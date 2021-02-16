U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,932.59
    -2.24 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,522.75
    +64.35 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,047.50
    -47.97 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,272.89
    -16.47 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.09
    +0.62 (+1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.70
    -29.50 (-1.62%)
     

  • Silver

    27.31
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2109
    -0.0029 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2990
    +0.0990 (+8.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3905
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.9890
    +0.6580 (+0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,601.97
    +55.97 (+0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    982.21
    -19.72 (-1.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,748.86
    -7.25 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,467.75
    +383.55 (+1.27%)
     

First Quantum Minerals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
·18 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(In United States dollars, except where noted otherwise)

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company") (TSX:FM) today reported for the three months ended December 31, 2020 (“Q4”) comparative earnings1 of $53 million ($0.08 per share1), net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company1 of $9 million ($0.01 per share1) and cash flows from operating activities of $533 million ($0.77 per share1). For the full year 2020, the Company reports a comparative loss1 of $46 million ($0.07 per share1), a net loss attributable to shareholders of the Company1 of $180 million ($0.26 per share1) and cash flows from operating activities of $1,613 million ($2.34 per share1).

CEO’S COMMENTS
“2020 was a very challenging and unprecedented year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the challenges, the Company achieved its highest ever annual copper production. Sentinel performed exceptionally well and was a big contributor to that record production. Cobre Panama experienced a period of preservation and safe maintenance related to the virus, but still performed very well, ramping back up to full production in early August. We expect our 2021 copper production to grow this year to more than 785,000 tonnes. This makes First Quantum one of the top global copper producers with one of the largest Mineral Reserve bases,“ said Philip Pascall, Chairman and CEO. “Our success in meeting the challenges of the year was directly attributable to the dedication and resilience of our workforce and their adaptability to the new way of working.”

“We continue to prioritize the health and safety of our workforce and extend all efforts to protect our operations from COVID-19 and help mitigate the spread through the communities. I am very proud of the efforts of our entire First Quantum team in this regard. In addition, we recently published our policy on climate change which formalizes and further demonstrates our commitment to the environment and reducing emissions across the business,” he said. “Our focus in 2021 continues to be on debt reduction to enable us to plan for returns to shareholders and future growth.”

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2020 SUMMARY:

  • Operational Highlights:

    • Total copper production2 was 203,171 tonnes in Q4 and 778,911 tonnes for the full year, annual production increased 11% from 2019.

      • Sentinel produced 251,216 tonnes of copper for the year, a record for annual production and a 14% increase from 2019 as a result of a significant increase in annual throughput to 57 million tonnes.

      • Cobre Panama copper produced5 65,520 tonnes in Q4 and 205,548 tonnes for the full year, a significant increase from Q4 and full year 2019, despite the mine operating for most of 2020 under strict protocols related to COVID-19, and the planned 7-day shutdown of the SAG mills during Q4.

    • Q4 copper production3 costs: cash cost (“C1”) of $1.28 per lb, total cost (“C3”) of $2.20 per lb, and all-in sustaining cost (“AISC”) of $1.77 per lb. Costs slightly increased from Q4 2019.

      • Q4 costs benefitted from lower C1 costs at Kansanshi and Sentinel of $1.01 and $1.44 per lb, respectively, resulting from favourable foreign exchange rates and lower fuel costs. C1 costs at Cobre Panama were $1.34 per lb inclusive of approximately $10 million in costs for increased health and safety protocols.

    • 2020 copper production3 costs: C1 of $1.21 per lb, C3 of $2.11 per lb and AISC of $1.63 per lb.

      • C1 costs for the year were the lowest in four years and $0.10 per lb lower than 2019 driven by record low C1 costs at Sentinel of $1.40 per lb and C1 cost of $1.09 per lb at Kansanshi, both better than the previous year. C1 costs at Cobre Panama across the year were in line with expectation despite the impact of COVID-19 disruptions and additional costs.

    • Realized copper price8 was $2.97 per lb for Q4 and $2.74 per lb for the full year.

    • Gold production of 68,747 ounces in Q4 and 265,112 ounces for the full year including 84,667 ounces produced at Cobre Panama.

    • Nickel production was 5,603 tonnes in Q4 and 12,695 tonnes for the full year as Ravensthorpe continued to ramp up through the year after the re-start of operations in Q1 2020.

