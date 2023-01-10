U.S. markets closed

First-Quarter Budget Deficit Rose to $418 Billion: CBO

The Fiscal Times Staff
·1 min read
Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

The federal budget deficit was an estimated $82 billion in December, the Congressional Budget Office reported Tuesday, bringing the total deficit for the first quarter of the 2023 fiscal year, which started in October, to $418 billion.

The deficit is $41 billion larger compared to the first quarter of the previous fiscal year, with revenues of about $1 trillion about $26 billion (or 2%) lower and outlays of about $1.4 trillion about $15 billion (or 1%) higher.

For the 2022 calendar year, the deficit totaled $1.4 trillion – or nearly $4 billion per day.

