First Republic CEO on bank’s collapse: ‘Everything changed overnight’

The former CEO of First Republic plans to tell House lawmakers Wednesday that his bank “was contaminated” by the widespread panic that followed the March 10 fall of Silicon Valley Bank, a development "we could not have anticipated."

“Everything changed overnight,” said Michael Roffler, in prepared testimony before the House Financial Services Committee.

The comments from First Republic’s ex-boss are his first since US regulators seized the San Francisco lender on May 1 and sold the bulk of its operations to JPMorgan Chase (JPM). It was the nation’s second-largest bank failure and the biggest since the 2008 financial crisis.

Roffler will appear alongside former Silicon Valley Bank CEO Greg Becker and former Signature Bank Chairman Scott Shay, who also testified Tuesday before the Senate Banking Committee. Signature Bank was also seized by regulators on March 12.

Becker told lawmakers Tuesday that he was justly compensated and cited “unprecedented events” as the reason for the lender’s failure, pushing back against assertions that he enriched himself while ignoring risks. His bank, he said, was caught by surprise when the Federal Reserve started hiking interest rates and suffered as rumors and misconceptions about Silicon Valley Bank spread on social media.

Roffler also plans to cite developments beyond his control as contributors to First Republic's fall.

He says in his prepared testimony that his institution was in a strong financial position before the chaos of March and no regulator had expressed concern about its strategy, liquidity or management. His bank knew the Fed's campaign to bring down inflation would make 2023 a challenging year and had communicated that message to investors.

But there were other events First Republic could not have predicted, he said.

“We could not have anticipated that Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank would fail, or that the failure of those banks would trigger substantial deposit outflows at our bank. Instead of dealing with temporary decreased earnings due to interest rate pressures, First Republic was contaminated overnight by the contagion that spread from the unprecedented failures of two regional banks.”

The run that ensued, he says, was “exacerbated by traditional media and social media, as well as recent technological advancements that allow depositors to withdraw their money almost immediately.”

On March 9, First Republic experienced an inflow of deposits from clients, Roffler said. But then “everything changed overnight” on March 10 as Silicon Valley Bank was seized by regulators.

A “run on First Republic began” as “negative short seller and social media attention continued,” he says.

Depositors pulled $40 billion on March 13 and more than $100 billion in the “ensuing weeks.”

Eleven of the nation’s largest banks tried to stabilize the situation by providing First Republic with $30 billion in uninsured deposits.

But “​​depositor confidence never recovered,” Roffler said.

