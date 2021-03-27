U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,974.54
    +65.02 (+1.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,072.88
    +453.40 (+1.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,138.72
    +161.04 (+1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,221.48
    +38.36 (+1.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.72
    +2.16 (+3.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.60
    +6.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    25.11
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1795
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6600
    +0.0460 (+2.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3791
    +0.0053 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6670
    +0.5060 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,716.39
    +1,525.84 (+2.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,097.78
    +43.98 (+4.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,740.59
    +65.76 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,176.70
    +446.82 (+1.56%)
     

First Production 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Auctioned for $410,000 at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale - All Proceeds Go to United Way of Southeast Michigan's 2-1-1 Helpline

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The first production 2021 Ram 1500 TRX auctioned for $410,000 at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale with all proceeds going to United Way of Southeast Michigan&#x002019;s 2-1-1 helpline.
The first production 2021 Ram 1500 TRX auctioned for $410,000 at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale with all proceeds going to United Way of Southeast Michigan’s 2-1-1 helpline.

  • The first 2021 Ram 1500 TRX produced – VIN 001 – sold for $410,000 and was a highlight at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction

  • 100 percent of the hammer price for Ram 1500 TRX VIN 001 benefits the United Way of Southeast Michigan's 2-1-1 helpline to provide services to veterans and their families

  • Auctioned vehicle is one of 702 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition models and commemorates the most powerful truck with 702 horsepower straight from the factory

The first all-new 2021 Ram 1500 TRX built – the quickest, fastest and most powerful truck ever – sold for $410,000 at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction on Friday, March 26. The United Way for Southeast Michigan's 2-1-1 helpline, which provides services to veterans and their families, receives all proceeds raised from the auction.

"When Ram 1500 TRX VIN 001 rolled off the assembly line, it instantly became an incredibly exciting one-of-a-kind collectible truck, and that was reflected by the winning bid," said Mike Koval Jr., Ram Brand Chief Executive Officer – Stellantis. "More importantly, we're thrilled that the first Ram 1500 TRX raised significant funds that will go directly to the United Way for Southeast Michigan's 2-1-1 helpline to provide services to veterans and their families."

Ram 1500 TRX VIN 001 auctioned at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale is one of 702 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition models. Commemorating the most powerful truck with 702 horsepower straight from the factory, the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition is limited to 702 units – and sold out in less than three hours.

"Ram continues to honor all of those who serve or have served in the United States armed forces with distinction through our 'Built to Serve' editions," Koval added. "For Ram truck owners, whether military or civilian, 'Built to Serve' is a maxim that they can be proud to stand behind. This auction is another way we can honor our veterans by supporting them when they come home."

The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX VIN 001 winning bid included a unique authentication kit that includes a presentation box with a bound book custom-developed by the Ram brand team, which highlights the vehicle's design development, exclusive photos and video, a speed-form model and a Ram truck cover developed by the vehicle's design team.

Production of the all-new 2021 Ram 1500 TRX began at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant (SHAP) in Sterling Heights, Michigan, in December.

2021 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition
The Ram 1500 TRX VIN 001 auctioned at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale is one of 702 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition models. A nod to the most powerful truck's 702 horsepower, the 2021 1500 TRX Launch Edition is limited to 702 units – and sold out (other than VIN 001) in less than three hours. The Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition is visually distinguished by its exclusive Anvil Gray paint, and inside, each truck features a special red and brushed-aluminum center console badge identifying it as a limited-edition TRX model.

The Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition package is coupled with the TRX Level 2 Equipment Group, adding carbon fiber interior trim, color accent package, heads-up display, beadlock-capable wheels, 19-speaker Harman Kardon premium sound system, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, advanced safety group, hood and bodyside graphics. Additionally, Ram 1500 TRX VIN 001 includes other optional equipment, such as RamBar by Mopar, rock rails by Mopar, bed-mounted tire carrier by Mopar, Trailer Tow Group and Trailer Reverse Steering Control.

2021 Ram 1500 TRX
The new 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is the apex predator of the truck world and cements Ram Truck as North America's off-road truck leader. Designed bolt by bolt to significantly outperform every other truck straight from the factory, the Ram 1500 TRX has been tested to handle the most punishing conditions with extreme durability. Class-leading, uncompromising performance in the harshest environments is achieved in part through the 702-horsepower supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI® V-8 engine. Stratospheric power delivers a new level of performance: 0-60 miles per hour (mph) in 4.5 seconds, the quarter mile in 12.9 seconds at 108 mph and a top speed 118 mph. The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX has been rigorously tested to handle the most punishing conditions with extreme capability and durability on its way to being the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced half-ton pickup truck in the world.

