U.S. markets open in 3 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,533.25
    -3.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,761.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,722.25
    -33.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,073.50
    -1.70 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.07
    -4.83 (-4.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.30
    -22.90 (-1.17%)
     

  • Silver

    25.19
    -0.42 (-1.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0983
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.87
    +0.20 (+0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3141
    -0.0048 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.2440
    +2.1840 (+1.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,181.57
    +2,581.43 (+5.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,088.81
    +73.28 (+7.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.62
    +32.27 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

First Quantum Files Updated Technical Report for Ravensthorpe

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FM
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

TORONTO, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“First Quantum” or “the Company”) (TSX: FM) today filed an updated Technical Report for the Ravensthorpe Nickel Operations (“RNO”) in Western Australia. The purpose of this Technical Report is to incorporate updates that reflect the recently completed Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates and to provide commentary on the status of operations, including recent development work being undertaken to bring the Shoemaker-Levy open pit mine into full production. The effective date for the Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates is December 31, 2021.

The updated RNO models for Halleys, Hale-Bopp, Shoemaker-Levy, Shoemaker-Levy North and Nindilbillup, incorporate recent drilling and metallurgical test work results. The Shoemaker-Levy deposit makes up 81% of the total RNO Mineral Resource, which remains the main focus for development, extension and mining for the years ahead.

Since the previous Technical Report (“RNO, 2012”), RNO has embarked upon several key upgrades to the processing operations. These include reduced water consumption, cyclone optimization for improved beneficiation as well as limestone ball milling. Additionally, RNO has finalized the required infrastructure for the Shoemaker-Levy mining operations, which includes offices, run-of-mine pads, heavy equipment workshops and laydown areas, power lines and raw water pipelines, and most significantly, crushing facilities and a 9 kilometer overland conveying system.

RNO is strategically positioned as a clean, sustainable source of nickel for electric vehicle batteries with industry-leading environmental credentials and a small carbon emissions footprint. RNO is self-sufficient with respect to power and water and will further reduce its reliance on diesel with the recently constructed overland ore conveying system.

LIFE OF MINE (“LOM”) SCHEDULE

Mining activities commenced at Shoemaker-Levy in 2021. The LOM mining and production schedule highlights a 19-year mine life from January 2022 to the end of 2040. Production in the first five years is expected to be an average of 30,000 tonnes of nickel metal per annum and thereafter an average of 28,000 tonnes per annum. Cobalt production is approximately 1,000 tonnes of metal per annum. The overall LOM strip ratio (tonnes) is expected to be 1.06 to 1.

MINERAL RESOURCES

The updated RNO Mineral Resource estimate (Table 1) has benefited from recently completed drilling, improved quality in the applied density values as well as from results of metallurgical test work. Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources are hosted by the Halleys, Hale-Bopp, and Shoemaker-Levy deposits. The majority of Inferred the Mineral Resource is hosted by the Nindilbillup and Shoemaker-Levy North deposits. The block model estimates were depleted for mining activities completed to date and reported using a 0.3% nickel cut-off grade. Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource estimates increased by 15% when compared to previous (“RNO, 2012”) Mineral Resource.

Table 1: Total RNO Mineral Resource statement as of 31st December 2021 (0.3% Ni cut-off). Mineral Resources are inclusive of Mineral Reserves.

Classification

Million Tonnes (Mt)

Ni (%)

Co (%)

Measured

104.64

0.57

0.03

Indicated

120.17

0.55

0.03

Total Measured & Indicated

224.81

0.56

0.03

Inferred

68.26

0.52

0.02

Notes:

  • The tabled Mineral Resources reflect 100% of the in-situ grades and tonnes.

  • Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have a demonstrated economic viability as per the current reserve criteria.

MINERAL RESERVES

Mining will occur at Shoemaker-Levy over several phases starting in the south and progressively moving to the north. The Mineral Reserve (Table 2) is based on an average economic cutoff grade of 0.3% Ni, which accounts for a long-term nickel and cobalt price of US$8.00 per pound and US$30.00 per pound, respectively.

Table 2: RNO Mineral Reserve statement as of 31st December 2021.

Classification

Million Tonnes (Mt)

Ni (%)

Co (%)

Proven Reserve

91.40

0.57

0.03

Probable Reserve

86.60

0.56

0.03

Total In Pit Reserve

178.00

0.56

0.03

Total Stockpile

17.70

0.58

0.03

Notes:

  • The tabled Mineral Reserves reflect 100% of the in-situ reserve grades and tonnes.

RNO’s Limonite and Saprolite nickel laterite ore is highly amenable to beneficiation through the rejection of coarse non-mineralised material. The Mineral Reserves average beneficiation uplift in nickel grade is 185% which results in an average nickel leach feed grade of 1.04%.

THE TECHNICAL REPORT AND QUALIFIED PERSONS

The Technical Report has been written to comply with the reporting requirements of the Canadian National Instrument 43-101: ‘Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects’ of the Canadian Securities Administrators, which in turn complies with the Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM Guidelines, 2019). The Technical Report and can be found through the Company’s website or under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

The RNO Technical Report was prepared under the direction and supervision of the following Qualified Persons for the purposes of NI 43-101: David Gray (QP) BSc Hons (Geology), FAIG, Group Mine and Resource Geologist, FQM (Australia) Pty Ltd; Richard Sulway (QP) MAppSc (Geological data processing), BAppSc (Hons, Applied Geology), MAusIMM (CP), Consulting Geologist, FQM (Australia) Pty Ltd; Robert Stone (QP) BSc Hons (Ceng), ACSM, Technical Manager, FQM (Australia) Pty Ltd; and Anthony Cameron (QP) BEng (Mining), Grad Dip Bus, MComm Law, FAusIMM, Consultant Mining Engineer, Cameron Mining Consultants Ltd.

