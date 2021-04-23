First Reliance Bancshares Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
FLORENCE, S.C., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FSRL), the holding company for First Reliance Bank (collectively, "First Reliance" or the "Company"), today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2021.
First Quarter 2021 Highlights
Net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $1.7 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared to $0.9 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 99.1%.
Total deposits increased by $67.2 million, or 11.3%, to $661.2 million at March 31, 2021 from $594.0 million at December 31, 2020. Non-interest bearing and interest bearing NOW accounts increased $41.0 million, or 14.2%, to 329.1 million at March 31, 2021 from $288.2 million at December 31, 2020.
Mortgage volume remained robust and resulted in mortgage banking income of $3.4 million during the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $2.6 million, or 344.9%, from the first quarter of 2020.
The Company originated 193 loans for $17.4 million as part of the second round of the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP").
Asset quality remained strong, with non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets decreasing to 0.17% at March 31, 2021 compared to 0.21% at December 31, 2020.
Net charge-offs were $5 thousand, or annualized 0.01% of average loans (excluding PPP), for the first quarter of 2021 compared to $50 thousand, or annualized 0.04% of average loans, for the same period in 2020.
Cost of funds for the first quarter of 2021 decreased to 0.46% from 0.60% on a linked quarter basis and from 1.08% for the same period in 2020.
The Company repurchased approximately 258,000 shares during the quarter at an average price of $7.80 per share.
Rick Saunders, Chief Executive Officer, remarked on the first quarter results: "First Reliance continued building on the success of 2020 with a strong start to 2021. Our net income of $1.7 million, or $0.21 per diluted common share, for the quarter represents an increase of 99.1% over the same period last year. We have made significant investments in both our commercial and mortgage production teams during the quarter, highlighted by the hiring of Justin Strickland, who in January became President of First Reliance Bank. Justin's hiring represents the completion of our vision to establish an executive leadership team capable of executing our growth plans. Additionally, against the backdrop of fiscal stimulus, the national vaccination rollout, and improved customer balance sheets, our markets appear poised for significant growth. In preparation of the reopening of the economy and a steepening yield curve, we have begun to build our loan pipelines and have initiated strategic investment security purchases."
Mr. Saunders continued, "During the first quarter, we completed the rollout of our new digital banking platform, which allows us to provide robust functionality and an improved user experience for our customer base. Investments in customer-focused technology positions us for growth by providing solutions that are superior to our community banking peers. We believe pairing first-in-class customer service with a high-quality digital banking product will make us the preferred choice for customers looking for a local financial institution with 21st century banking capabilities."
Mr. Saunders concluded, "I want to thank all of our team members for their continued commitment to our customers and for living out our core values every day. Although these have been challenging times, I couldn't be more excited about the direction this organization is heading and I know that our best times are ahead of us."
Payroll Protection Program
During the quarter, the Company was a participating lender in the second round of the Small Business Administration ("SBA") Payroll Protection Program. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had originated 193 PPP loans totaling $17.4 million. Origination fees, net of costs, from these loans are approximately $0.7 million. During the quarter, the Company recognized $16 thousand of the $0.7 million in estimated net fees, with the remaining balance expected to be recognized over the next several quarters.
COVID-19 Update
The first quarter continued to bring positive developments in the fight against COVID-19. Vaccine rollout has continued to accelerate and the additional economic stimulus in the first quarter helped strengthen consumer and business balance sheets. As of March 31, 2021, total COVID-related loan deferrals were $8.0 million on five loans, all on their second deferral, totaling 1.6% of total loans receivable.
Financial Summary
Three Months Ended
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
($ in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
Earnings:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 1,708
$ 1,389
$ 4,468
$ 3,901
$ 858
Earnings per common share, diluted
0.21
0.17
0.56
0.49
0.11
Total revenue(1)
9,917
10,858
14,820
13,241
7,542
Net interest margin
3.36%
3.27%
3.86%
3.55%
4.09%
Return on average assets(2)
0.93%
0.72%
2.31%
2.12%
0.54%
Return on average equity(2)
9.91%
8.08%
27.73%
26.20%
5.89%
Efficiency ratio(3)
77.35%
80.05%
54.28%
54.40%
81.15%
As of
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
($ in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
Balance Sheet:
Total assets
$ 777,735
$ 710,168
$ 781,655
$ 762,647
$ 660,886
Total loans receivable
490,326
477,968
478,745
512,384
480,573
Total deposits
661,217
594,000
595,767
582,361
506,225
Total transaction deposits(4)to total deposits
49.78%
48.51%
47.30%
49.62%
49.06%
Loans to deposits
74.16%
80.47%
80.36%
87.98%
94.93%
Bank Capital Ratios:
Total risk-based capital ratio
16.00%
15.67%
14.75%
13.31%
12.45%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
14.87%
14.52%
13.72%
12.48%
11.75%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
11.13%
10.31%
9.96%
9.68%
10.29%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
14.87%
14.52%
13.72%
12.48%
11.75%
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of
0.17%
0.21%
0.19%
0.21%
0.26%
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of
1.26%
1.29%
1.20%
0.92%
0.81%
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS – Unaudited
Three Months Ended
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
(in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
Interest income
Loans
$ 5,851
$ 6,156
$ 7,403
$ 6,650
$ 6,568
Investment securities
238
231
218
299
323
Other interest income
60
75
67
41
90
Total interest income
6,149
6,462
7,688
6,990
6,981
Interest expense
Deposits
286
376
519
652
828
Other interest expense
262
388
400
371
336
Total interest expense
548
764
919
1,023
1,164
Net interest income
5,601
5,698
6,769
5,967
5,817
Provision for loan losses
-
350
1,000
1,178
380
Net interest income after provision for loan
5,601
5,348
5,769
4,789
5,437
Noninterest income
Mortgage banking income
3,390
5,014
7,115
6,633
762
Service fees on deposit accounts
279
315
290
242
463
Debit card and other service charges,
454
427
426
429
315
Income from bank owned life insurance
93
101
103
102
103
Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net
-
8
-
(211)
(9)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
(287)
-
-
-
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
-
(528)
-
-
-
Other income
100
110
117
79
91
Total noninterest income
4,316
5,160
8,051
7,274
1,725
Noninterest expense
Compensation and benefits
4,992
5,359
4,892
4,395
3,583
Occupancy
597
641
628
619
612
Furniture and equipment
450
616
572
585
537
Electronic data processing
277
241
231
200
194
Professional fees
238
400
230
329
267
Marketing
69
155
122
56
77
Other
1,048
1,280
1,288
771
778
Total noninterest expense
7,671
8,692
7,963
6,955
6,048
Income before provision for income taxes
2,246
1,816
5,857
5,108
1,114
Income tax expense
538
427
1,389
1,207
256
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 1,708
$ 1,389
$ 4,468
$ 3,901
$ 858
Weighted average common shares - basic
7,780
7,931
7,929
7,915
7,901
Weighted average common shares - diluted
8,168
8,089
8,015
7,998
8,014
Basic income per common share
$ 0.22
$ 0.18
$ 0.56
$ 0.49
$ 0.11
Diluted income per common share
$ 0.21
$ 0.17
$ 0.56
$ 0.49
$ 0.11
Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $1.7 million, or $0.21 per diluted common share, compared to $0.9 million, or $0.11 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020.
Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $4.3 million, a $2.6 million increase from $1.7 million for the same period in 2020. Noninterest income is largely driven by the Company's mortgage banking division, which produced income of $3.4 million on $162 million in mortgage volume during the three months ended March 31, 2021. That represents an increase of $2.6 million in income from the same period in 2020. However, mortgage banking income was negatively affected during the current quarter by a decrease of $1.0 million in the valuation of mortgage banking derivatives, which includes the valuation of our mortgage pipeline as well as associated hedges.
Noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $7.7 million, a $1.6 million increase from $6.1 million for the same period in 2020. The increase in noninterest expense is largely driven by an increase of $1.4 million in compensation and benefits. The increase in compensation and benefits is driven by an increase in mortgage incentives as well as continued additions to banking personnel throughout the year.
NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN – Unaudited
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
(dollars in thousands)
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets
Interest-earning assets
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits
$ 104,580
$ 30
0.12%
$ 19,487
$ 57
1.17%
Investment securities
39,203
238
2.43%
45,175
323
2.86%
Nonmarketable equity securities
1,055
30
11.31%
2,119
33
6.15%
Loans held for sale
38,273
265
2.76%
19,682
201
4.08%
Loans
483,472
5,586
4.62%
481,825
6,367
5.29%
Total interest-earning assets
666,583
6,149
3.69%
568,288
6,981
4.91%
Allowance for loan losses
(6,318)
(3,584)
Noninterest-earning assets
73,217
73,621
Total assets
$ 733,482
$ 638,325
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities
NOW accounts
$ 123,316
$ 13
0.04%
$ 95,462
$ 11
0.05%
Savings & money market
174,429
74
0.17%
119,672
116
0.39%
Time deposits
140,921
199
0.56%
148,721
701
1.89%
Total interest-bearing deposits
438,666
286
0.26%
363,855
828
0.91%
FHLB advances and other borrowings
16,118
46
1.13%
50,935
252
1.98%
Subordinated debentures
20,786
216
4.16%
15,309
84
2.20%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
475,570
548
0.46%
430,099
1,164
1.08%
Noninterest bearing deposits
178,456
140,338
Other liabilities
10,543
9,603
Shareholders' equity
68,913
58,285
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 733,482
$ 638,325
Net interest income (tax equivalent) / interest
$ 5,601
3.23%
$ 5,817
3.83%
Net Interest Margin
3.36%
4.09%
Net interest income decreased $216 thousand, or 3.7%, to $5.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020. The decrease in net interest income over the period was caused by a decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets. Yield on interest-earning assets decreased to 3.69% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 from 4.91% for three months ended March 31, 2020. The decrease was driven by both a change in balance sheet mix and an overall decrease in interest rates stemming from decreases in the federal funds target rate during 2020. The Company continues to reduce its cost of funds, which decreased to 0.46% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 from 1.08% for the same period in 2020. Average transaction deposits increased by $66.0 million, to $301.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 from $235.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and were aided in part by deposit growth as a result of fiscal stimulus.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS – Unaudited
As of
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
Jun 30
March 31
($ in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents:
Cash and due from banks
$ 5,547
$ 5,521
$ 5,133
$ 4,952
$ 16,869
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
115,577
93,167
134,592
78,299
18,667
Total cash and cash equivalents
121,124
98,688
139,725
83,251
35,536
Time deposits in other banks
256
256
256
255
255
Investment securities:
Investment securities available for sale
54,413
32,759
35,567
28,237
34,842
Investment securities held to maturity
-
-
-
9,318
9,767
Other investments
837
1,076
3,839
4,264
2,989
Total investment securities
55,250
33,835
39,406
41,819
47,598
Mortgage loans held for sale
48,912
35,642
57,853
57,329
34,042
Loans receivable:
Loans
490,326
477,968
478,745
512,384
480,573
Less allowance for loan losses
(6,168)
(6,173)
(5,721)
(4,715)
(3,877)
Loans receivable, net
484,158
471,795
473,024
507,669
476,696
Property and equipment, net
18,465
18,491
20,548
20,523
20,528
Mortgage servicing rights
13,353
12,021
11,000
9,698
8,421
Bank owned life insurance
18,195
18,102
18,001
17,898
17,796
Deferred income taxes
3,234
3,452
3,872
5,068
6,156
Other assets
14,788
17,886
17,970
19,137
13,858
Total assets
777,735
710,168
781,655
762,647
660,886
Liabilities
Deposits
$ 661,217
$ 594,000
$ 595,767
$ 582,361
$ 506,225
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