The Ram 1500 TRX builds on everything the award-winning Ram 1500 lineup delivers – including world-class luxurious interiors with premium materials and incredible attention to detail, segment-leading ride-quality and comfort, and a superior level of refinement and sophistication – and raises the no-compromise benchmark for power, performance, durability, technology and convenience with features never before offered in a pickup.

Class-leading ride and handling are accomplished via an all-new custom suspension composed of the highest possible quality components and tuning geared towards high-speed desert runs, producing even more capability on the street or in the desert. The Ram 1500 TRX boasts a ground clearance of 11.8 inches due in part to a 2-inch ride height increase when compared with the rest of the Ram 1500 lineup, along with aggressive 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory All-Terrain 325/65/R18 tires. This combination enables TRX to clear surface obstacles easily and at high speeds.

A luxurious and spacious interior offers authentic, premium materials, colors and textures, including hand-wrapped leather instrument panels for unexpected luxury throughout. As a segment disrupter, the standard Uconnect 4C with a massive 12-inch touchscreen leads the segment in technology, featuring split-screen capability, 360-degree camera views, and exclusive content from SiriusXM with 360L and Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora. The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is the first vehicle to include the new Know & Go mobile app featuring an immersive experience for customers who want to learn more about their vehicles. Active safety and security systems include adaptive cruise control, Forward Collision Warning, Blind-spot Monitoring and Ready Alert Braking.

United Way for Southeastern Michigan's 2-1-1 helpline
United Way for Southeastern Michigan is committed to working with households and families in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties, with a goal to create stable households and help children thrive by providing resources around basic needs, early and K-12 education, digital inclusion, and wraparound services. United Way for Southeastern Michigan's 2-1-1 call center is the largest in the state, covering Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Lapeer, Monroe and Washtenaw counties. The 2-1-1 community care advocates provide free, confidential and personalized help to callers. 2-1-1 has access to a statewide database of more than 30,000 resources that are continually updated. It includes everything from food pantries and emergency shelters to education and COVID-19 resources.

Ram Truck Brand
In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab, ProMaster and ProMaster City, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

  • 1,075 lb.-ft. of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

  • Towing capacity of 37,100 lbs. with Ram 3500

  • Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

  • Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

  • Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

  • Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

  • Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

  • Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

  • Ram 1500, America's most powerful half-ton diesel pickup with 480 lb.-ft. of torque, achieves an unsurpassed 33 mpg highway and delivers up to 1,000 miles of range on a single tank of fuel

  • Ram 1500 TRX is the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced pickup truck in the world

  • Most awarded light-duty truck in America

  • Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

  • Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Ram and company news and video on:
Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Ram Truck brand: www.ramtrucks.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RamTrucks
Instagram: www.instagram.com/ramtrucks
Twitter: www.twitter.com/RamTrucks and @StellantisNA
YouTube: www.youtube.com/RamTrucks, https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-production-2021-ram-1500-trx-auctioned-for-410-000-at-barrett-jackson-scottsdale--all-proceeds-go-to-united-way-of-southeast-michigans-2-1-1-helpline-301257099.html

