Innovation.

More information can be found at https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04778176?recrs=b&cond=Parkinson&draw=2

Contact
SynAgile Corporation
Ephraim Heller
info@synagile.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/16ea9686-68e9-4277-9323-cd4164190528


Recommended Stories

  • Cortexyme Loses 70% Of Its Value On Missed Alzheimer's Test — But There's A Caveat

    Cortexyme said Tuesday it narrowed the pool for its Alzheimer's drug after only certain patients responded. But CRTX stock could dive.

  • Sorrento: Covid-19 Tests Could Generate Significant Revenue, Says Analyst

    Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) have been on the backfoot for most of the year, retreating by 63% since the February peaks. Throughout the downturn, however, one Street analyst has been backing the biotech; H.C. Wainwright’s Ram Selvaraju thinks the stock is poised to claw back those gains and some. The analyst reiterated a Buy rating on SRNE, along with a $26 price target. If correct, investors could be lining their pockets with a huge 286% gain. (To watch Selvaraju’s track record, click

  • This Little Company Thinks It Can Beat Long Covid

    The mitochondria of certain SARS-CoV-2 patients malfunction, as if their batteries can't hold a charge. A treatment from Axcella Health aims to offer a jump-start.

  • Was Atea Pharmaceutical's Flop Predictable?

    This month, as Merck (NYSE: MRK) moves forward with an Emergency Use Authorization in the U.S. for its oral antiviral for COVID-19, Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVIR) stock saw a significant drop. Unfortunately, investors are unlikely to see the small-cap biotech replicate Moderna's success as the next COVID-19 underdog success story after news of its negative clinical trial. Let's explore what caused Atea's drop and how biotech investors should examine their future investments.

  • Vaccine Stocks Pop After FDA Experts Recommend Pfizer's Covid Vaccine In Children

    Vaccine stocks popped Tuesday after an expert panel recommended the FDA authorize Pfizer's Covid vaccine for children.

  • Former Pro Wrestler Jimmy Rave Reveals He Had Both Legs Amputated After Contracting MRSA

    "This past June I began having trouble walking & went to my surgeon. He determined I had MRSA in both legs & they needed to be amputated immediately," Jimmy Rave wrote on Twitter

  • These 4 Psychedelic Biotech Stocks Are Leading the Pack

    Mental illnesses are tough to treat, and researchers are always looking for better ways to pull through for patients. In this vein, novel interventions based on the illicit psychedelic drugs of yesteryear could well become the advanced mental health therapies of tomorrow. Right now, there's a rapidly growing field of biotech companies developing treatments with psychedelics, and there's money to be made for investors who can identify the future winners.

  • 3 Top COVID Stocks -- Are They Tricks or Treats?

    Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine is still not on the market anywhere, which has made the stock a real wild ride for investors. The vaccine specialist started off 2020 so small it almost qualified as a micro-cap, with its stock priced at $4 a share. When COVID-19 hit, however, the stock took off.

  • George Goldsmith and Ekaterina Malievskaia, M.D., Founders of COMPASS Pathways, To Keynote At Meet Delic: The World's Premiere Psychedelic and Wellness Event

    Delic Holdings Corp ("Delic" or the "Company") (CSE: DELC) (OTCQB: DELCF) (FRA: 6X0) (Original Source), a leader in new medicines and treatments for a modern world, today announced that George Goldsmith and Ekaterina Malievskaia, M.D., will serve as headline speakers at Meet Delic on November 6. Goldsmith is the CEO and founder of COMPASS Pathways, a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Dr. Malievskaia is the Chief Inn

  • Minnesota surgeon fired after saying parents should make children's healthcare decisions

    A longtime Minnesota general surgeon was dismissed from his hospital after arguing parents should make healthcare decisions for their children.

  • Is Merck Stock A Buy After Its Covid Pill Offers New Hope In The Pandemic?

    Is Merck stock a buy after its Covid pill, molnupiravir, offers a new hope in the fight against Covid-19? Is MRK stock a buy now?

  • ‘Cruel’ puppy experiment was ‘mistakenly’ linked to US health agency

    Agency responds to concerns from lawmakers and activists

  • Miami Herald Pulls No Punches With Stinging Gov. Ron DeSantis Editorial

    “We thought things couldn’t get much worse in DeSantis’ handling of the pandemic, but we were wrong," the newspaper's editorial board wrote.

  • FDA advisors recommend BioNTech and Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot for children

    A group of scientists who advise the Food and Drug Administration said the benefits of BioNTech and Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the risks for children between the ages of 5 and 11.

  • Moderna Just Gave This Major Update on Its COVID Vaccine

    Over the last few months, research has come out touting the high levels of protection afforded by Moderna's COVID vaccine. For the more than 154 million people who have already received this shot, it's been a stream of good news: One recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that it stays the most protective of any of the approved vaccines—maintaining an effectiveness of 93 percent against hospitalization, even amid the more contagious Delta variant. In mid-Oct

  • Axcella To Test NASH Candidate In Long COVID Patients

    Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ: AXLA) has announced a new clinical program investigating AXA1125 as a potential treatment for patients with Long COVID. Symptoms last for months following recovery from the infection. The treatment prospect will be compared against placebo in about 40 patients in the U.K. twice a day for 28 days starting later this year. AXA1125 is meant to treat chronic fatigue and muscle weakness, some of the most common symptoms of long COVID. The primary goal of the drug is to imp

  • Analysts say Boston Scientific faces 'higher level of exposure' to risk

    Boston Scientific Corp. is expected to report its Q3 earnings on Wednesday, and the medical device manufacturer is widely expected to post year-over-year growth as it works to bounce back from last year's Covid-19-driven hit.

  • Flagship Pioneering spinout thinks it has a treatment for 'long Covid'

    In a near first for the biotech industry, Axcella Therapeutics Inc. is launching a clinical study investigating a new drug to treat "long Covid."

  • Biden Administration Says Sputnik Vaccine Won’t Count for International Travelers Hoping to Visit America

    KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty ImagesThe Biden administration has released additional details on its plan to require international travelers to prove that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, issuing a presidential proclamation on Monday that outlines the process.According to senior administration officials, almost all non-citizen visitors traveling to the United States by air after November 8 will be required to provide proof of vaccination status to airline officials prior to boarding

  • EXPLAINER: U.S. kids and the COVID-19 vaccine

    Is my child too young for the COVID-19 vaccine?Is it safe, does it work?As the U.S. Food and Drug Administration considers authorizing the Pfizer vaccine for 5-11 year olds,here is what you need to know about the vaccine for children.EXPLAINER: The COVID-19 vaccine for childrenWhen will they roll out?The Pfizer vaccine has been available in the U.S. to kids aged 12 to 15 since May.The shots for 5 to 11-year-olds are likely to be available early November.Where will the shots be available?Depending on the state - it could be in pediatricians' offices, pharmacies and schools.Is it the same vaccine as the adult one?Yes, but at a lower dose.Pfizer and BioNTech have asked for authorization of a 10-microgram dose of the vaccine.That's a third of the dose size given to people 12 and older. The vaccine is still a two-shot vaccine, with doses given around three weeks apart.Can you still use the children's dose on a small 5-year-old, or a big 11-year-old?The dose is based on age and not weight, according to Brittany Kmush, who is an epidemiologist and professor at Syracuse University. She says the vaccine dosing strategy has more to do with the maturity of the immune system rather than weight or metabolism.Is it safe?Safety data from more than 3,000 children who received the vaccine in Pfizer's 4,500 participant clinical trial was generally comparable to that for 16- to 25-year-olds. The most common side effects for children included - fever- headaches- chillswhich were generally reported less frequently and milder than for 12- to 15-year-olds.Both the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have been linked to rare cases of heart inflammation called myocarditis, especially in young men.Still, Pfizer suggests that the rate of myocarditis in the age group is likely to be lower than observed in vaccinated 12- to 15-year-olds due in part to the lower dose.Does it work?Pfizer and BioNTech said in September that their COVID-19 vaccine induced a robust immune response in the 5- to 11-year-olds in its clinical trial.And that for this age group the vaccine showed 90.7% efficacy against the disease.Why bother?If children are less likely to get seriously ill from COVID, why bother vaccinating them?Pediatric vaccination is a public health tool to prevent infectious diseases, even ones that do not have high rates of mortality or hospitalization in children. Children in the U.S. already receive vaccines for illnesses that have similar or lower levels of related mortality in kidslike hepatitis A, chickenpox, rubella and rotavirus.