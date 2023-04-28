First Republic shares plunge again as hopes of rescue deal fade

first republic

First Republic bank shares were halted repeatedly after dropping as much as 50pc this afternoon following a report from CNBC that the most likely outcome of rescue talks is for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to take the lender into receivership.

Shares sank to a fresh all-time low of $3.09, after rising as much as 6.6pc earlier on reports of meetings to devise a plan for the bank.

First Republic’s plunge has wiped out more than $21bn (£16.67bn) in market value this year, making it the smallest S&P 500 Index member by value.

“Given that the market cap has come down and that the business model is changing and the outlook for the company has changed so materially, it would not be surprising to see it swapped out of the S&P 500,” Wedbush analyst David Chiaverini said in an interview.

It comes as US officials said they would coordinate urgent talks to rescue the bank as efforts led by its own advisers have yet to reach a deal.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), the Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve are among US government bodies holding meetings with other banks about putting together a rescue bid for the troubled lender, Reuters reported.

While the government has been in contact with First Republic and its advisers for weeks, it is now bringing more parties, including banks and private equity firms, to the negotiating table.





It is uncertain whether the US government is considering a private-sector rescue of First Republic.

CNBC reported that the most likely outcome would be for the bank to be taken into receivership.

A First Republic spokesman told CNBC: “We are engaged in discussions with multiple parties about our strategic options while continuing to serve our clients.”

First Republic shares have been under siege for more than a month following the collapse of SVB Financial Group’s Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in March, both of which were also removed from the S&P 500.

Its earnings report Monday showed a 41pc drop in deposits during the quarter. And the firm is reportedly exploring divesting $50 billion to $100 billion of assets.

If the company were to be removed from the S&P 500, it would likely further the stock’s tailspin given the range of funds that track the index and would be forced to sell the shares.

“To the extent that it gets kicked out of the S&P 500, that would lead to additional selling pressure on the stock,” Chiaverini said. “It would be technical and temporary, but nonetheless, a number of shareholders that previously were owning it would no longer own it because they would essentially have to rebalance their funds out of it and into whatever one gets put in in its place.”