SOURCE Stellantis

Recommended Stories

  • How Europe’s Third Virus Wave Is Playing Out in Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Lockdowns, a third wave of infections and a disastrous vaccination campaign: the pandemic is taking a renewed toll on Europe.And it’s playing out in markets. From bond yields to stock prices, investors are pricing in the potential for months of lost productivity and consumer spending. Options traders are at their most bearish on the euro since July, and the gap between German and U.S. 10-year yields is the widest in a year.At the heart of the issue is that Europe is failing to combat the pandemic, while the U.S. is on track for normal life to return within months. Just this week, while infighting continued between European Union governments, President Joe Biden was doubling the goal for vaccinations in his first 100 days in office. No wonder investors like Luke Hickmore are bypassing the euro area on their way to the U.S. and the U.K. instead.“This is entirely due to the delay happening in Europe right now,” said Hickmore, a money manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments. “I can’t see any action by Europe stopping the vaccine juggernaut in the U.S.”Here’s a reality check on Europe’s markets:Splitting YieldsThe clearest way to see the U.S. and European divergence is via the bond market. Treasuries are pricing in faster economic growth, while German bonds reflect demand for the safest debt and heavy central bank support -- causing the yield gap to widen to 200 basis points.“It reflects the abject failure on part of the EU and remarkable determination on part of the U.S.,” said Rishi Mishra, an analyst at Futures First. For Europe, “it’s the bond market version of taking the elevator down and the stairs up.”Euro DoldrumsOption traders are now seeing a weaker euro for the remainder of the year, with one-year risk reversals moving in favor of puts.The currency had surged last year on optimism over the EU’s recovery fund and joint efforts to fight the pandemic. Now, there are concerns that the fund will be delayed, while the U.S. unleashes massive economic stimulus.“The dramatic divergence of European and U.S. growth expectations is a legacy of poor management on this side of the Atlantic and will leave scars in market pricing,” wrote Kit Juckes, a strategist at Societe Generale SA.Stock RotationThe rotation in European stocks has started going in reverse, favoring defensive over cyclical. Tech companies in the Stoxx 600 Index capped their best five days since November, while retail and energy retreated during the week. Travel shares that skyrocketed this year on hopes of summer travel returning are now stalling.“The tourism season is a big downside risk to our forecasts” for Europe, Merrill Lynch economist Ruben Segura-Cayuela wrote in a note on Friday. “For a bullish story, we really need to continue looking across the Atlantic.”Next Big Trade for Pound Bulls Rests on EU Vaccine DisparityWhat’s happening this week:Euro-area and U.K. bond markets are closed on Friday. Debt sales next week from Germany and Italy total 11 billion euros. There are no redemptions until April 9, when Germany will pay 21 billion euros, while Italy pays small coupons of about 500 million euros.The U.K. holds no bond sales but the BOE will buy back 4.4 billion pounds of debt across three operationsInflation numbers dominate the coming week’s data releases, with German numbers on Tuesday followed by the euro area’s flash estimate on Wednesday; U.K. data is mostly second-tier and backward lookingECB and BOE speakers are few and far between in a holiday-shortened week with Francois Villeroy speaking on WednesdayS&P Global Ratings reviews France next weekFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Baidu, Tencent in U.S. extend slide after SEC actions amid U.S.-China tension

    U.S.-listed shares of China based Baidu Inc and Tencent Music Entertainment group plunged this week, dropping as much as 33.5% and 48.5%, respectively, from Tuesday's closing levels. Talks last week between U.S. and Chinese officials in Alaska culminated in U.S. sanctions being announced against Chinese officials over alleged crimes against humanity and genocide on Uighurs in Xinjiang. Baidu stock was last down 4.7%, while Tencent had lost 9.6% on the day.

  • TPG Chooses Banks for $594 Million Asian Pathology IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- TPG Capital Asia has picked banks to help prepare an initial public offering of its pathology business in the region that could raise as much as S$800 million ($594 million) in Singapore, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The private equity firm is working with Citigroup Inc. and CIMB Group Holdings Bhd. on the planned first-time share sale of Pathology Asia Holdings Pte, said the people. Credit Suisse Group AG and DBS Group Holdings Ltd. are also working on the offering, they said, asking not to be named as the process is private. A listing in the city-state could take place as soon as the end of this year, the people said.Pathology Asia joins renewable energy firm Sunseap Group Pte, Thai Beverage Pcl’s brewery unit and City Developments Ltd.’s U.K. asset real estate investment trust in seeking an IPO in Singapore. The country has only seen one new listing this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Aztech Global Ltd. raised about $224 million in an offering this month.Deliberations are ongoing and the size and timing of the IPO could change, said the people. Representatives for Citi, CIMB, Credit Suisse, DBS and TPG declined to comment.TPG reached out to prospective advisers for proposals on the pathology unit IPO, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month. The buyout firm has grown the business from its initial 39 pathology laboratories, which TPG purchased from Healthscope Ltd. in 2018 for A$279 million ($212 million), a person familiar with the matter has said. It is now worth about $2 billion, the person said.TPG Capital Asia manages about $9.9 billion in assets, according to its website. The arm of global buyout firm TPG has offices in Beijing, Hong Kong, Melbourne, Mumbai, and Singapore.Pathology Asia Holdings, originally formed out of the Healthscope purchase, includes the Quest Laboratories brand in Singapore and Vietnam, and Gribbles Pathology in Malaysia. It announced the acquisition of Singapore’s Innovative Diagnostics Pte in 2018, and bought a minority stake in Australian drug testing company Safe Work Laboratories Pty the following year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UK Man Ordered to Pay More Than $571M for Fraudulent Bitcoin Trading Scheme: CFTC

    The man solicited at least 22,190.542 bitcoin, valued at about $143 million at the time, from more than 1,000 customers worldwide.

