First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

First Savings Financial Group, Inc.
·31 min read
In this article:
  • FSFG
First Savings Financial Group, Inc.
First Savings Financial Group, Inc.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG - news) (the "Company"), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $2.6 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to net income of $4.3 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Commenting on the Company’s performance, Larry W. Myers, President and CEO, stated “We are very pleased to have reached the $2.0 billion asset mark in this quarter, plus with the performance of the core banking segment, including enhanced profitability, very significant loan originations and portfolio growth, increased net interest margin, improved efficiency ratio and improved asset quality ratios. While the SBA lending segment underperformed in comparison to prior quarters, it was not unexpected and we have rebuilt the lending team and pipeline for enhanced performance in the fourth fiscal quarter and thereafter. We also recognize the headwinds for the mortgage banking segment and continue to right-size expenses in relation to decreasing origination volumes and margin. We are also pleased to report 59,120 shares of the Company’s common shares were repurchased during the quarter, which was slightly less than 1.0% of outstanding shares, as a part of the previously announced 5% share repurchase program. While the Company continues to enhance the performance of the SBA lending and mortgage banking segments, the core banking segment continues to provide solid performance. I remain optimistic that the Company is positioning itself well for the challenges of 2022 and opportunities in 2023 and years thereafter. I believe we are poised to thrive and continue to deliver exceptional value to our shareholders.”

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Net interest income increased $1.7 million, or 11.8%, to $15.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021. The increase in net interest income was due to a $2.3 million increase in interest income, partially offset by a $647,000 increase in interest expense. Interest income increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $182.7 million, from $1.55 billion for 2021 to $1.74 billion for 2022, and an increase in the weighted-average tax-equivalent yield, from 4.25% for 2021 to 4.36% for 2022. The increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets was due to increases in the average balance of investment securities and total loans of $111.4 million and $84.4 million, respectively. When excluding the impact from PPP loan payoffs, the increase in the average balance of loans was $225.4 million when comparing the two periods. Interest expense increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $160.0 million, from $1.21 billion for 2021 to $1.37 billion for 2022, and an increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 0.63% for 2021 to 0.75% for 2022. The increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for 2022 was due primarily to higher rates paid for brokered deposits during the period.

The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $532,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, due to loan portfolio growth, compared to a credit of $2.7 million for the same period in 2021. The increase in the provision for loan losses for 2022 is primarily due to loan growth during the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $27,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to net charge-offs of $47,000 for the same period in 2021.

Noninterest income decreased $8.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021. The decrease was due primarily to decreases in mortgage banking income and net gain on sale of SBA loans of $7.3 million and $1.8 million, respectively. The decrease in mortgage banking income was primarily due to a $16.6 million decrease in production revenue from lower originations for sale and a $2.5 million decrease in capitalized residential mortgage loan servicing rights, partially offset by $6.1 million in realized and unrealized hedging gains in 2022 compared to $6.3 million in realized and unrealized hedging losses in 2021. Mortgage loans originated for sale were $421.4 million in the three months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to $739.5 million in the same period in 2021. The decrease in net gain on sales of SBA loans was due primarily to decreases in production and sales volume from the SBA lending segment, as well as lower premiums in the secondary market.

Noninterest expense decreased $7.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021. The decrease was due primarily to a decrease in compensation and benefits of $6.1 million. The decrease in compensation and benefits expense is due primarily to a reduction in incentive compensation for the Company’s mortgage banking segment as a result of decreased mortgage banking income.

The Company recognized an income tax benefit of $61,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to tax expense of $817,000 for the same period in 2021. The tax benefit for 2022 was primarily the result of the Company’s utilization of capital loss carryovers during the period and the purchase of additional tax-exempt municipal bonds during the period.

Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

The Company reported net income of $14.0 million, or $1.95 per diluted share, for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 compared to net income of $24.7 million, or $3.45 per diluted share, for the nine months ended June 30, 2021.

Net interest income increased $1.1 million, or 2.5%, to $43.8 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021. The increase in net interest income was due to a $1.0 million increase in interest income and a $53,000 decrease in interest expense. Interest income increased due to an increase in the weighted-average tax-equivalent yield, from 4.15% for 2021 to 4.25% for 2022, and a $1.7 million increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets. Interest expense decreased primarily due to a decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $13.0 million, from $1.28 billion for 2021 to $1.27 billion for 2022. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.65% for both 2021 and 2022.

The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $1.0 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2022, due to loan portfolio growth, compared to a credit of $1.8 million for the same period in 2021. Nonperforming loans, which consist of nonaccrual loans and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing interest, decreased $5.6 million from $15.5 million at September 30, 2021 to $9.9 million at June 30, 2022. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $349,000 for the nine months ended June 30, 2022, of which $218,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans, compared to net charge-offs of $609,000 for the same period in 2021, of which $565,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans.

