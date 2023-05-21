Is First Resources Limited's (SGX:EB5) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

First Resources' (SGX:EB5) stock is up by a considerable 6.5% over the past week. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study First Resources' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for First Resources is:

24% = US$339m ÷ US$1.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every SGD1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn SGD0.24 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

First Resources' Earnings Growth And 24% ROE

First thing first, we like that First Resources has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 9.3% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Under the circumstances, First Resources' considerable five year net income growth of 20% was to be expected.

As a next step, we compared First Resources' net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 22% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is First Resources fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is First Resources Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for First Resources is 39%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 61%. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and First Resources is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Additionally, First Resources has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 58% over the next three years. Therefore, the expected rise in the payout ratio explains why the company's ROE is expected to decline to 13% over the same period.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with First Resources' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