  • Airtight Reopening Trade Springs a Leak With Bonds Rebounding

    (Bloomberg) -- This past week was a warning to bulls that the rotation trade, in which billions of dollars have been plowed into smaller companies battered by the coronavirus, is far from foolproof.Even with a 4.1% two-day rally, the Russell 2000 ended the week 2.9% lower for its worst drop in four weeks. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 gained 0.9% for the week, a reversal of the market leadership that prevailed throughout 2021.Upsetting the equity leaderboard was a rally in Treasuries, where yields dropped after a seven-week climb. While an ambitious U.S. vaccine rollout, brightening economic forecasts and $1.9 trillion of government aid have pressured rates higher, the selloff cooled after hitting oversold levels and as traders reassessed the inflation outlook. That sent a shudder through small caps, which have surged as markets priced in expectations of booming growth.“The stock market had already priced a continuous selloff in the bond market. The shock is when the bond market doesn’t sell off, and that’s when you see the rotation back into tech,” said Gina Martin Adams, chief equity strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence, in a Bloomberg Television interview. “The shock now is not yields rise, the shock is, oh maybe yields don’t rise, and the result of that is really messy leadership.”Relatively placed moves in major indexes masked harrowing volatility in several corners of the stock market this week. Losses were pronounced in Chinese technology stocks, with depository receipts of Tencent Music Entertainment plummeting 34%. Baidu Inc. fell 19%.And even as reopening trades were getting battered, a group of stocks that became fashionable as pandemic lockdowns kept people indoors -- media companies that sell streaming services -- were some of the week’s biggest losers. ViacomCBS Inc. and Discovery Inc., which ran up in almost identical 150%-plus rallies between January and mid-March, both lost roughly half their value over the five days as Wall Street valuation warnings came fast and furious.The Russell 2000 has rallied 12.5% so far this year as benchmark 10-year Treasury yields climbed to pre-pandemic highs, breathing life into cyclical sectors such as banks and industrials. That compares with a 5.8% rise in the S&P 500 and a 0.7% gain for the Nasdaq 100. The Russell 2000 is roughly 88% higher over the past year, trouncing gains of 64% and 51% for the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500, respectively.The scale of that outperformance prompted Morgan Stanley to downgrade small caps last week, followed by UBS Group AG analysts walking back their call for small caps to best their larger peers. Stocks considered most sensitive to 10-year Treasury yield fluctuations are priced for another 15 to 25 basis point rate rise, leaving them vulnerable should it not materialize, the UBS analysts wrote.“The outsized rotation also suggests there could be some tactical reversal if yields settle down,” analysts led by Keith Parker wrote in a note this week. “Reopening and reflation trades outperformed their respective rate-implied moves -- with airlines and hotels as well as metal and construction well above what was implied.”Helping to stoke the rebound in Treasuries was Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who reiterated over four separate public appearances that the Fed won’t put away its toolkit until the economy is “all but fully recovered” from the coronavirus shock. That echoes his sentiments from last week’s Fed policy decision, where Powell said it’s not yet time even to begin discussing reducing the central bank’s asset purchases.While the fall in 10-year yields from 1.71% on Monday to about 1.67% on Friday rattled the rotation trades, small-cap believers such as RBC Capital’s Lori Calvasina remain bullish -- though she concedes that the rally won’t be straight-up.“We’ve viewed this as a longer-term call and have been prepared to ride out any short-term underperformance that might occur in a broader pullback, something we have viewed as inevitable this year,” wrote Calvasina, the bank’s head of U.S. equity strategy.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Medical debt in America continues to grow, led by emergency room visits and surprise bills

    U.S. health care costs have grown exponentially over the last decade, which has led to unprecedented levels of medical bills.

  • Nasdaq and Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association to Host “The Future of Finance” March 31 with CEOs of OppFi, LendingClub, Finance of America

    The battle for banking is heating up as Fintech companies roll out new lending and financing services. For the largest players, this could bring more high-margin lending and profits for shareholders. It could also make the U.S. more equitable for those with lower credit scores who can’t access traditional loans. Fintech stocks continue to outperform […]

  • Still waiting for your stimulus check? Here are 8 possible reasons

    President Biden signed the bill weeks ago, so why haven't you gotten your money?

  • ARK Innovation Fund Has Reshuffled Its Holdings. What That Means for Investors.

    As assets poured into the exchange-traded fund, the managers began to reshape the portfolio: moving from a small-cap to a mid-cap focus, with some large-cap names.

  • Hong Kong Buyout Firm EmergeVest Plans $250 Million SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong-based private equity firm EmergeVest is planning to raise $250 million through a special purpose acquisition company in the U.S., people with knowledge of the matter said.EmergeVest is working with Credit Suisse Group AG on the proposed SPAC listing, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. The blank-check company will look for merger targets in logistics, technology and financial services, the people said.Founded in 2013, EmergeVest has more than $500 million in assets under management and its current portfolio includes a U.K. logistics company called EV Cargo which generated over $1 billion annual revenue, according to its website.Deliberations are at an early stage and details such as fundraising size could change, said the people. Representatives for EmergeVest and Credit Suisse declined to comment.A SPAC, also known as a blank-check company, is a shell company that raises money from public investors with the goal of acquiring a business within two years. Historically a U.S. product, a growing number of Asia-based funds and financiers have been setting up blank-check companies with the aim of snapping up a target in the fast-growing region. Gaw Capital and New Frontier Group are among those that have filed for SPAC listings.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • JBS Says It’s Flush With Cash for Acquisitions and Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- JBS SA beat earnings estimates with record cash flow last year, spurring the world’s largest meat supplier to propose record dividends and an acquisition-fueled expansion.“We still have room to grow more through acquisitions and organically”, Chief Financial Officer Guilherme Cavalcanti said during an interview. “Our focus remains on expanding in processed foods in the regions where we already have production.”JBS spent about 2 billion reais ($354 million) on acquisitions last year, including margarine assets from Bunge Ltd. in Brazil. The company also had ample cash to buy back shares and reduce net debt by 17% in dollar terms, Cavalcanti said. The acquisition outlook is supported by record-low leverage, he added.Aside from a 74% increase in dividend payouts compared with 2020, free cash flow will be focused on expansion, Chief Executive Officer Gilberto Tomazoni said during a conference call with investors on Thursday.“We continue to actively seek acquisition opportunities, but the assets have to make strategic sense and be at the right price,” Tomazoni said.Budget BoostThe company plans to boost capital spending by as much as 48% this year, mostly in expansion projects and modernization of plants, Cavalcanti said in the same call.JBS’s fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization came in at 7 billion reais, exceeding the 6.73-billion average estimate among analysts tracked by Bloomberg.Still, the pandemic is cutting into margins. In the fourth quarter, JBS’s beef and poultry returns in Brazil fell compared with the previous quarter, but poultry still is performing better than a year ago.North AmericaJBS USA, which includes operations in North America, Australia and Europe, also saw weaker margins.The Joe Biden administration’s economic stimulus package and widening availability of Covid-19 vaccinations have improved the outlook, according to Cavalcanti.“Some regions will be more challenging in 2021, like Brazil and Australia, while in North America and Europe we see better perspective,” he said.Besides U.S. domestic demand, exports to China have been strong, said Andre Nogueira, who oversees the company’s North American business.(Updates with executives’ comments starting in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • IRS: Your COVID face masks and hand sanitizer are tax-deductible

    Items that protect you from the virus are medical expenses, the tax agency says.

  • Asda loses 'watershed' equal pay case at Supreme Court

    Asda bosses have lost an equal pay fight with tens of thousands of store workers in a Supreme Court ruling in a "watershed moment" for the industry. More than 44,000 current and former workers, about two-thirds of whom are women, brought equal pay claims saying staff working in distribution depots, most of whom are men, are paid more. The Supreme Court backed an earlier Court of Appeal judgment that ruled store workers are entitled to compare themselves to distribution staff for equal pay purposes. The decision, a landmark precedent for the private sector, will send shockwaves through the industry, paving the way for compensation claims against other supermarkets totalling as much as £8bn. Equal pay cases have historically been seen as a public sector issue, but the ruling demonstrates that private sector firms are not immune and could open the floodgates to more claims. "It is a watershed moment for the rest of the retail industry, particularly those that have similar staffing models and pay structures," said Anne Pritam, partner and employment lawyer at Stephenson Harwood.

