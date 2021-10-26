U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,574.79
    +8.31 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,756.88
    +15.73 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,235.71
    +9.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,296.08
    -16.56 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.44
    +0.68 (+0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.10
    -12.70 (-0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    24.22
    -0.38 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1601
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    -0.0160 (-0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3764
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1030
    +0.4040 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,000.24
    -985.34 (-1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,498.92
    -6.23 (-0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.62
    +54.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

FIRST reflection token and beer on Binance Smart Chain BNBeer to host token presale in November

BNBeer

BNBeer is a state-of-the-art DeFi token which is looking to bring a paradigm shift in both the DeFi and beer business worlds.

Hongkong, China, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BNBeer, the FIRST-ever reflection token and beer on Binance Smart Chain, is pleased to announce the launch of its token presale come November. A next-gen DeFi token, BNBeer is one of the pioneer crypto projects that has been developed in collaboration with a real manufacturer, a real-life brewery.


The BNBeer token pre-sale will start on November 7, 2021. The token comes with a total token supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 BNBeer tokens of which 40% will be released for the presale.

“We are excited to share with you all that we are soon to host our BNBeer token presale in the coming month. At BNBeer, we are geared to fully revolutionize the DeFi world and dawn in a new era for the future of both DeFi and real beer business. We assure you that we will complete the Whitelisted Presale where we will release 40% of our token. You can enter our whitelisted competition and share your referral link to other crypto and beer enthusiast friends to win more points”, stated the leading spokesperson from BNBeer.

As of now, 250 Whitelist spots are available. The last date of entering the Whitelist competition is November 6, 2021.

BNBeer is also launching an Airdrop Contest just before the Presale that offers the opportunity to win a whopping $2500 total worth prize. A total number of 250 spots are available for the Airdrop Contest – the last date of entry is November 13, 2021.

One of the major USPs of BNBeer token is its unique Auto-Buyback function. Auto-Buyback can be defined as an in-built smart contract function that is designed to buy back random amounts of $BNBeer anytime automatically whenever someone sells the tokens. This cutting-edge feature goes a long way to stabilize the token price and offers a better edge than the standard manual buyback structure.

“At BNBeer, we are driven by the goal to make investments profitable for our token holders by developing a proliferating beer business. The income of the beer sale and NFT collection will result in regular auto buybacks of BNBeer tokens that will eventually surge the price and ensure a more attractive investment option for each holder”, explained the spokesperson.

Top features of BNBeer token:

  • Contract Audited token

  • No Private Sale Token

  • Unmintable

  • Anti-whale dump design

  • Unique Auto buy back program that also helps to stabilize the token price

  • Fair and justified Locking period

  • Regular buyback of business income

Speaking on, the spokesperson stressed on the multiple advantages of investing in BNBeer token for the token holders -

  • Ability to vote on diverse options for future beer (Types of beers, labels, ingredients, etc.)

  • Ability to purchase limited edition beers before the general public

  • Opportunity to enter into competitions to win beer-related goodies

  • Enjoy discount codes for beer & merchandise purchases

  • Auto-reflection for holding BNBeer in your wallet

“Our token is backed by a real business plan and the holders can be assured of high profits in near future. We have locked and reserved 10% of the BNBeer tokens for Binance CEO for 6 months - we will transfer or burn the token after a specific period of time which will also help to boost the price of BNBeer token.”

After the pre-sale, BNBeer token will be listed on PancakeSwap and eventually on many other top exchanges listed on CoinMarketCap, CoinGecko, and so on.

For more information, please join the community https://t.me/bnbeer

Email: info@bnbeer.io


The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency).


