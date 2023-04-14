U.S. markets close in 4 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,127.39
    -18.83 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,815.09
    -214.60 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,080.69
    -85.58 (-0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,780.76
    -15.93 (-0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.80
    +0.64 (+0.78%)
     

  • Gold

    2,011.70
    -43.60 (-2.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.35
    -0.57 (-2.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0987
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5220
    +0.0700 (+2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2418
    -0.0108 (-0.86%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7310
    +1.1640 (+0.88%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    30,297.58
    -159.50 (-0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    672.39
    -12.07 (-1.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,870.49
    +27.11 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,493.47
    +336.50 (+1.20%)
     

First-quarter S&P 500 earnings seen down 4.8%-Refinitiv

Reuters
·1 min read
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - With quarterly U.S. earnings just getting under way Friday with upbeat results from JPMorgan Chase & Co and other banks, estimates for the first quarter have improved slightly from a week ago, according to Refinitiv data released Friday.

Including actual results for 30 of the S&P 500 companies and estimates for the rest, analysts now expect earnings in aggregate to have declined 4.8% in the first quarter of 2023 from the year-ago period. That compares with their week-ago forecast for a 5.2% decline in the quarter.

S&P 500 earnings fell 3.2% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2022, based on Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch)