First-quarter S&P 500 earnings seen down 4.8%-Refinitiv

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - With quarterly U.S. earnings just getting under way Friday with upbeat results from JPMorgan Chase & Co and other banks, estimates for the first quarter have improved slightly from a week ago, according to Refinitiv data released Friday.

Including actual results for 30 of the S&P 500 companies and estimates for the rest, analysts now expect earnings in aggregate to have declined 4.8% in the first quarter of 2023 from the year-ago period. That compares with their week-ago forecast for a 5.2% decline in the quarter.

S&P 500 earnings fell 3.2% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2022, based on Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch)