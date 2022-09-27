U.S. markets open in 3 hours 1 minute

First Quantum Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2022 Results

First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
·1 min read
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“First Quantum” or “the Company”) (TSX: FM) will release third quarter 2022 financial and operating results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 9:00 am (EDT).

Conference call and webcast details:
Toll-free North America: 1-800-319-4610
Toll-free International: +1-604-638-5340
Webcast: www.first-quantum.com

A replay of the webcast will be available on the First Quantum website.

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:

Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations
(416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com