  • Tech Stocks Aren't A Buy Right Now But One Giant Is An Exception, Says Analyst

    Veteran wall street tech analyst Brent Thill has cautioned against buying stocks in the underperforming tech sector, with the exception of social media giant Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB). What Happened: The Jefferies analyst said on Yahoo Finance Live that tech is “off limits right now” as investors put more money into travel and airline stocks amid hopes of a strong economic recovery from the pandemic. According to the analyst, valuation combined with the tech names could currently be frustrating a lot of investors. Thill said that compared to other companies in the tech sector, Facebook is a “cheap name.” “$15 of earnings power and a mid 20 [P/E] multiple on it, and you are at $350 to $375 on the stock. So you got a lot of upside still on Facebook. We like that,” the analyst added. See Also: After Months Of Bitter Fighting, Zuckerberg Now Sees Facebook Benefiting From Apple's Privacy Rule Changes Why It Matters: On Thursday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index showed a substantial recovery to end the day higher by 15.79 points or 0.1 percent at 12977.68, after tumbling 1.4 percent. The NYSE FAANG+ Index closed 2.3% lower. FAANG constitutes the stocks of Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Google parent Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG). Facebook’s shares are up just more than 1% for the year-to-date period. Tech stocks that have underperformed so far this year include Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE), Salesforce.com Inc. (NYSE: CRM) and DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU). Adobe’s shares are down almost 10% for the year-to-date period, while salesforce.com’s shares are down almost 8% and DocuSign’s shares are also down almost 10%. Price Action: Facebook shares closed 1.2% lower on Thursday at $278.74. Read Next: Apple Acquired The Highest Number Of AI Startups In Last 5 Years Latest Ratings for FB DateFirmActionFromTo Feb 2021Loop CapitalMaintainsBuy Jan 2021BMO CapitalMaintainsOutperform Jan 2021MKM PartnersMaintainsBuy View More Analyst Ratings for FB View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaApple Acquired The Highest Number Of AI Startups In Last 5 YearsApple Warns App Makers: Don't Even Think About Unauthorized Tracking© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • QuantumScape Just Might Kill the EV Bull Market

    Another stock sale by the battery maker sent shares on a wild ride. Have investors lost their patience for high-growth companies?

  • S&P 500 Posts Best Gain in Three Weeks; Oil Jumps: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks rose to an all-time high on optimism over the vaccine rollout and after the Federal Reserve freed banks from restrictions on dividends. Oil gained as the dollar slumped.The S&P 500 Index climbed the most in three weeks amid a late-day surge and ended at a record, with energy producers and health companies among the best performers Friday. Automakers retreated as they confront a worsening global shortage of semiconductors.Risk appetite also came back in Europe and Asia, capping a volatile week beset with vaccine-supply disputes, a traffic block on the Suez canal and further deterioration in China’s relations with the West. The U.S. outlook got a boost after President Joe Biden doubled the goal for vaccinations in his first 100 days in office to 200 million.“The tone of the market has somehow altered from angst to optimism, spurred by President Biden’s doubling of the U.S. vaccine-rollout target and the Fed’s end to pandemic-era dividend cuts,” Nema Ramkhelawan-Bhana, a strategist at Rand Merchant Bank in Johannesburg, wrote in a note. “It’s remarkable how little it takes to shift the mood.”The delay in freeing the ship stuck on the Suez Canal boosted oil, trimming a weekly loss in West Texas Intermediate crude.European stocks rose in a broad advance. Miners and energy firms benefited from a rotation into cyclical re-opening trades. An index of Asian shares jumped the most in two weeks.Elsewhere, Bitcoin clawed back earlier losses to trade near $54,000.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksThe S&P 500 Index climbed 1.7% as of 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.9%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index added 1.3%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index rose 1.4%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipped 0.2%.The euro gained 0.3% to $1.1796.The British pound rose 0.4% to $1.3784.The Japanese yen weakened 0.5% to 109.67 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries added three basis points to 1.66%.Germany’s 10-year yield jumped four basis points to -0.35%.Britain’s 10-year yield rose three basis points to 0.75%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.8% to $60.80 a barrel.Gold rose 0.3% to $1,731.61 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Are Cracks Forming In The '4 Pillars' Supporting The Stock Market?