Three months ended
December 31

Full year ended December 31

(U.S. dollars where applicable)

2020

2019

2020

2019

COPPER

- Production2, 5 (tonnes)

203,171

204,270

778,911

702,148

- Sales4,5 (tonnes)

217,041

205,964

764,471

689,386

- Cost of production3, 5:

o AISC (per lb)

$1.77

$1.73

$1.63

$1.78

o C1 (per lb)

$1.28

$1.24

$1.21

$1.31

o C3 (per lb)

$2.20

$2.07

$2.11

$2.16

- Realized price (per lb) 8

$2.97

$2.62

$2.74

$2.70



GOLD

- Production (ounces)

68,747

77,789

265,112

256,913

- Sales (ounces)5, 6

70,905

79,409

277,291

254,785



NICKEL

- Production (tonnes)

5,603

-

12,695

-

- Sales (tonnes)

5,343

-

12,120

-

  • Financial Highlights

    • Net debt decreased by $266 million in 2020 with $136 million of that reduction in Q4.

    • $1,613 million of cash flows from operating activities ($2.34 per share1) generated for the full year of 2020, a $724 million increase from 2019, with $533 million of cash flows from operating activities ($0.77 per share1) generated in Q4.

    • $5,199 million of sales revenues for the full year, including Q4 sales revenues of $1,601 million, were 28% higher than 2019 as a result of higher sales volumes and higher realized copper and gold prices.

    • Gross profit of $443 million for Q4 and $1,077 million for the full year.

    • Comparative EBITDA1 for Q4 of $725 million and $2,152 million for the year.

    • Comparative earnings1 of $53 million ($0.08 per share1) in Q4, an increase of $0.03 from Q4 2019 and net earnings attributable to shareholders1 of $9 million ($0.01 per share1).

    • Comparative loss1 of $46 million ($0.07 per share1) for the full year and net loss attributable to shareholders1 of $180 million ($0.26 per share1).

    • Capital expenditure was $610 million in 2020, significantly below 2019 levels and $65 million below guidance.

    • Ended the quarter and year with $914 million in net unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, $600 million of committed undrawn senior debt facilities and in full compliance with all financial covenants.

    • Final dividend declared of CDN $0.005 per share in respect of the 2020 year-end; total dividends for the year totaled CDN $0.01.

    • At February 16, 2021, the Company had unmargined copper forward sales contracts for 128,625 tonnes at an average price of $2.86 per lb outstanding with periods of maturity to December 2021. In addition, the Company has zero cost copper collar unmargined sales contracts for 198,500 tonnes at weighted average prices of $2.93 per lb to $3.25 per lb outstanding with maturities to December 2021. This represents approximately 40% of the Company’s expected sales for the next 12 months. In January 2021, the Company realized unmargined copper forward sales contracts for 23,500 tonnes and zero cost copper collar unmargined sales contracts for 15,900 tonnes, at an average price of $2.91 per lb.

Three months ended
December 31

Full year ended
December 31

(U.S. dollars millions, except where noted otherwise)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Sales revenues

1,601

1,284

5,199

4,067

Gross profit

443

259

1,077

790

Net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders of the Company

9

(115)

(180)

(57)

Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share

$0.01

($0.17)

($0.26)

($0.08)

Comparative EBITDA1, 7

725

511

2,152

1,609

Comparative earnings (loss)1

53

35

(46)

249

Comparative earnings (loss) per share1

$0.08

$0.05

($0.07)