10,000
10,000
75,000
85,000
55,000
Federal funds and repurchase agreements
6,955
5,523
12,591
2,464
16,530
Subordinated debentures
10,487
10,459
10,427
10,358
4,835
Junior subordinated debentures
10,310
10,310
10,310
10,310
10,310
Other liabilities
10,548
11,147
10,178
9,814
9,971
Total liabilities
709,517
641,439
714,273
700,307
602,871
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock - Series D non-cumulative, no par
1
1
1
1
1
Common Stock - $.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares
88
82
81
81
81
Non-Voting Common Stock, $.01 par value;
-
4
4
4
4
Treasury stock, at cost
(3,744)
(1,680)
(1,488)
(1,478)
(1,402)
Nonvested restricted stock
(2,868)
(1,487)
(1,577)
(1,748)
(1,757)
Additional paid-in capital
53,617
51,972
51,824
51,822
51,652
Retained earnings
20,417
18,709
17,320
12,852
8,830
Accumulated other comprehensive income
707
1,128
1,217
806
606
Total shareholders' equity
68,218
68,729
67,382
62,340
58,015
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 777,735
$ 710,168
$ 781,655
$ 762,647
$ 660,886
COMMON STOCK SUMMARY - Unaudited
As of
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
(shares in thousands)
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
Voting common shares outstanding
8,784
8,154
8,129
8,133
8,103
Non-voting common shares outstanding
-
410
410
410
410
Treasury shares outstanding
(481)
(234)
(202)
(200)
(187)
Total common shares outstanding
8,303
8,330
8,337
8,343
8,326
Tangible book value per common share(5)
$ 8.09
$ 8.12
$ 7.95
$ 7.34
$ 6.83
Stock price:
High
$ 10.00
$ 7.80
$ 6.05
$ 5.50
$ 7.82
Low
$ 7.46
$ 5.55
$ 4.85
$ 4.93
$ 5.50
Period end
$ 9.90
$ 7.75
$ 6.05
$ 5.07
$ 5.50
ASSET QUALITY MEASURES – Unaudited
Ending Balance
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
Nonperforming Assets
Commercial
Owner occupied RE
$ 385
$ 394
$ 404
$ 413
$ 416
Non-owner occupied RE
-
-
-
-
-
Construction
-
-
-
-
-
Commercial business
-
-
-
135
12
Consumer
Real estate
344
461
346
345
356
Home equity
-
-
-
-
-
Construction
-
-
-
-
-
Other
164
242
299
206
246
Nonaccruing troubled debt restructurings
252
270
291
318
298
Total nonaccrual loans
$ 1,145
$ 1,367
$ 1,340
$ 1,417
$ 1,328
Other real estate owned
150
164
164
209
392
Total nonperforming assets
$ 1,295
$ 1,531
$ 1,504
$ 1,626
$ 1,720
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:
Total assets
0.17%
0.21%
0.19%
0.21%
0.26%
Total loans receivable
0.26%
0.32%
0.31%
0.32%
0.36%
Accruing troubled debt restructurings
$ 1,544
$ 1,584
$ 2,508
$ 2,620
$ 3,502
Quarter Ended
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
March 31
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
Allowance for Loan Losses
Balance, beginning of period
$ 6,173
$ 5,721
$ 4,715
$ 3,877
$ 3,547
Loans charged-off
55
43
76
452
168
Recoveries of loans previously charged-off
50
145
82
112
118
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
5
(102)
(6)
340
50
Provision for loan losses
-
350
1,000
1,178
380
Balance, end of period
$ 6,168
$ 6,173
$ 5,721
$ 4,715
$ 3,877
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans receivable
1.26%
1.29%
1.20%
0.92%
0.81%
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans
538.69%
451.57%
426.94%
332.75%
291.94%
Our asset quality continued to be strong through March 31, 2021, with nonperforming assets decreasing to $1.3 million at March 31, 2021 from $1.5 million at December 31, 2020. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets declined to 0.17% at March 31, 2021, a decrease of 4 basis points compared to December 31, 2020. Other real estate owned and repossessed assets remain nominal. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans receivable decreased slightly to 1.26% at March 31, 2021, compared to 1.29% at December 31, 2020. The Company had net charge-offs of $5 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to net recoveries of $102 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2020.
