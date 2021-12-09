U.S. markets close in 1 hour 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,683.61
    -17.60 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,811.36
    +56.61 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,596.66
    -190.32 (-1.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,238.07
    -33.64 (-1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.20
    -1.16 (-1.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.40
    -9.10 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    -0.43 (-1.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1294
    -0.0050 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4890
    -0.0200 (-1.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3219
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5000
    -0.2370 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,845.76
    -2,946.75 (-5.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,244.68
    -61.27 (-4.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,321.26
    -15.79 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,725.47
    -135.15 (-0.47%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Investment Strategy: The Year Ahead'

Argus will discuss their 2022 forecasts on Tuesday, 12/14 at 2PM ET as the pandemic continues to challenge the markets.

First Resonance brings its space-scale manufacturing OS to hardware makers with $14M A round

Devin Coldewey
·4 min read

First Resonance makes software for making hardware. The company's Ion platform provides an all-in-one option for anyone who has to manage manufacturing lines, supply chains, engineering and design, among other things. Now, with $14M in new funding, the company aims to scale up its presence and make a full-court press on the hardware makers of the world.

Founded by a team of former SpaceX engineers, First Resonance was created because they felt the processes they'd helped create at the launch provider would be helpful to people making everything from drones to toys to... other rockets.

When we first covered them last summer, the company was just getting started. Now it has built up momentum it hopes to keep as it targets more and bigger customers.

"In 2020, First Resonance was just getting its first customers. it was a year where manufacturers and people building hardware definitely needed something to connect their people working from home with the factory, and connect multiple types of factories — it just happens that the product we're building here perfectly suits itself to that," said co-founder and CEO Karan Talati.

With 15 customers at the end of 2020 and twice that now, the Ion platform has shown that it has value to people making serious hardware: Joby Aviation, Iron Ox, Astranis, and more.

"The complexity of managing not just how to build such a sophisticated product, but the complexity of the part assembly and the sophisticated multi-level BOM that goes into that... What Ion is doing is helping these companies define that complexity and understand it — with a level of granularity that lets them make rapid and iterative adjustments to their design and manufacturing process," said Talati.

Screenshot of the Ion operating system.
Screenshot of the Ion operating system.

Image Credits: First resonance

A key part of that is automated but powerful tracking of parts and processes, something that their team at SpaceX got very good at while working on launch vehicle reusability.

"The key difference between what SpaceX has done compared with everyone else is really understanding down to what serial number, what lot number were on a given rocket. They knew which parts were exposed to a certain condition or error," explained Talati. "That's the exact challenge our customers are facing. Automakers spend billions on recalls because they have to recall every vehicle. But Tesla recently did a recall of only 3,000 Model Ys, because they have that level of granularity."

Early customers have found this capability extremely valuable and asked for more of it. Tracking a part from purchasing to receiving, installation, servicing and beyond creates not just opportunities for savings like Tesla's, but a database that can be mined for insights.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=53x8aYoQ6N8?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

Companies have been managing this stuff for a long time, but generally using half a dozen disconnected systems, some legacy and some cutting-edge. For instance, the design work may be happening in live AR collaboration sessions and saved to the cloud, then distributed via a modern productivity suite, but it's all held back when it goes to a factory and parts workflow that's been the same since the '90s. It was never great, but the pressures of 2020 and 2021 may have pushed some companies over the edge.

"There's this mess of generic tracking tools, email templates, spreadsheets and disconnected processes. Increasingly we have customers coming off these old systems, where they procured them a long time ago and now they're looking into digital transformation," said Talati.

Co-founders COO Neal Sarraf (left) and CEO Karan Talati.
Co-founders COO Neal Sarraf (left) and CEO Karan Talati.

Co-founders COO Neal Sarraf (left) and CEO Karan Talati.

Even larger, richer companies that could build their own brand-new stack are opting to go with Ion, he said, imitating other successful companies that choose to bolt on a market-ready process rather than spend a year and tens of millions designing their own.

The $14M A round was led by Craft Ventures, with participation from Blue Bear Capital, Fika Ventures, Stage VP, and Wavemaker. The money will go towards scaling and improving the company, particularly their "go to market team." But the product is evolving too, with the team working on integrating more sources of data into intelligence streams that produce actionable insights within seconds of changes. And embracing more factories and hardware types with an expanded SDK is also on the horizon.

"Our customers are really embracing that flexible, data-driven approach, and Ion fits the bill," said Talati.

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt Joins Oracle Provider Chainlink as Strategic Advisor

    Schmidt will help guide Chainlink as it scales its operations and seeks to “build a world powered by truth.”

  • Evergrande Restructuring Puts Bondholders at Beijing’s Mercy

    (Bloomberg) -- When China Evergrande Group finally acknowledged the need for a debt restructuring last week, the embattled property giant pledged to “actively engage” with offshore creditors to create an overhaul plan.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsAnatomy of a Bad RoadThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearFormer Oil Trader Is Now Betting on Lumber for SkyscrapersBut the reali

  • China trade deal strangled American dream: Rubio

    Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio said Wednesday that the monumental bipartisan U.S.-China trade agreement enacted over 20 years ago set the stage for today’s economic pitfalls.