$0.36

Cash flow from operating activities

533

400

1,613

889

Cash flow from operating activities per share1

$0.77

$0.58

$2.34

$1.29

1Comparative earnings (loss) have been adjusted to exclude items from the corresponding IFRS measure, net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders of the Company, which are not considered by management to be not reflective of underlying performance. Comparative earnings (loss), comparative earnings (loss) per share, comparative EBITDA and cash flows per share are not measures recognized under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. The Company has disclosed these measures to assist with the understanding of results and to provide further financial information about the results to investors. Refer to the “Regulatory Disclosures” section in the MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2020 for further information. The use of comparative earnings (loss) and comparative EBITDA represents the Company’s adjusted earnings (loss) metrics.
2 Production is presented on a copper contained basis and is presented prior to processing through the Kansanshi smelter.
3AISC, C1 and C3 costs per pound are not recognized under IFRS. Refer to the “Regulatory Disclosures” section in the MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2020 for further information. C1, C3 and AISC costs exclude third-party concentrate purchased at Kansanshi.
4Copper sales exclude the sale of copper anode produced from third-party concentrate purchased at Kansanshi. Sales of copper anode attributable to third-party concentrate purchases were nil for year ended December 31, 2020 (nil and 1,182 tonnes for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively).
5Cobre Panama declared commercial production effective September 1, 2019. Copper production volumes includes pre-commercial production from Cobre Panama of nil and 67,704 tonnes for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively. Copper sales volumes include pre-commercial sales from Cobre Panama of nil and 48,967 tonnes for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively. Gold production volumes includes pre-commercial production from Cobre Panama of nil and 24,120 ounces for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively. Gold sales volumes include pre-commercial sales from Cobre Panama of nil and 18,659 ounces for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively. Pre-commercial production and sales volumes at Cobre Panama are not included in earnings, C1, C3 and AISC calculations.
6Excludes refinery-backed gold credits purchased and delivered under the precious metal streaming arrangement refer to page 35 of MD&A.
7Adjustments to comparative EBITDA in 2020 relate principally to foreign exchange revaluations (foreign exchange revaluations and impairment of assets in 2019).
8Realized metal prices are not recognized under IFRS and defined within the “Regulatory Disclosures” section from page 40 of MD&A.

OTHER
On October 1, 2020, the Company completed the offering of $1.5 billion of Senior Notes due 2027, and the proceeds of the offering were used towards the partial repayment of the Company’s existing revolving credit facility, and the redemption in full of the Company’s outstanding Senior Notes due 2022. On October 19, 2020, the redemption of the notes, at par, was completed.

COVID-19 UPDATE
The Company continues to maintain defensive health and sanitary protocols and to support the government health authorities in each jurisdiction according to the needs across all of its sites and operations to combat the spread of COVID-19. As the pandemic has worsened globally, the Company has identified cases amongst the workforce. All of the cases have been effectively contained and isolated, according to the established protocols and in coordination with local health authorities, with limited impact to operations. The Company will continue to employ measures to ensure minimal spread of the contagion and the health and wellbeing of our workforce continues to be a priority.

The Company is working to manage the logistical challenges presented by the closure of trade borders, using alternative routes where feasible. Some sales shipments were delayed in the fourth quarter due to COVID-19 related port restrictions and similar delays have also been experienced to date in 2021. The Company has also experienced some disruption and additional costs on freight shipments out of Asia. The Company has not experienced any other major disruptions to supply chains and product shipments since the onset of the pandemic and has no immediate expectation of further disruption other than port delays and additional shipping costs noted above.

CLIMATE CHANGE POLICY
The Company has always been committed to extracting resources responsibly and our sustainability strategy is an intrinsic part of everything we do. Recently, to formalize this commitment we have published our approach to climate change. The approach includes the integration of climate change and energy issues and impacts into our decision making and strategic planning. Over the next years, we will be setting progressive and realistic targets with an identified pathway to achievement.

Full details of our climate change approach, our commitments to climate change, and other ESG related programs, policies and data can be found at https://www.first-quantum.com/English/sustainability/default.aspx.

2021 – 2023 GUIDANCE
Guidance provided below is based on a number of assumptions and estimates as of December 31, 2020, including among other things, assumptions about metal prices and anticipated costs and expenditures. Guidance involves estimates of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different. The unprecedented challenges presented by COVID-19 pose some additional risk to the accuracy of forward looking information. Production guidance and cost guidance includes current assumptions on the impact of COVID-19 on operations. (Please see the Company’s release dated January 26, 2021 and the December 31, 2020 Management Discussion and Analysis for additional detail.)