LOAN COMPOSITION – Unaudited
Quarter Ended
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
Commercial
Owner occupied RE
$ 106,354
$ 106,721
$ 104,173
$ 113,205
$ 115,711
Non-owner occupied RE
84,837
88,560
79,838
70,748
69,474
Construction
23,364
29,099
35,579
35,029
29,523
Business
63,748
57,512
63,163
62,464
63,522
PPP
17,374
-
-
30,211
-
Total commercial loans
295,677
281,892
282,753
311,657
278,230
Consumer
Real Estate
95,849
96,458
97,904
99,565
97,465
Home equity
17,645
19,456
20,244
21,895
21,362
Construction
13,328
13,892
12,831
11,642
9,617
Other
67,827
66,270
65,013
67,625
73,899
Total consumer loans
194,649
196,076
195,992
200,727
202,343
Total loans, net of deferred fees
490,326
477,968
478,745
512,384
480,573
Less allowance for loan losses
6,168
6,173
5,721
4,715
3,877
Total loans, net
$ 484,158
$ 471,795
$ 473,024
$ 507,669
476,696
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION – Unaudited
Quarter Ended
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
Non-interest bearing
$ 197,831
$ 167,274
$ 173,628
$ 185,208
$ 144,359
Interest bearing:
NOW accounts
131,304
120,891
108,152
103,732
104,003
Money market accounts
137,913
119,716
113,203
101,083
94,778
Savings
52,085
46,688
41,549
34,392
26,270
Time, less than $250,000
109,295
105,327
122,139
120,782
104,841
Time, $250,000 and over
32,789
34,104
37,096
37,164
31,974
Total deposits
$ 661,217
$ 594,000
$ 595,767
$ 582,361
506,225
Footnotes to tables:
(1)
Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(2)
Annualized for the respective three-month period.
(3)
Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income annualized for respective three-month period.
(4)
Includes noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing NOW accounts.
(5)
The tangible book value per share is calculated as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets, divided by period-end outstanding common shares.
ABOUT FIRST RELIANCE
Founded in 1999, First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: FSRL.OB), is based in Florence, South Carolina and has assets of approximately $778 million. The Company employs more than 170 professionals and has locations throughout South Carolina and central North Carolina. First Reliance has redefined community banking with a commitment to making customers lives better, its founding principle. Customers of the company have given it a 93% customer satisfaction rating well above the bank industry average of 81%. First Reliance is also one of three companies throughout South Carolina to receive the Best Places To Work in South Carolina award all 15 years since the program began. We believe that this recognition confirms that our associates are engaged and committed to our brand and the communities we serve. In addition to offering a full range of personalized community banking products and services for individuals, small businesses, and corporations, First Reliance offers two unique community-customers programs, which include: Hometown Heroes, a package of benefits for those serving our communities and Check N Save, an outreach program for the unbanked or under-banked. We also offer a full suite of digital banking services, a Customer Service Guaranty, a Mortgage Service Guaranty, and are open on most traditional holidays.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," and "projects," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved.
The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in the credit quality or a reduced demand for credit, including the resultant effect on the Company's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for loan loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized; (5) changes in the U.S. legal and regulatory framework including, but not limited to, the Dodd-Frank Act and regulations adopted thereunder; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the Company, including the value of its MSR asset; (7) the business related to acquisitions may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; (8) the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from acquisitions may not be fully realized within expected timeframes; and (9) disruption from acquisitions may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates or suppliers. Moreover, a trade war or other governmental action related to tariffs or international trade agreements or policies, as well as Covid-19 or other potential epidemics or pandemics, have the potential to negatively impact ours and/or our customers' costs, demand for our customers' products, and/or the U.S. economy or certain sectors thereof and, thus, adversely affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.
Contact:
Robert Haile
SEVP & Chief Financial Officer
(843) 656-5000
rhaile@firstreliance.com