  • America’s new export problem: 12.1 million shipping containers left biggest U.S. ports empty

    Data collected by MarketWatch from the nation’s nine largest ports show the number of containers that left without cargo rose by 46.2% this year from 2020.

  • Koenigsegg Explains How His High-Power, High-Tech Engine Stays Environmentally Friendly

    Founder Christian von Koenigsegg explains how his Freevalve technology and Tiny Friendly Giant engine make outrageous power with environmental responsibility.

  • Amazon's cloud outage showed its immense reach. Here's why that could be a problem.

    Amazon Web Services had a major outage on Tuesday. The range of companies affected demonstrates how reliant the world is becoming on just a handful of cloud service providers.

  • Venezuela Is Resurrecting Its Oil Fields With Backpacks of Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Amid the rusted remnants of Venezuela’s once-mighty oil industry, a motley crew of obscure drillers has achieved a feat few thought possible: It’s more than doubled the country’s crude production in the space of a year.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsAnatomy of a Bad RoadEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualThe $300 Billion Plan to Bring G

  • Kellogg to permanently replace 1,400 striking factory workers

    Kellog (K) says it is permanently replacing about 1,400 of its striking factory workers, ending a labor feud between employees and the cereal brand. “The prolonged work stoppage has left us no choice but to hire permanent replacement employees in positions vacated by striking workers,” the company wrote in a statement on Tuesday night.

  • JPMorgan Ordered to Give $600,000 Job to U.K. Trader It Fired

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. was ordered by a London judge to give a trader that it fired during a market spoofing probe a near $600,000 job at the investment bank.Most Read from BloombergAnatomy of a Bad RoadThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearFormer Oil Trader Is Now Betting on Lumber for SkyscrapersThe bank must rehire Bradley Jones, a cash equities trader,

  • Upskilling Is the Answer to Closing Tech's Gender Gap

    As the world looks for ways to get more women interested in studying STEM, India’s young women act as a shining example to follow. In India, a country now widely recognized as the new Silicon Valle...

  • Starbucks union drive spurred by barista burnout from mobile orders

    Starbucks Corp baristas waging a union campaign in Buffalo, New York, say they are organizing in part to have more of a say in the workload created by the company's mobile app, which has left them struggling to keep up with surges in orders for $6 Frappuccinos and other custom coffee drinks. On Thursday, the National Labor Relations Board will tally ballots from employees at three stores in the area. Baristas and shift supervisors there are seeking to join Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union.

  • Exclusive-Lithuania braces for China-led corporate boycott

    FRANKFURT/VILNIUS (Reuters) -China has told multinationals to sever ties with Lithuania or face being shut out of the Chinese market, a senior government official and an industry body told Reuters, dragging companies into a dispute between the Baltic state and Beijing. China downgraded its diplomatic ties with Lithuania last month, after the opening of a representative office by Taiwan in Vilnius. Lithuania's ruling coalition had agreed in November last year to support what it described as "those fighting for freedom" in Taiwan, putting its relations with China at risk.

  • Amazon fined $1.3 billion by Italian regulators over allegedly breaking antitrust laws

    Yahoo Finance's Daniel Howley details the fine Amazon received by Italian lawmakers for potential breaches in antitrust laws, noting the online retailers dominance in the country's markets.

  • 11 Mistakes to Avoid With Your Roth IRA

    Don’t lose out on the tax-free benefits of a Roth IRA by contributing too much or too little, withdrawing money too soon, or making these other mistakes.

  • Oracle Reports Earnings Today. Here’s What to Expect.

    The company is shifting customers to cloud-based versions of both its database software and enterprise applications, while also expanding Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

  • Blizzard employee says she was told to 'get over it' after reporting sexual harassment

    Christine said she was demoted after reporting abuse at the studio.

  • Shareholder objects to Activision CEO Kotick's renomination to Coca-Cola board

    Allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination at Activision earlier this year led to more than 20 employees being fired and 20 more individuals facing other forms of disciplinary action. SOC Investment Group, which is also an adviser to pension funds, said Kotick bears "primary responsibility for the longstanding 'frat boy' corporate culture" that has put Activision under pressure and brought in lawsuits. "The time and attention that Kotick will need to devote to the cultural crisis at Activision ought to preclude his ability to effectively serve as a director of a major global brand," SOC said.

  • Prices for almost everything online are surging: Adobe data

    Online inflation has truly taken hold, this new data reveals.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Disruptive Stock to Buy Right Now

    The last several weeks have been rough for tech investors, as many richly valued growth stocks have seen their share prices fall sharply, in some cases by more than 10% in a single day. That's why investors should consider buying this beaten-down tech stock.

  • Saving for Retirement? Investment Giant Says Make These 3 Moves By Years End

    The end of the year can be a time to reflect on your financial situation, and evaluate your retirement portfolio. With 2021 coming to a close, T. Rowe Price says there are several moves that people saving for retirement should make by … Continue reading → The post Saving for Retirement? Investment Giant Says Make These 3 Moves By Years End appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.