Production Guidance

000’s

2021

2022

2023

Copper (tonnes)

785 – 850

805 – 860

820 – 880

Gold (ounces)

280 – 300

280 – 300

290 – 310

Nickel (contained tonnes)

23 – 27

25 – 30

27 – 32

Production guidance by operation

Copper

000’s tonnes

2021

2022

2023

Cobre Panama

300 – 330

310 – 340

330 – 360

Kansanshi

210 – 225

200 – 210

210 – 220

Sentinel

230 – 250

265 – 280

270 – 290

Other sites

45

30

10

Gold

000’s ounces

2021

2022

2023

Cobre Panama

120 – 130

135 – 145

145 – 155

Kansanshi

120 – 130

115 – 125

115 – 125

Other sites

40

30

30

Nickel

000’s tonnes (contained)

2021

2022

2023

Ravensthorpe

23 – 27

25 – 30

27 – 32

Cash cost and all-in sustaining cost

Copper

2021

2022

2023

C1 (per lb)

$1.20 – $1.40

$1.20 – $1.40

$1.20 – $1.40

AISC (per lb)

$1.70 – $1.85

$1.70 – $1.85

$1.70 – $1.85

Nickel

2021

2022

2023

C1 (per lb)

$5.00 - $5.50

$4.40 - $4.90

$4.20 - $4.70

AISC (per lb)

$5.50 - $6.00

$4.90 - $5.40

$4.70 - $5.20

Capital expenditure

2021

2022

2023

Capitalized stripping

250

250

250

Sustaining capital and other projects

700

700

800

Total capital expenditure

950

950

1,050

Capital expenditure of $950 million is expected in 2021 and 2022, which includes $40 million in each year on the smelter expansion at Kansanshi. 2021 and 2022 also includes a total of approximately $100 million in capital expenditures deferred from 2020. Other projects in 2021 include Shoemaker Levy development at Ravensthorpe and some spend on the fourth crusher at Sentinel.

In 2023, capital expenditure is expected to be $1,050 million and includes $270 million for the proposed S3 expansion at Kansanshi. This project is subject to board approval and the timing could be accelerated or delayed depending on capital availability, commodity prices and the Zambian fiscal regime.

Project capital expenditure across the three years also provides for the expansion to 100 million tonnes per annum at Cobre Panama. The majority of this capital is for pre-strip and mine fleet for Colina pit and process plant upgrades including the secondary crushing screening plant and the sixth ball mill.

Sustaining capital expenditure is on average approximately $250 million per year, but is expected to be up to $40 million higher in 2021 with planned maintenance of the Kansanshi smelter.

Interest
Net interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2020, was $738 million. A significant proportion of the Company’s interest expense is incurred in jurisdictions where no tax credit is recognized. Interest expense for the full year 2021 is expected to range between $740 million and $780 million. This includes interest accrued on related party loans to Cobre Panama and a finance cost accreted on the precious metal streaming arrangement.

Cash outflow on interest paid for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $574 million and is expected to be approximately $525 million for the full year 2021. This figure excludes interest paid on related party loans to Cobre Panama.

Tax
Excluding the impact of interest expense, the effective tax rate for 2020 was 33%. Excluding the impact of interest expense, the effective tax rate for 2021 is expected to be approximately 30%.

Depreciation
Depreciation expense for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $1,217 million. The full year 2021 depreciation expense is expected to be approximately $1,125 million.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST
The Company will host a call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 9:00 am (ET).

Conference call and webcast details:

Toll-free North America:

1-800-952-5114

Toronto Local and International:

416-406-0743

Toll-free UK:

00-80042228835

Passcode:

8775774#

Webcast:

www.first-quantum.com

Conference call replay:

Toll-free North America:

1-800-408-3053

Toronto Local and International:

905-694-9451

Passcode:

8666906#

The conference call replay will be available from February 17, 2021 until 11:59pm ET on March 3, 2021.

COMPLETE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND MANAGEMENT’S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
The complete Consolidated Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 are available at www.first-quantum.com and at www.Sedar.com and should be read in conjunction with this news release.

For further information visit our website at www.first-quantum.com

Contact: Lisa Doddridge, Director, Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 361-3400 Toll free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements include estimates, forecasts and statements as to the Company’s expectations of production and sales volumes, and expected timing of completion of project development at Enterprise and post-completion construction activity at Cobre Panama and are subject to the impact of ore grades on future production, the potential of production disruptions, potential production, operational, labour or marketing disruptions as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic (including but not limited to the temporary suspension of labour activities at Cobre Panama implemented in April 2020), capital expenditure and mine production costs, the outcome of mine permitting, other required permitting, the outcome of legal proceedings which involve the Company, information with respect to the future price of copper, gold, nickel, silver, iron, cobalt, pyrite, zinc and sulphuric acid, estimated mineral reserves and mineral resources, First Quantum’s exploration and development program, estimated future expenses, exploration and development capital requirements, the Company’s hedging policy, and goals and strategies. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate” or “believes” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved.