The scientific and technical information regarding the RNO Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates set out in this news release has been reviewed and approved by these respective Qualified Persons.

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:

Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations
(416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com


Recommended Stories

  • A Recession Warning Sign? Part of U.S. Yield Curve Inverts for First Time Since 2006

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries slumped anew to send a widely-watched part of the U.S. yield curve to its first inversion in 16 years. The curve is flattening as investors bet the Federal Reserve will tighten policy rapidly enough to risk a sustained slowdown in growth.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pi

  • Perfect contrarian indicator? Jim Cramer declares the bear market is over

    The stock market has climbed a pretty sizeable wall of worry over the last two weeks -- but now it faces the ultimate test.

  • Latest Bitcoin price and analysis (BTC to USD)

    Bitcoin is currently trading at a three-month high of $47,000 following an impressive breakout on Sunday evening. The world’s largest cryptocurrency now needs to begin closing consecutive daily candles above $46,400 to ensure it continues the recent uptrend.

  • GameStop Stock Saw a Third Large Insider Buy

    Maybe the new meme is open-market stock purchases by insiders. GameStop (ticker: GME) just saw its third insider stock purchase in as many days, and shares of the videogame retailer soared last week on news of the big buys. GameStop has a high profile as one of the meme stocks, highly volatile shares that rocketed last year as investors egged each other on to buy on social media and other platforms.

  • Russia will likely default with April 4 payment due of $2.2 billion, experts say

    Investors breathed a sigh of relief last week after the Russian government made a $117 million interest payment on its foreign debt. But a much bigger payment comes due April 4 — to the tune of $2.2 billion — and creditors are far less optimistic Russia will pony up this time.

  • Larry Fink says globalization is over — Here’s what it means for markets

    BlackRock's Larry Fink says the Russia-Ukraine war is bringing the era of globalization to an end. Here's what investors should keep in mind.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Downgraded Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Constellation Brands Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Here’s What AT&T Is Giving Investors in the WarnerMedia Spinoff⁠—and How It Will Work

    AT&T Inc. detailed its plans for the spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, with investors eventually expected to receive a share of the new streaming-media entity for every four AT&T shares they own. AT&T  (ticker: T) is in the process of spinning off its WarnerMedia business in a combination with Discovery Inc.  (DISCA), which executives have said would allow AT&T to refocus attention on core telecommunications efforts. The company expects the deal to close in April, and executives declared plans for a stock dividend to its investors for April 5 at the close of business.

  • Why you should fear oil prices at $90, $100, $150, or $200: Morning Brief

    Get ready for oil-related earnings warnings. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, March 28, 2022.

  • Exclusive-AMC CEO says more meme-stock powered deals are coming

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc Chief Executive Adam Aron said the movie-theater chain would embark on more "transformational" deals to capitalize on the interest of retail investors following its bet on a troubled gold and silver mine operator. AMC unveiled a $27.9 million investment for a 22% stake in Hycroft Mining Holding Corp about two weeks ago, an unusual deal for a company operating more than 900 theaters worldwide that raised eyebrows among market observers. AMC's investment called upon a $1.8 billion "war chest" it raised in 2021 by selling its shares in the open market, in part on the back of retail investors who turned it into a popular 'meme' stock.

  • European markets push higher ahead of Ukraine-Russia peace talks

    European stocks were in the green as investors keep an eye on lower oil prices amid Shanghai lockdown and the latest round of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

  • Why Elon Musk's Berlin Gigafactory Was a Dumb Move

    Elon Musk's Tesla has been on something of a roll lately. "Tesla finally achieved GAAP profitability and cash flow positivity by building a plant in Shanghai and running the hell out of it," Collins wrote recently on Real Money, adding that "about one-third of its output [is] exported to Europe." Collins drew a sharp contrast between London, where he was writing and China.

  • Exclusive-Sea e-commerce arm Shopee to shut down India operations - statement

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore-based e-commerce and gaming firm Sea Ltd said on Monday it is withdrawing from India's retail market just months after beginning operations there, citing "global market uncertainties". The business withdrawal comes weeks after Sea's e-commerce arm, Shopee, said it was pulling out of France and after India banned Sea's popular gaming app "Free Fire". After the ban, the market value of New York-listed Sea dropped by $16 billion in a single day, leading some investors to cut holdings in it.

  • Second ‘black box’ found in China Eastern plane crash

    Firefighters taking part in the search found the flight data recorder on a mountain slope about 130 feet from the point of impact.

  • China Stocks Fall as Shanghai Lockdown Deepens Growth Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks fell as a lockdown in Shanghai to combat a virus flareup raised worries over disruptions to business operations and the toll on economic growth. Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleEl Salvador Declares State of Emergency as Gang Murders SoarTh

  • Italian restaurant chain announces return to Valley with new locations

    This is the second time the company has announced a comeback in the Valley in the past decade. Here's what it has planned so far.

  • US recession indicator flashes red in fresh blow for President Biden

    One of the market’s most closely watched harbingers of a US recession has flashed red for the first time in 16 years in a further blow for Joe Biden as his struggling presidency faces a stalling economy.

  • Micron Testing 2020 Breakout Ahead of Report

    Another selloff here could be catastrophic, failing the breakout and establishing a new secular downtrend.

  • 8 Stocks That Are Still Negative Since the Pandemic Lows—and 1 That Finally Turned Positive

    Intel stock surged this week, lifting the chip giant's shares out of a group of S&P 500 stocks that are sporting losses since the pandemic low for the index.

  • Estimating The Fair Value Of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Golar LNG Limited ( NASDAQ:GLNG ) by projecting...