Noninterest income decreased $57.2 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021. The decrease was due primarily to a decrease in mortgage banking income and gain on sale of SBA loans of $55.4 million and $3.4 million, respectively. The decrease in mortgage banking income was primarily due to a $73.9 million decrease in production revenue from lower originations for sale and a $22.1 million decrease in capitalized residential mortgage loan servicing rights, partially offset by a $13.8 million increase in realized and unrealized hedging gains, a $3.1 million decrease in the fair value of loans held for sale and interest rate lock commitments as compared to a $15.6 million decrease in fair value recognized in 2021, and a $4.7 million increase in the fair value of the residential mortgage loan servicing rights portfolio in 2022 as compared to a $7.0 million decrease in fair value recognized in 2021. Mortgage loans originated for sale were $1.42 billion in the nine months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to $3.51 billion in the same period in 2021. The decrease in net gain on sales of SBA loans was due primarily to decreases in production and sales volume from the SBA lending segment, as well as lower premiums in the secondary market.

Noninterest expense decreased $41.2 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021. The decrease was due primarily to decreases in compensation and benefits and advertising expense of $34.7 million and $3.1 million, respectively. The decrease in compensation and benefits expense is due primarily to a reduction in incentive compensation for the Company’s mortgage banking segment as a result of decreased mortgage banking income. The decrease in advertising expense was related to the reduced loan origination volume of the mortgage banking segment.

The Company recognized income tax expense of $2.4 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $9.0 million for the same period in 2021. The effective tax rate for 2022 was 14.5% as compared to 26.5% for 2021. The lower effective tax rate for 2022 was primarily due to lower taxable income and lower nondeductible executive compensation expense in 2022 as compared to 2021.

Comparison of Financial Condition at June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021

Total assets increased $285.3 million, from $1.72 billion at September 30, 2021 to $2.01 billion at June 30, 2022. Net loans held for investment increased $191.9 million during the nine months ended June 30, 2022, due primarily to growth in residential mortgage loans, single-tenant net lease commercial real estate loans and non-SBA commercial business loans, partially offset by a $54.9 million decrease in PPP loans. Residential mortgage and SBA loans held for sale decreased $73.1 million and $4.0 million, respectively, during the nine months ended June 30, 2022 due to loan sales outpacing originations. Single tenant net lease loans held for sale increased $50.3 million during the nine months ended June 30, 2022, due to originations and transfers from held-for-investment to held-for-sale outpacing sales during the period. Residential mortgage loan servicing rights increased $15.3 million, or 30.8%, to $64.8 million at June 30, 2022.

Total liabilities increased $296.4 million due primarily to increases in FHLB borrowings, total deposits and other borrowings of $154.1 million, $118.1 million and $30.3 million, respectively. The increase in FHLB borrowings was primarily used to fund loan growth. The increase in other borrowings was due to a $31.0 million subordinated debt issuance in March 2022.

Common stockholders’ equity decreased $11.2 million, from $180.4 million at September 30, 2021 to $169.2 million at June 30, 2022, due primarily to a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income of $21.5 million, partially offset by retained net income of $11.3 million. The decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income was primarily due to increasing market interest rates during the nine months ended June 30, 2022, which resulted in a decrease in the fair value of the available-for-sale securities portfolio. At June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, the Bank was considered “well-capitalized” under applicable regulatory capital guidelines.

First Savings Bank is an entrepreneurial community bank headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana, which is directly across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky, and operates fifteen depository branches within Southern Indiana. The Bank also has three national lending programs, including single-tenant net lease commercial real estate, SBA lending and residential mortgage banking, with offices located throughout the United States. The Bank is a recognized leader, both in its local communities and nationally for its lending programs. The employees of First Savings Bank strive daily to achieve the organization’s vision, We Expect To Be The BEST community BANK, which fuels our success. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “FSFG.”

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including the duration, extent and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its effect on our customers, service providers and on the economy and financial markets in general; changes in market interest rates; changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this report or made elsewhere from time to time by the Company or on its behalf. Except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Tony A. Schoen, CPA
Chief Financial Officer
812-283-0724



FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

* All share and per share amounts have been adjusted to reflect the three-for-one stock split effective September 15, 2021.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

OPERATING DATA:

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

 

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total interest income

$

18,479

 

 

$

16,150

 

 

$

50,042

 

 

$

49,016

 

 

 

Total interest expense

 

2,568

 

 

 

1,921

 

 

 

6,215

 

 

 

6,268

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

15,911

 

 

 

14,229

 

 

 

43,827

 

 

 

42,748

 

 

 

Provision (credit) for loan losses

 

532

 

 

 

(2,730

)

 

 

1,028

 

 

 

(1,775

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses

 

15,379

 

 

 

16,959

 

 

 

42,799

 

 

 

44,523

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total noninterest income

 

10,033

 

 

 

18,785

 

 

 

46,696

 

 

 

103,941

 

 

 

Total noninterest expense

 

22,835

 

 

 

30,619

 

 

 

73,148

 

 

 

114,305

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

2,577

 

 

 

5,125

 

 

 

16,347

 

 

 

34,159

 

 

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

(61

)

 

 

817

 

 

 

2,369

 

 

 

9,039

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

2,638

 

 

 

4,308

 

 

 

13,978

 

 

 

25,120

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

402

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to the Company

$

2,638

 

 

$

4,308

 

 

$

13,978

 

 