With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, the Company has made numerous assumptions including among other things, assumptions about continuing production at all operating facilities, the price of copper, gold, nickel, silver, iron, cobalt, pyrite, zinc and sulphuric acid, anticipated costs and expenditures and the ability to achieve the Company’s goals. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to, future production volumes and costs, the temporary or permanent closure of uneconomic operations, costs for inputs such as oil, power and sulphur, political stability in Zambia, Peru, Mauritania, Finland, Spain, Turkey, Panama, Argentina and Australia, adverse weather conditions in Zambia, Finland, Spain, Turkey, Mauritania, Australia and Panama, labour disruptions, potential social and environmental challenges (including the impact of climate change), power supply, mechanical failures, water supply, procurement and delivery of parts and supplies to the operations, the production of off-spec material and events generally impacting global economic, political and social stability.

See the Company’s Annual Information Form for additional information on risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to the forward-looking statements and information. Although the Company has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause actual results, performances, achievements or events not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. Also, many of these factors are beyond First Quantum’s control. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to reissue or update forward-looking statements or information as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements and information made herein are qualified by this cautionary statement.


Latest Stories

  • QuantumScape Reports Deep Loss In First Report Since Going Public

    QuantumScape reported quarterly results for the first time since its trading debut, after BorgWarner announced it will buy EV battery maker Akasol.

  • Warren Buffett Buys Telecom, Drugmaker Stocks; Apple Stake Cut

    Warren Buffett took a huge stake in Verizon stock while dumping JPMorgan stock entirely, according to a regulatory filing from Berkshire Hathaway.

  • Bitcoin Is Going to Crash. The Big Question Is When

    The blowout rally in Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) continues. As I write this, the best-known and most-valuable cryptocurrency trades above $47,000, down modestly from an all-time high set on Thursday morning. Source: Shutterstock Bitcoin now has roughly tripled since November, and rallied more than 50% this year. And the optimism makes some sense. Notably, corporations are increasingly comfortable with adopting Bitcoin. BTC saw a big catalyst this week when Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) said it would buy $1.5 billion of the crypto. The electric vehicle giant follows earlier adopters like MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) and payment companies Square (NYSE:SQ) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL).InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips The run over the last four months continues what has been an incredible rally. Bitcoin only launched in 2009. It cleared $1 (yes, one dollar) for the first time almost exactly a decade ago. Give or take, BTC has appreciated 4,700,000% in ten years. There have been few assets in the history of mankind to show that kind of appreciation. Simply put, Bitcoin has created millionaires. But the rally hasn’t been without volatility. In fact, volatility and crashes both have been a key part of the Bitcoin experience. Many of those crashes started in environments similar to this one: when all seemed well, and further upside appeared almost guaranteed. That history suggests another reversal is almost certain to occur. That doesn’t mean investors need to rush to sell their BTC immediately, but at the least they should be on their guard. The History of Bitcoin Crashes For skeptics (and I remain one of them), early 2021 looks an awful lot like late 2017. 9 Meme Stocks That Social Media Won't Shut Up About At that time, Bitcoin similarly was soaring. Bitcoin cleared $1,000 on New Year’s Day 2017. By December, it was over $18,000. $20,000 and beyond seemed guaranteed. Cryptos of all kinds were rallying. Initial coin offerings were all the rage. But as good as 2017 was, 2018 was nearly as bad. In U.S. dollars, Bitcoin had been halved by February. By the end of 2018, it was back below $4,000. As an article at the time noted, the 2018 decline was not the first huge drawdown the cryptocurrency had seen. Not even close. In 2012, BTC dropped 49% twice, with one of the declines a three-day, 57% punishment. Another three-day period the following year saw an incredible 83% plunge. On Nov. 19, 2013, BTC lost half its value. Later that month, it began a stretch of over a year in which it went from $1,163 to just $152.40. Even in 2017, a banner year, Bitcoin fell 30% or more five different times. And then there was the roughly 80% plunge that began toward the end of that year. Admittedly, of late the volatility has eased somewhat relative to early trading. Wider adoption and a larger investor base should continue that moderation going forward. Still, we’ve seen this before. Bitcoin can move north in a hurry, but it also can move, and has moved, south at roughly the same pace. Three Catalysts And there are a pair of catalysts that could trigger another decline in 2021. The first is simply the parabolic gains not just in BTC, but across asset classes. We’ve seen a number of stocks go crazy. That doesn’t just include miners like Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Marathon Patent (NASDAQ:MARA). It even goes beyond the so-called “Reddit stocks” like GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC). Commodities have taken off. Even in cryptos, DogeCoin, which started as a joke, now has a market capitalization of $9 billion. There are going to be crashes elsewhere, whether in cryptos, stocks, or commodities. And those crashes may well read across to Bitcoin. Surely there is cross-ownership between Bitcoin and other ‘hot’ assets. Those owners that see losses elsewhere are likely to de-risk by converting BTC to USD. There’s also the regulatory environment. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has repeatedly and publicly raised concerns about cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin. Certainly, Yellen can’t ban BTC trading and send its value to zero. But she can impact potentially bullish catalysts, like the long-awaited launch of an exchange-traded fund (which would need to be approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission). Finally, there’s the possibility that Bitcoin itself simply has run too far. It stands to reason that at least some of the incremental buyers since December are not diehard crypto adherents, who believe Bitcoin can disintermediate large financial institutions. They’re just joining in the fun. In modern trader parlance, there may be some “weak hands” that have jumped on board. They’re not necessarily the type to ride out volatility longer-term. The Case for Staying It bears repeating: these risks don’t mean an investor needs to rush to cash in their Bitcoin. In fact, for a couple of reasons, an investor can believe that both a) Bitcoin will crash again and b) Bitcoin still is worth owning right now. First, the crash may still be a long ways off — and more upside may follow. An analyst could have correctly predicted in early 2017 that BTC was going to crash within a year. A trader who listened to that advice still would have missed out on gains of at least 200%-plus. This rally doesn’t have to end immediately. Second, there’s a case that trying to time the crash (assuming it arrives) is a fool’s errand. Timing the stock market is a notoriously impossible strategy. Bitcoin’s history suggests it isn’t any different. Long-term bulls on Bitcoin (or any other cryptocurrency) can reasonably argue that immense volatility simply is a fact of life, at least for now. But if the long-term bull case plays out, the ability to ride out that immense volatility will pay off, even if there’s some short-term pain along the way. Neither is an unreasonable argument. But crypto holders need to at least understand that we’ve been here before. Short-term bursts of optimism like we’re seeing now almost always are followed by a reversal. I don’t believe this time will be any different, though it remains to be seen how steep that reversal is, and from what point it begins. On the date of publication, Vince Martin did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. #1 Play to Profit from Biden's Presidency The post Bitcoin Is Going to Crash. The Big Question Is When appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • CCIV stock soars 30% on report it's nearing deal with Lucid Motors

    Electric vehicle startup Lucid Motors may be nearing a Michael Klein-run SPAC agreement to take the California based company public, according to Reuters. The potential development sent shares of blank-check company Churchill Capital IV (CCIV) up more than 30% on Tuesday afternoon. Shares were halted for volatility following the news.

  • Warren Buffett reveals new stakes in Verizon, Chevron

    The latest stock picks for the Oracle of Omaha are out.

  • Court throws Biden’s green agenda on to horns of a dilemma

    US president Joe Biden has been handed a poison chalice. Barely a month into the job, he has to decide between saving a Georgia battery factory that promises to provide 2,600 jobs and clean power for 330,000 cars a year, or defending a foreign company to protect the principle that intellectual property rights are inviolable. It banned SKI from importing components to make EV batteries in the US using the contested technology for the next decade.

  • SolarEdge Fourth-Quarter Earnings Beat Estimates, As Does Outlook

    Shares of SolarEdge Technologies jumped late Tuesday as the solar equipment company reported fourth-quarter results that beat estimates, as did its first-quarter outlook on revenue.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%

    A number of factors are coming together in the market picture, and indicate a possible change in conditions in the mid-term. These include increases in commodity prices, specifically, oil prices, which have rallied recently. In addition, the January jobs numbers, released earlier this month, were disappointing at best – and grim, at worst. They, do, however, increase the chance that President Biden and the Democratic Congress will push a large-scale COVID relief package through to fruition. These factors are likely to pull in varying directions. The rise in oil prices suggests an upcoming squeeze in supply, while the possibility of further stimulus cash bodes well for fans of market liquidity. These developments, however, point toward a possible price reflationary climate. Against this backdrop, some investors are looking for ways to rebuild and defend their portfolios. And that will bring us to dividends. By providing a steady income stream, no matter what the market conditions, a reliable dividend stock provides a pad for your investment portfolio when the share stop appreciating. And so, we’ve opened up the TipRanks database and pulled the details on two stocks with high yields – at least 7%. Even better, these stocks are seen as Strong Buys by Wall Street’s analysts. Let’s find out why. Williams Companies (WMB) The first stock we'll look at is Williams Companies, a natural gas processing firm based in Oklahoma. Williams controls pipelines for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil gathering, in a network stretching from the Pacific Northwest, through the Rockies to the Gulf Coast, and across the South to the Mid-Atlantic. Williams’ core business is the processing and transport of natural gas, with crude oil and energy generation as secondary operations. The company’s footprint is huge – it handles almost one-third of all natural gas use in the US, both residential and commercial. Williams will report its 4Q20 results late this month – but a look at the Q3 results is informative. The company reported $1.93 billion at the top line, down 3.5% year-over-year but up 8.4% quarter-over-quarter, and the highest quarterly revenue so far released for 2020. Net earnings came in at 25 cents per share, flat from Q2 but up 38% year-over-year. The report was widely held as meeting or exceeding expectations, and the stock gained 7% in the two weeks after it was released. In a move that may indicate a solid Q4 earnings on the way, the company declared its next dividend, to be paid out on March 29. The 41-cent per common share payment is up 2.5% from the previous quarter, and annualizes to $1.64. At that rate, the dividend yields 7.1%. Williams has a 4-year history of dividend growth and maintenance, and typically raises the payment in the first quarter of the year. Covering the stock for RBC, 5-star analyst TJ Schultz wrote: “We believe Williams can hit the low-end of its 2020 EBITDA guidance. While we expect near-term growth in the NE to moderate, we think WMB should benefit from less than previously expected associated gas from the Permian. Given our long-term view, we estimate Williams can remain comfortably within investment grade credit metrics through our forecast period and keep the dividend intact.” To this end, Schultz rates WMB an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $26 price target suggests an upside of 13% in the next 12 months. (To watch Schultz’s track record, click here) With 8 recent reviews on record, including 7 Buys and just 1 Hold, WMB has earned its Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. While the stock has gained in recent months, reaching $23, the average price target of $25.71 implies it still has room for ~12% growth this year. (See WMB stock analysis on TipRanks) AGNC Investment (AGNC) Next up is AGNC Investment, a real estate investment trust. It’s no surprise to find a REIT as a dividend champ – these companies are required by tax codes to return a high percentage of profits directly to shareholders, and frequently use dividends as the vehicle for compliance. AGNC, based in Maryland, focuses on MBSs (mortgage-backed securities) with backing and guarantees from the US government. These securities make up some two-thirds of the company’s total portfolio, or $65.1 billion out of the $97.9 billion total. AGNC’s most recent quarterly returns, for 4Q20, showed $459 million in net revenue, and a net income per share of $1.37. While down yoy, the EPS was the strongest recorded for 2020. For the full year, AGNC reported $1.68 billion in total revenues, and $1.56 per share paid out in dividends. The current dividend, 12 cents per common share paid out monthly, will annualize to $1.44; the difference from last year’s higher annualization rate is due to a dividend cut implemented in April in response to the coronavirus crisis. At the current rate, the dividend gives investors a robust yield of 8.8%, and is easily affordable for the company given current income. Among AGNC's bulls is Maxim analyst Michael Diana who wrote: “AGNC has retained a competitive yield on book value relative to other mortgage REITs (mREITS), even as it has out-earned its dividend and repurchased shares. While turmoil in the mortgage markets at the end of March resulted in losses and lower book values for all mortgage REITs, AGNC was able to meet all of its margin calls and, importantly, take relatively fewer realized losses and therefore retain more earnings power post-turmoil.” Based on all of the above, Diana rates AGNC a Buy, along with an $18 price target. This figure implies a ~10% upside potential from current levels. (To watch Diana’s track record, click here) Wall Street is on the same page. Over the last couple of months, AGNC has received 7 Buys and a single Hold -- all add up to a Strong Buy consensus rating. However, the $16.69 average price target suggests shares will remain range bound for the foreseeable future. (See AGNC stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Citigroup cannot recoup Revlon payouts after nearly $900 million gaffe - U.S. judge