    For more than a year now, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) has been ripping higher off of its pandemic lows. Tom Essaye, founder of Sevens Report Research, said Friday the stock market rally has been supported by four major pillars over the past year. Unfortunately, two of those pillars may now be cracking, putting the market at risk in the near-term. Essaye listed the following four bullish catalysts as pillars of the stock market rally over the past year. 1. Government stimulus. The U.S. government has already spent about $6 trillion in stimulus to prop up the economy throughout the pandemic downturn. The recent $1.9-trillion stimulus package will likely be the last one, and Essaye said this stock market pillar is now cracked. “Bottom line, the outlook for government spending is turning much more mixed, because while there may be more spending (which is good for growth), it’s going to come with tax increases (which is bad for growth), and that mixed outlook is a departure from the past year (where it was all spending and no tax increases),” Essaye said. Related Link: Could Long-Term Capital Gains Selling Be Weighing On The Market? 2. Federal Reserve Accommodation. The Fed dropped its target fed funds interest rate range to between 0% and 0.25% and has been purchasing $120 billion in assets per month to help maintain a healthy credit market. Essaye said this pillar is now also cracked given a growing number of Fed officials said they see a rate hike coming in 2022 as of the Fed’s most recent dot plot projections. 3. Vaccine Optimism. Essaye said vaccine optimism has been a bullish catalyst throughout the rally, from positive critical trial data to FDA approvals to a U.S. vaccine rollout that's now ahead of schedule. Unfortunately, Essaye said financial markets have already priced in an end to the pandemic within the next few months, so it's unclear how much stock market upside the vaccine rollout can provide moving forward. 4. No Double-Dip Recession. It seems like a lifetime ago that investors were concerned about a potential double-dip recession in 2020 or 2021. However, employment and earnings have been steadily trending in the right direction, and the chances of a double-dip recession appear extremely low at this point. Benzinga’s Take: The economy is well-positioned to bounce back aggressively in 2021. It remains to be seen if there is more upside to stock prices once support from government stimulus and the Federal Reserve are scaled back. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaIf You Invested ,000 In Tesla Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have NowCould Long-Term Capital Gains Selling Be Weighing On The Market?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bitcoin is wooing the millions of workers who send their earnings abroad

    Nowhere is this clearer than in Nigeria, where the central bank is so worried about Nigerians choosing cryptocurrencies over the naira for overseas remittance payments that it is now paying them to use official channels for those transfers instead. The central bank announced the scheme after international remittances inflows plummeted last year, as more Nigerians abandoned official banking channels by turning to cheaper cryptocurrency exchanges. The move came on the heels of a nationwide crackdown on banks dealing in cryptocurrencies, which the government enacted in an attempt to counteract the naira’s declining value.

  • Here’s What Could Be Next for China’s Wrath as European Retail Feels the Pressure

    The boycott of Western retail plays for their pledge not to use Chinese cotton allegedly produced with forced labor has sent a shock wave through European stock markets.

  • LSE Sells $4.5 Billion of Bonds to Help Refinance Refinitiv Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- London Stock Exchange Group Plc tapped the U.S. high-grade bond market for $4.5 billion to help refinance debt it took on related to its acquisition of Refinitiv Holdings Ltd.The company sold bonds in five parts, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The longest portion of the offering, a 20-year security, will yield 100 basis points over Treasuries, said the person, who asked not to be identified as details are private.The exchange will use the funds to refinance debt incurred in connection with its $27 billion purchase of Refinitiv that was completed earlier this year. It also plans to offer bonds in euros and sterling in its first foray into international debt markets since 2018.The deal is part of a growing debt-backed merger and acquisition pipeline.The value of announced M&A deals with potential U.S. investment-grade funding implications has increased to $325 billion -- including the LSE deal -- from $269 billion at the end of February, which is back to pre-Covid-19 levels, Bank of America Corp. strategists led by Hans Mikkelsen wrote in a note.These companies have flexibility on timing for the debt deals, but “the risk of even higher interest rates could encourage them to frontload any bond issuance,” they said.Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News, competes with Refinitiv to provide financial news, data and information.Barclays Plc, Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co. are managing the bond sale, the person said.(Updates with final pricing information starting in first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.