$

24,718

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share, basic

$

0.37

 

 

$

0.61

 

 

$

1.97

 

 

$

3.48

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic

 

7,073,204

 

 

 

7,109,481

 

 

 

7,082,034

 

 

 

7,106,505

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share, diluted

$

0.37

 

 

$

0.60

 

 

$

1.95

 

 

$

3.45

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

 

7,145,288

 

 

 

7,178,943

 

 

 

7,166,632

 

 

 

7,166,235

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance ratios (three-month and nine-month data annualized)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets

 

0.55

%

 

 

1.00

%

 

 

1.04

%

 

 

1.87

%

 

 

Return on average equity

 

6.06

%

 

 

9.94

%

 

 

10.33

%

 

 

19.95

%

 

 

Return on average common stockholders' equity

 

6.06

%

 

 

9.94

%

 

 

10.33

%

 

 

19.65

%

 

 

Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)

 

3.77

%

 

 

3.75

%

 

 

3.73

%

 

 

3.63

%

 

 

Efficiency ratio

 

88.02

%

 

 

92.75

%

 

 

80.81

%

 

 

77.92

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

QTD

 

 

 

FYTD

FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

Increase

 

September 30,

 

Increase

(In thousands, except per share data)

2022

 

2022

 

(Decrease)

 

2021

 

(Decrease)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

2,006,666

 

 

$

1,801,944

 

 

$

204,722

 

 

$

1,721,394

 

 

$

285,272

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

37,468

 

 

 

31,105

 

 

 

6,363

 

 

 

33,428

 

 

 

4,040

 

Investment securities

 

309,027

 

 

 

284,674

 

 

 

24,353

 

 

 

208,518

 

 

 

100,509

 

Loans held for sale

 

188,031

 

 

 

152,652

 

 

 

35,379

 

 

 

214,940

 

 

 

(26,909

)

Gross loans (1)

 

1,282,796

 

 

 

1,141,293

 

 

 

141,503

 

 

 

1,090,237

 

 

 

192,559

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

14,980

 

 

 

14,475

 

 

 

505

 

 

 

14,301

 

 

 

679

 

Interest earning assets

 

1,809,588

 

 

 

1,602,321

 

 

 

207,267

 

 

 

1,540,111

 

 

 

269,477

 

Goodwill

 

9,848

 

 

 

9,848

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

9,848

 

 

 

-

 

Core deposit intangibles

 

828

 

 

 

882

 

 

 

(54

)

 

 

988

 

 

 

(160

)

Loan servicing rights

 

69,039

 

 

 

68,267

 

 

 

772

 

 

 

54,026

 

 

 

15,013

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits

 

343,292

 

 

 

311,738

 

 

 

31,554

 

 

 

291,039

 

 

 

52,253

 

Interest-bearing deposits (2)

 

1,002,415

 

 

 

909,451

 

 

 

92,964

 

 

 

936,541

 

 

 

65,874

 

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

 

404,098

 

 

 

296,592

 

 

 

107,506

 

 

 

250,000

 

 

 

154,098

 

Total liabilities

 

1,837,453

 

 

 

1,621,991

 

 

 

215,462

 

 

 

1,541,017

 

 

 

296,436

 

Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests

 

169,213

 

 

 

179,953

 

 

 

(10,740

)

 

 

180,377

 

 

 

(11,164

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per share

$

23.80

 

 

$

25.10

 

 

$

(1.30

)

 

$

25.31

 

 

 

(1.51

)

Tangible book value per share (3)

 

22.30

 

 

 

23.60

 

 

 

(1.30

)

 

 

23.79

 

 

 

(1.49

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-performing assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonaccrual loans - SBA guaranteed

$

5,165

 

 

$

5,214

 

 

$

(49

)

 

$

6,748

 

 

$

(1,583

)

Nonaccrual loans - unguaranteed

 

4,717

 

 

 

4,842

 

 

 

(125

)

 

 

8,252

 

 

 

(3,535

)

Total nonaccrual loans

$

9,882

 

 

$

10,056

 

 

$

(174

)

 

$

15,000

 

 

$

(5,118

)

Accruing loans past due 90 days

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

472

 

 

 

(472

)

Total non-performing loans

 

9,882

 

 

 

10,056

 

 

 

(174

)

 

 

15,472

 

 

 

(5,590

)

Troubled debt restructurings classified as performing loans

 

2,822

 

 

 

3,017

 

 

 

(195

)

 

 

1,743

 

 

 

1,079

 

Total non-performing assets

$

12,704

 

 

$

13,073

 

 

$

(369

)

 

$

17,215

 

 

$

(4,511

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset quality ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total gross loans

 

1.17

%

 

 

1.27

%

 

 

(0.10

%)

 

 

1.31

%

 

 

(0.14

%)

Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total gross loans, excluding PPP loans (4)

 

1.17

%

 

 

1.28

%

 

 

(0.11

%)

 

 

1.38

%

 

 

(0.21

%)

Allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans

 

151.59

%

 

 

143.94

%

 

 

7.65

%

 

 

92.43

%

 

 

59.16

%

Nonperforming loans as a percent of total gross loans

 

0.77

%

 

 

0.88

%

 

 

(0.11

%)

 

 

1.42

%

 

 

(0.65

%)

Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets

 

0.63

%

 

 

0.73

%

 

 

(0.10

%)

 

 

1.00

%

 

 

(0.37

%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Includes $1.8 million, $13.4 million and $56.7 million of PPP loans at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2) Includes $159.1 million, $69.8 million and $100.1 million of brokered certificates of deposit at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3) See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to calculation of this item.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4) Denominator excludes PPP loans, which are fully guaranteed by the SBA. This ratio is non-GAAP, but is believed by management to be meaningful because it provides a comparable ratio

after eliminating PPP loans.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's

 

 

 

 

 

performance. The Company believes the financial measures presented below are important because of their widespread use by investors as a means to

 

 

 

 

evaluate capital adequacy and earnings. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the

 

 

 

 

Company's consolidated financial statements and reconciles those non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable GAAP financial measures.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

QTD

 

 

 

FYTD

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

Increase

 

September 30,

 

Increase

Tangible Book Value Per Share

2022

 

2022

 

(Decrease)

 

2021

 

(Decrease)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests (GAAP)

$

169,213

 

 

$

179,953

 

 

$

(10,740

)

 

$

180,377

 

 

$

(11,164

)

Less: goodwill and core deposit intangibles

 

(10,676

)

 

 

(10,730

)

 

 

54

 

 

 

(10,836

)

 

 

160

 

Tangible equity (non-GAAP)

$

158,537

 

 

$

169,223

 

 

 

(10,686

)

 

$

169,541

 

 

 

(11,004

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Outstanding common shares

 

7,110,706

 

 

 

7,169,826

 

 

 

(59,120

)

 

 

7,125,888

 

 

 

(15,182

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

$

22.30

 

 

$

23.60

 

 

$

(1.30

)

 

$

23.79

 

 

$

(1.49

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per share (GAAP)

$

23.80

 

 

$

25.10

 

 

$

(1.30

)

 

$

25.31

 

 

$

(1.51

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED):

As of

Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2022

 

2022

 

2021

 

2021

 

2021

Total cash and cash equivalents

$

37,468

 

 

$

31,105

 

 

$

40,592

 

 

$

33,428

 

 

$

22,909

 

Total investment securities

 

309,027

 

 

 

284,674

 

 

 

220,926

 

 

 

208,518

 

 

 

209,551

 

Total loans held for sale

 

188,031

 

 

 

152,652

 

 

 

161,218

 

 

 

214,940

 

 

 

277,374

 

Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses

 

1,267,816

 

 

 

1,126,818

 

 

 

1,142,655

 

 

 

1,075,936

 

 

 

1,065,852

 

PPP loans

 

1,766

 

 

 

13,415

 

 

 

46,020

 

 

 

56,656

 

 

 

100,573

 

Loan servicing rights

 

69,039

 

 

 

68,267

 

 

 

59,187

 

 

 

54,026

 

 

 

51,778

 

Total assets

 

2,006,666

 

 

 

1,801,944

 

 

 

1,764,589

 

 

 

1,721,394

 

 

 

1,759,330

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Retail deposits

$

1,186,582

 

 

$

1,151,437

 

 

$

1,146,454

 

 

$

1,127,522

 

 

$

1,064,358

 

Brokered deposits

 

159,125

 

 

 

69,752

 

 

 

120,581

 

 

 

100,058

 

 

 

62,797

 

Total deposits

 

1,345,707

 

 

 

1,221,189

 

 

 

1,267,035

 

 

 

1,227,580

 

 

 

1,127,155

 

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

 

404,098

 

 

 

296,592

 

 

 

258,377

 

 

 

250,000

 

 

 

283,289

 

Federal Reserve PPPLF borrowings

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

107,829

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock and additional paid-in capital

$

27,236

 

 

$

27,154

 

 

$

27,073

 

 

$

25,799

 

 

$

25,741

 

Retained earnings - substantially restricted

 

161,438

 

 

 

159,732

 

 

 

153,630

 

 

 

150,185

 

 

 

146,191

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

(12,560

)

 

 

(1,336

)

 

 

9,219

 

 

 

8,900

 

 

 

10,358

 

Unearned stock compensation

 

(1,075

)

 

 

(1,180

)

 

 

(1,285

)

 

 

(138

)

 

 

(184

)

Less treasury stock, at cost

 

(5,826

)

 

 

(4,417

)

 

 

(4,417

)

 

 

(4,369

)

 

 

(4,371

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

169,213

 

 

 

179,953

 

 

 

184,220

 

 

 

180,377

 

 

 

177,735

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Outstanding common shares

 

7,110,706

 

 

 

7,169,826

 

 

 

7,169,826

 

 

 

7,125,888

 

 

 

7,124,388

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):

Three Months Ended

Summarized Consolidated Statements of Income

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2022

 

2022

 

2021

 

2021

 

2021

Total interest income

$

18,479

 

 

$

15,801

 

 

$

15,762

 

 

$

16,243

 

 

$

16,150

 

Total interest expense

 

2,568

 

 

 

1,788

 

 

 

1,859

 

 

 

1,819

 

 

 

1,921

 

Net interest income

 

15,911

 

 

 

14,013

 

 

 

13,903

 

 

 

14,424

 

 

 

14,229

 

Provision (credit) for loan losses

 

532

 

 

 

(30

)

 

 

526

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

(2,730

)

Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses

 

15,379

 

 

 

14,043

 

 

 

13,377

 

 

 

14,416

 

 

 

16,959

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total noninterest income

 

10,033

 

 

 

20,072

 

 

 

16,591

 

 

 

16,495

 

 

 

18,785

 

Total noninterest expense

 

22,835

 

 

 

25,461

 

 

 

24,852

 

 

 

25,104

 

 

 

30,619

 

Income before income taxes

 

2,577

 

 

 

8,654

 

 

 

5,116

 

 

 

5,807

 

 

 

5,125

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

(61

)

 

 

1,619

 

 

 

811

 

 

 

958

 

 

 

817

 

Net income attributable to the Company

$

2,638

 

 

$

7,035

 

 

$

4,305

 

 

$

4,849

 

 

$

4,308

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share, basic

$

0.37

 

 

$

0.99

 

 

$

0.60

 

 

$

0.68

 

 

$

0.61

 

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic

 

7,073,204

 

 

 

7,076,355

 

 

 

7,116,790

 

 

 

7,111,594

 

 

 

7,109,481

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share, diluted

$

0.37

 

 

$

0.98

 

 

$

0.60

 

 

$

0.67

 

 

$

0.60

 

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

 

7,145,288

 

 

 

7,156,229

 

 

 

7,207,210

 

 

 

7,200,357

 

 

 

7,178,943

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

Consolidated Performance Ratios (Annualized)

2022

 

2022

 

2021

 

2021

 

2021

Return on average assets

 

0.55

%

 

 

1.61

%

 

 

1.01

%

 

 

1.12

%

 

 

1.00

%

Return on average equity

 

6.06

%

 

 

15.24

%

 

 

9.45

%

 

 

10.92

%

 

 

9.94

%

Return on average common stockholders' equity

 

6.06

%

 

 

15.24

%

 

 

9.45

%

 

 

10.92

%

 

 

9.94

%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)

 

3.77

%

 

 

3.68

%

 

 

3.73

%

 

 

3.79

%

 

 

3.75

%

Efficiency ratio

 

88.02

%

 

 

74.70

%

 

 

81.50

%

 

 

81.19

%

 

 

92.75

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of or for the Three Months Ended

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

Consolidated Asset Quality Ratios

2022

 

2022

 

2021

 

2021

 

2021

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans

 

0.77

%

 

 

0.88

%

 

 

1.10

%

 

 

1.42

%

 

 

1.15

%

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets

 

0.63

%

 

 

0.73

%

 

 

0.82

%

 

 

1.00

%

 

 

0.81

%

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans

 

1.17

%

 

 

1.27

%

 

 

1.28

%

 

 

1.31

%

 

 

1.36

%

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans

 

151.59

%

 

 

143.94

%

 

 

116.12

%

 

 

92.43

%

 

 

117.88

%

Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans

 

0.00

%

 

 

0.02

%

 

 

0.00

%

 

 

0.03

%

 

 

0.00

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):

Three Months Ended

Segmented Statements of Income Information

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2022

 

2022

 

2021

 

2021

 

2021

Core Banking Segment:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

$

13,848

 

 

$

11,847

 

 

$

11,495

 

 

$

11,517

 

 

$

11,401

 

Provision (credit) for loan losses

 

910

 

 

 

(240

)

 

 

(144

)

 

 

(189

)

 

 

(2,401

)

Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses

 

12,938

 

 

 

12,087

 

 

 

11,639

 

 

 

11,706

 

 

 

13,802

 

Noninterest income

 

2,379

 

 

 

2,163

 

 

 

1,942

 

 

 

1,780

 

 

 

1,509

 

Noninterest expense

 

10,187

 

 

 

9,811

 

 

 

9,482

 

 

 

8,800

 

 

 

9,364

 

Income before income taxes

 

5,310

 

 

 

4,439

 

 

 

4,099

 

 

 

4,686

 

 

 

5,947

 

Income tax expense

 

568

 

 

 

330

 

 

 

500

 

 

 

569

 

 

 

792

 

Net income attributable to the Company

$

4,562

 

 

$

4,109

 

 

$

3,599

 

 

$

4,117

 

 

$

5,155

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SBA Lending Segment (Q2):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income (5)

$

1,449

 

 

$

1,602

 

 

$

1,875

 

 

$

2,455

 

 

$

2,510

 

Provision (credit) for loan losses

 

(378

)

 

 

210

 

 

 

670

 

 

 

197

 

 

 

(329

)

Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses

 

1,827

 

 

 

1,392

 

 

 

1,205

 

 

 

2,258

 

 

 

2,839

 

Noninterest income

 

584

 

 

 

1,658

 

 

 

1,901

 

 

 

2,194

 

 

 

2,675

 

Noninterest expense

 

2,341

 

 

 

2,253

 

 

 

2,236

 

 

 

1,973

 

 

 

2,206

 

Income before income taxes

 

70

 

 

 

797

 

 

 

870

 

 

 

2,479

 

 

 

3,308

 

Income tax expense

 

26

 

 

 

240

 

 

 

265

 

 

 

612

 

 

 

790

 

Net income attributable to the Company (6)

$

44

 

 

$

557

 

 

$

605

 

 

$

1,867

 

 

$

2,518

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mortgage Banking Segment:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

$

614

 

 

$

564

 

 

$

533

 

 

$

452

 

 

$

318

 

Provision for loan losses

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

 

614

 

 

 

564

 

 

 

533

 

 

 

452

 

 

 

318

 

Noninterest income

 

7,070

 

 

 

16,251

 

 

 

12,748

 

 

 

12,521

 

 

 

14,601

 

Noninterest expense

 

10,307

 

 

 

13,397

 

 

 

13,134

 

 

 

14,331

 

 

 

19,049

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

(2,623

)

 

 

3,418

 

 

 

147

 

 

 

(1,358

)

 

 

(4,130

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

(655

)

 

 

1,049

 

 

 

46

 

 

 

(223

)

 

 

(765

)

Net income (loss) attributable to the Company

$

(1,968

)

 

$

2,369

 

 

$

101

 

 

$

(1,135

)

 

$

(3,365

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(5) Includes net interest income derived from PPP loans of:

$

173

 

 

$

239

 

 

$

550

 

 

$

1,145

 

 

$

1,220

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(6) Includes net income attributable to the Company derived from PPP loans (tax effected) of:

$

130

 

 

$

179

 

 

$

413

 

 

$

859

 

 

$

915

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):

Three Months Ended

Segmented Statements of Income Information

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2022

 

2022

 

2021

 

2021

 

2021

Net Income (Loss) Per Share by Segment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share, basic - Core Banking

$

0.64

 

 

$

0.58

 

 

$

0.50

 

 

$

0.58

 

 

$

0.73

 

Net income per share, basic - SBA Lending (Q2) (7)

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.08

 

 

 

0.09

 

 

 

0.26

 

 

 

0.35

 

Net income (loss) per share, basic - Mortgage Banking

 

(0.28

)

 

 

0.33

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

(0.16

)

 

 

(0.47

)

Total net income per share, basic (7)

$

0.37

 

 

$

0.99

 

 

$

0.60

 

 

$

0.68

 

 

$

0.61

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share by Segment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share, diluted - Core Banking

$

0.64

 

 

$

0.57

 

 

$

0.50

 

 

$

0.57

 

 

$

0.72

 

Net income per share, diluted - SBA Lending (Q2) (8)

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.08

 

 

 

0.09

 

 

 

0.26

 

 

 

0.35

 

Net income (loss) per share, diluted - Mortgage Banking

 

(0.28

)

 

 

0.33

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

(0.16

)

 

 

(0.47

)

Total net income per share, diluted (8)

$

0.37

 

 

$

0.98

 

 

$

0.60

 

 

$

0.67

 

 

$

0.60

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on Average Assets by Segment (three-month data annualized)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Core Banking

 

1.12

%

 

 

1.14

%

 

 

1.05

%

 

 

1.24

%

 

 

1.62

%

SBA Lending

 

0.17

%

 

 

1.80

%

 

 

1.55

%

 

 

4.01

%

 

 

4.09

%

Mortgage Banking

 

(4.50

%)

 

 

5.38

%

 

 

0.23

%

 

 

(2.11

%)

 

 

(6.84

%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Efficiency Ratio by Segment (three-month data annualized)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Core Banking

 

62.78

%

 

 

70.03

%

 

 

70.57

%

 

 

66.18

%

 

 

72.53

%

SBA Lending

 

115.15

%

 

 

69.11

%

 

 

59.22

%

 

 

42.44

%

 

 

42.55

%

Mortgage Banking

 

134.14

%

 

 

79.67

%

 

 

98.89

%

 

 

110.47

%

 

 

127.68

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(7) Includes basic net income per share derived from PPP loans (tax effected) of:

$

0.02

 

 

$

0.03

 

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

0.12

 

 

$

0.13

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(8) Includes diluted net income per share derived from PPP loans (tax effected) of:

$

0.02

 

 

$

0.03

 

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

0.12

 

 

$

0.13

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):

Three Months Ended

Noninterest Expense Detail by Segment

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

(In thousands)

2022

 

2022

 

2021

 

2021

 

2021

Core Banking Segment:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation (9)

$

5,995

 

 

$

5,207

 

 

$

5,776

 

 

$

5,220

 

 

$

5,039

 

Occupancy

 

1,412

 

 

 

1,393

 

 

 

1,357

 

 

 

1,415

 

 

 

1,473

 

Advertising

 

284

 

 

 

297

 

 

 

232

 

 

 

268

 

 

 

213

 

Other

 

2,496

 

 

 

2,914

 

 

 

2,117

 

 

 

1,897

 

 

 

2,639

 

Total Noninterest Expense

$

10,187

 

 

$

9,811

 

 

$

9,482

 

 

$

8,800

 

 

$

9,364

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SBA Lending Segment (Q2):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation

$

1,619

 

 

$

1,724

 

 

$

1,685

 

 

$

1,602

 

 

$

1,697

 

Occupancy

 

60

 

 

 

64

 

 

 

78

 

 

 

83

 

 

 

101

 

Advertising

 

3

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

3

 

Other

 

659

 

 

 

456

 

 

 

464

 

 

 

282

 

 

 

405

 

Total Noninterest Expense

$

2,341

 

 

$

2,253

 

 

$

2,236

 

 

$

1,973

 

 

$

2,206

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mortgage Banking Segment:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation (9)

$

7,601

 

 

$

10,292

 

 

$

9,867

 

 

$

11,456

 

 

$

14,594

 

Occupancy

 

597

 

 

 

622

 

 

 

678

 

 

 

723

 

 

 

1,012

 

Advertising

 

519

 

 

 

696

 

 

 

551

 

 

 

588

 

 

 

1,133

 

Other

 

1,590

 

 

 

1,787

 

 

 

2,038

 

 

 

1,564

 

 

 

2,310

 

Total Noninterest Expense

$

10,307

 

 

$

13,397

 

 

$

13,134

 

 

$

14,331

 

 

$

19,049

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(9) Compensation includes increases for Core Banking and corresponding decreases for Mortgage Banking segments that represent intersegment allocations for loans originated by the Mortgage Banking segment to be held for investment in the Core Banking loan portfolio of:

$

1,164

 

 

$

869

 

 

$

975

 

 

$

678

 

 

$

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):

Three Months Ended

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

Mortgage Banking Noninterest Expense Fixed vs. Variable

2022

 

2022

 

2021

 

2021

 

2021

(In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest Expense - Fixed Expenses

$

6,989

 

 

$

7,936

 

 

$

7,752

 

 

$

7,779

 

 

$

9,764

 

Noninterest Expense - Variable Expenses (10)

 

3,318

 

 

 

5,461

 

 

 

5,382

 

 

 

6,552

 

 

 

9,285

 

Total Noninterest Expense

$

10,307

 

 

$

13,397

 

 

$

13,134

 

 

$

14,331

 

 

$

19,049

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

SBA Lending (Q2) Data

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

(In thousands, except percentage data)

2022

 

2022

 

2021

 

2021

 

2021

Final funded loans guaranteed portion sold, SBA

$

5,364

 

 

$

14,355

 

 

$

14,131

 

 

$

14,894

 

 

$

17,969

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross gain on sales of loans, SBA

$

592

 

 

$

1,670

 

 

$

1,841

 

 

$

2,134

 

 

$

2,551

 

Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, SBA

 

11.04

%

 

 

11.63

%

 

 

13.03

%

 

 

14.33

%

 

 

14.20

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net gain on sales of loans, SBA (11)

$

486

 

 

$

1,327

 

 

$

1,636

 

 

$

1,912

 

 

$

2,322

 

Weighted average net gain on sales of loans, SBA

 

9.06

%

 

 

9.24

%

 

 

11.58

%

 

 

12.84

%

 

 

12.92

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

Mortgage Banking Data

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

(In thousands, except percentage data)

2022

 

2022

 

2021

 

2021

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mortgage originations for sale in the secondary market

$

421,426

 

 

$

459,434

 

 

$

541,074

 

 

$

579,458

 

 

$

739,502

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mortgage sales

$

426,200

 

 

$

478,816

 

 

$

587,928

 

 

$

670,107

 

 

$

716,425

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross gain on sales of loans, mortgage banking (12)

$

7,419

 

 

$

10,988

 

 

$

11,082

 

 

$

10,796

 

 

$

11,999

 

Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, mortgage banking

 

1.74

%

 

 

2.29

%

 

 

1.88

%

 

 

1.61

%

 

 

1.67

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mortgage banking income (13)

$

7,093

 

 

$

16,254

 

 

$

12,744

 

 

$

12,538

 

 

$

14,616

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(10) Variable expenses represent incentive compensation and advertising expenses.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(11) Inclusive of gains on servicing assets, and net of commissions, referral fees, SBA repair fees and discounts on unguaranteed portions held-for-investment.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(12) Inclusive of gains on capitalized mortgage servicing rights, realized hedging gains and loan fees, and net of lender credits and other investor expenses.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(13) Inclusive of loan fees, servicing income, gains or losses on mortgage servicing rights, fair value adjustments and gains or losses on derivative instruments, and net of lender credits and other investor expenses.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):

Three Months Ended

Summarized Consolidated Average Balance Sheets

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

(In thousands)

2022

 

2022

 

2021

 

2021

 

2021

Interest-earning assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average balances:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

$

25,068

 

 

$

36,029

 

 

$

33,065

 

 

$

63,217

 

 

$

37,683

 

Loans, excluding PPP loans

 

1,381,366

 

 

 

1,268,983

 

 

 

1,221,879

 

 

 

1,194,277

 

 

 

1,155,958

 

PPP loans

 

4,271

 

 

 

22,066

 

 

 

51,178

 

 

 

84,288

 

 

 

145,227

 

Investment securities - taxable

 

103,536

 

 

 

50,165

 

 

 

47,717

 

 

 

46,005

 

 

 

46,392

 

Investment securities - nontaxable

 

202,534

 

 

 

163,472

 

 

 

153,452

 

 

 

148,723

 

 

 

148,280

 

FRB and FHLB stock

 

18,691

 

 

 

19,021

 

 

 

19,258

 

 

 

19,258

 

 

 

19,258

 

Total interest-earning assets

$

1,735,466

 

 

$

1,559,736

 

 

$

1,526,549

 

 

$

1,555,768

 

 

$

1,552,798

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income (tax equivalent basis):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

$

37

 

 

$

13

 

 

$

14

 

 

$

23

 

 

$

14

 

Loans, excluding PPP loans

 

15,788

 

 

 

13,745

 

 

 

13,424

 

 

 

13,279

 

 

 

13,017

 

PPP loans

 

177

 

 

 

258

 

 

 

595

 

 

 

1,219

 

 

 

1,347

 

Investment securities - taxable

 

769

 

 

 

420

 

 

 

405

 

 

 

421

 

 

 

447

 

Investment securities - nontaxable

 

1,987

 

 

 

1,571

 

 

 

1,509

 

 

 

1,482

 

 

 

1,496

 

FRB and FHLB stock

 

169

 

 

 

146

 

 

 

149

 

 

 

146

 

 

 

161

 

Total interest income (tax equivalent basis)

$

18,927

 

 

$

16,153

 

 

$

16,096

 

 

$

16,570

 

 

$

16,482

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average yield (tax equivalent basis, annualized):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

 

0.59

%

 

 

0.14

%

 

 

0.17

%

 

 

0.15

%

 

 

0.15

%

Loans, excluding PPP loans

 

4.57

%

 

 

4.33

%

 

 

4.39

%

 

 

4.45

%

 

 

4.50

%

PPP loans

 

16.58

%

 

 

4.68

%

 

 

4.65

%

 

 

5.78

%

 

 

3.71

%

Investment securities - taxable

 

2.97

%

 

 

3.35

%

 

 

3.40

%

 

 

3.66

%

 

 

3.85

%

Investment securities - nontaxable

 

3.92

%

 

 

3.84

%

 

 

3.93

%

 

 

3.99

%

 

 

4.04

%

FRB and FHLB stock

 

3.62

%

 

 

3.07

%

 

 

3.09

%

 

 

3.03

%

 

 

3.34

%

Total interest-earning assets

 

4.36

%

 

 

4.14

%

 

 

4.22

%

 

 

4.26

%

 

 

4.25

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):

Three Months Ended

Summarized Consolidated Average Balance Sheets

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

(In thousands)

2022

 

2022

 

2021

 

2021

 

2021

Interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average balances:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits

$

998,868

 

 

$

922,137

 

 

$

913,297

 

 

$

935,800

 

 

$

807,342

 

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

 

325,460

 

 

 

280,190

 

 

 

264,617

 

 

 

255,210

 

 

 

272,834

 

Federal Reserve PPPLF borrowings

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

11,937

 

 

 

114,453

 

Subordinated debt and other borrowings

 

50,152

 

 

 

24,592

 

 

 

19,870

 

 

 

19,853

 

 

 

19,836

 

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

1,374,480

 

 

$

1,226,919

 

 

$

1,197,784

 

 

$

1,222,800

 

 

$

1,214,465

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits

$

1,047

 

 

$

738

 

 

$

811

 

 

$

765

 

 

$

723

 

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

 

811

 

 

 

681

 

 

 

730

 

 

 

725

 

 

 

780

 

Federal Reserve PPPLF borrowings

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

98

 

Subordinated debt and other borrowings

 

710

 

 

 

369

 

 

 

318

 

 

 

319

 

 

 

320

 

Total interest expense

$

2,568

 

 

$

1,788

 

 

$

1,859

 

 

$

1,821

 

 

$

1,921

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average cost (annualized):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

0.42

%

 

 

0.32

%

 

 

0.36

%

 

 

0.33

%

 

 

0.36

%

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

 

1.00

%

 

 

0.97

%

 

 

1.10

%

 

 

1.14

%

 

 

1.14

%

Federal Reserve PPPLF borrowings

 

0.00

%

 

 

0.00

%

 

 

0.00

%

 

 

0.40

%

 

 

0.34

%

Subordinated debt and other borrowings

 

5.66

%

 

 

6.00

%

 

 

6.40

%

 

 

6.43

%

 

 

6.45

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

0.75

%

 

 

0.58

%

 

 

0.62

%

 

 

0.60

%

 

 

0.63

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest rate spread (tax equivalent basis, annualized)

 

3.61

%

 

 

3.56

%

 

 

3.60

%

 

 

3.66

%

 

 

3.62

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis, annualized)

 

3.77

%

 

 

3.68

%

 

 

3.73

%

 

 

3.79

%

 

 

3.75

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans and PPPLF borrowings (non-GAAP), (tax equivalent basis, annualized)

 

3.74

%

 

 

3.67

%

 

 

3.70

%

 

 

3.68

%

 

 

3.78

%