    A federal judge on Tuesday said Citigroup Inc is not entitled to recoup half a billion dollars of its own money that it mistakenly wired lenders of Revlon Inc, in what he called "a banking error of perhaps unprecedented nature and magnitude." U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan said the Aug. 11, 2020, transfers were "final and complete transactions, not subject to revocation." Citigroup plans to appeal.

  • GameStop Investors Who Bet Big—and Lost Big

    GameStop’s volatile ride is hitting the portfolios of individual investors who purchased the stock in a social-media-fueled frenzy.

  • The Single Biggest Threat To The Electric Vehicle Boom

    Toyota’s boss is predicting this could lead to the collapse of the auto industry. But one company may hold the solution...

  • Joe Biden just gave homeowners an even longer break from mortgage payments

    As part of COVID-19 relief, you can now keep your home loan on pause for up to 18 months.

  • Here’s what top economist Mohamed El-Erian fears will trigger a market mishap

    Not much is slowing down enthusiasm for most assets right now. Mohamed El-Erian, economic adviser to Allianz, says these things might trip up investors.

  • Palantir Stock Falls As 2021 Revenue Outlook Disappoints, IPO Lock-Up To Expire

    Palantir reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that topped estimates. Palantir stock fell as full-year 2021 revenue guidance came in slightly below expectations.

  • Berkshire Trims Apple Bet, Reveals Chevron, Verizon Holdings

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. cut its Apple Inc. holding during the last few months of the year. The conglomerate also revealed three new buys that it snapped up in secret.Berkshire bought stock in Verizon Communications Inc., insurance broker Marsh & McLennan Cos. and Chevron Corp., bets that were granted confidential status and not revealed in a third-quarter regulatory filing, according to an updated document released Tuesday. The Apple stake reduction left Berkshire with a holding valued at $120 billion at the end of 2020, according to another filing.Berkshire spent the last three months of the year revamping its bets on some other sectors. Buffett’s conglomerate cut a few bank holdings, exiting JPMorgan Chase & Co., PNC Financial Services Group Inc. and M&T Bank Corp. while slashing its Wells Fargo & Co. stake by 59%. The company also shifted a recent bet on drugmakers by increasing a stake in Merck & Co Inc., Abbvie Inc. and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., while exiting a recent investment in Pfizer Inc.Berkshire also exited a bet on Barrick Gold Corp. The investment was a surprise when it was revealed last year, given Buffett’s years of chiding the precious metal.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: LULU, Veeva, Logitech Among 12 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins Veeva, Logitech, LULU stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Exclusive: Lucid Motors nears SPAC deal as Klein launches financing - sources

    Luxury electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors Inc is getting close to a deal to go public at a roughly $12-billion valuation after veteran dealmaker Michael Klein's blank-check acquisition firm launched a financing effort to back the transaction, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. The merger between Lucid and Klein's Churchill Capital IV Corp would be the biggest in a string of deals by electric vehicle makers such as Nikola Corp and Fisker Inc that have gone public by combining with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). Churchill Capital IV has initiated talks with investors to raise more than $1 billion by selling shares in a private investment in public equity (PIPE) transaction for the deal with Lucid, the sources said.

  • 21 stocks Goldman Sachs thinks you should consider buying now

    Goldman Sachs is bullish on the economic recovery, and has offered up a list of stocks it thinks you should consider buying.

  • CVS Stock Falls On Earnings News, But Is It A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show As CVS Customers Don Masks

    What’s the prognosis for CVS stock? Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying CVS stock now.

  • What Is A Dividend? Plus The 5 Best Dividend Stocks Now

    What is a dividend and which companies have the best-yielding dividends? Read on for a primer on how best to approach this method of investing.