U.S. markets open in 3 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,004.00
    -3.25 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,628.00
    -3.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,769.75
    -18.75 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,764.20
    -3.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.39
    +0.58 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,955.30
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0826
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.98
    -0.76 (-3.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2299
    +0.0018 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9880
    -0.5670 (-0.43%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,869.53
    -1,037.47 (-3.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    586.99
    -20.47 (-3.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.15
    +12.38 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,518.25
    +41.38 (+0.15%)
     

First Quantum Provides Notice of First Quarter 2023 Results

First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
·1 min read
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

TORONTO, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“First Quantum” or “the Company”) (TSX: FM) will release first quarter 2023 financial and operating results on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:00 am (EDT).

Conference call and webcast details:
Toll-free North America: 1-800-319-4610
Toll-free International: +1-604-638-5340
Webcast: Direct link or on our website

A replay of the webcast will be available on the First Quantum website.

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:

Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations
(416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com


Recommended Stories