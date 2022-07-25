First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

First Savings Financial Group, Inc.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG - news) (the "Company"), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $2.6 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to net income of $4.3 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.



Commenting on the Company’s performance, Larry W. Myers, President and CEO, stated “We are very pleased to have reached the $2.0 billion asset mark in this quarter, plus with the performance of the core banking segment, including enhanced profitability, very significant loan originations and portfolio growth, increased net interest margin, improved efficiency ratio and improved asset quality ratios. While the SBA lending segment underperformed in comparison to prior quarters, it was not unexpected and we have rebuilt the lending team and pipeline for enhanced performance in the fourth fiscal quarter and thereafter. We also recognize the headwinds for the mortgage banking segment and continue to right-size expenses in relation to decreasing origination volumes and margin. We are also pleased to report 59,120 shares of the Company’s common shares were repurchased during the quarter, which was slightly less than 1.0% of outstanding shares, as a part of the previously announced 5% share repurchase program. While the Company continues to enhance the performance of the SBA lending and mortgage banking segments, the core banking segment continues to provide solid performance. I remain optimistic that the Company is positioning itself well for the challenges of 2022 and opportunities in 2023 and years thereafter. I believe we are poised to thrive and continue to deliver exceptional value to our shareholders.”

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Net interest income increased $1.7 million, or 11.8%, to $15.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021. The increase in net interest income was due to a $2.3 million increase in interest income, partially offset by a $647,000 increase in interest expense. Interest income increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $182.7 million, from $1.55 billion for 2021 to $1.74 billion for 2022, and an increase in the weighted-average tax-equivalent yield, from 4.25% for 2021 to 4.36% for 2022. The increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets was due to increases in the average balance of investment securities and total loans of $111.4 million and $84.4 million, respectively. When excluding the impact from PPP loan payoffs, the increase in the average balance of loans was $225.4 million when comparing the two periods. Interest expense increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $160.0 million, from $1.21 billion for 2021 to $1.37 billion for 2022, and an increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 0.63% for 2021 to 0.75% for 2022. The increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for 2022 was due primarily to higher rates paid for brokered deposits during the period.

The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $532,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, due to loan portfolio growth, compared to a credit of $2.7 million for the same period in 2021. The increase in the provision for loan losses for 2022 is primarily due to loan growth during the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $27,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to net charge-offs of $47,000 for the same period in 2021.

Noninterest income decreased $8.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021. The decrease was due primarily to decreases in mortgage banking income and net gain on sale of SBA loans of $7.3 million and $1.8 million, respectively. The decrease in mortgage banking income was primarily due to a $16.6 million decrease in production revenue from lower originations for sale and a $2.5 million decrease in capitalized residential mortgage loan servicing rights, partially offset by $6.1 million in realized and unrealized hedging gains in 2022 compared to $6.3 million in realized and unrealized hedging losses in 2021. Mortgage loans originated for sale were $421.4 million in the three months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to $739.5 million in the same period in 2021. The decrease in net gain on sales of SBA loans was due primarily to decreases in production and sales volume from the SBA lending segment, as well as lower premiums in the secondary market.

Noninterest expense decreased $7.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021. The decrease was due primarily to a decrease in compensation and benefits of $6.1 million. The decrease in compensation and benefits expense is due primarily to a reduction in incentive compensation for the Company’s mortgage banking segment as a result of decreased mortgage banking income.

The Company recognized an income tax benefit of $61,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to tax expense of $817,000 for the same period in 2021. The tax benefit for 2022 was primarily the result of the Company’s utilization of capital loss carryovers during the period and the purchase of additional tax-exempt municipal bonds during the period.

Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

The Company reported net income of $14.0 million, or $1.95 per diluted share, for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 compared to net income of $24.7 million, or $3.45 per diluted share, for the nine months ended June 30, 2021.

Net interest income increased $1.1 million, or 2.5%, to $43.8 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021. The increase in net interest income was due to a $1.0 million increase in interest income and a $53,000 decrease in interest expense. Interest income increased due to an increase in the weighted-average tax-equivalent yield, from 4.15% for 2021 to 4.25% for 2022, and a $1.7 million increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets. Interest expense decreased primarily due to a decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $13.0 million, from $1.28 billion for 2021 to $1.27 billion for 2022. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.65% for both 2021 and 2022.

The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $1.0 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2022, due to loan portfolio growth, compared to a credit of $1.8 million for the same period in 2021. Nonperforming loans, which consist of nonaccrual loans and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing interest, decreased $5.6 million from $15.5 million at September 30, 2021 to $9.9 million at June 30, 2022. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $349,000 for the nine months ended June 30, 2022, of which $218,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans, compared to net charge-offs of $609,000 for the same period in 2021, of which $565,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans.

Noninterest income decreased $57.2 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021. The decrease was due primarily to a decrease in mortgage banking income and gain on sale of SBA loans of $55.4 million and $3.4 million, respectively. The decrease in mortgage banking income was primarily due to a $73.9 million decrease in production revenue from lower originations for sale and a $22.1 million decrease in capitalized residential mortgage loan servicing rights, partially offset by a $13.8 million increase in realized and unrealized hedging gains, a $3.1 million decrease in the fair value of loans held for sale and interest rate lock commitments as compared to a $15.6 million decrease in fair value recognized in 2021, and a $4.7 million increase in the fair value of the residential mortgage loan servicing rights portfolio in 2022 as compared to a $7.0 million decrease in fair value recognized in 2021. Mortgage loans originated for sale were $1.42 billion in the nine months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to $3.51 billion in the same period in 2021. The decrease in net gain on sales of SBA loans was due primarily to decreases in production and sales volume from the SBA lending segment, as well as lower premiums in the secondary market.

Noninterest expense decreased $41.2 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021. The decrease was due primarily to decreases in compensation and benefits and advertising expense of $34.7 million and $3.1 million, respectively. The decrease in compensation and benefits expense is due primarily to a reduction in incentive compensation for the Company’s mortgage banking segment as a result of decreased mortgage banking income. The decrease in advertising expense was related to the reduced loan origination volume of the mortgage banking segment.

The Company recognized income tax expense of $2.4 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $9.0 million for the same period in 2021. The effective tax rate for 2022 was 14.5% as compared to 26.5% for 2021. The lower effective tax rate for 2022 was primarily due to lower taxable income and lower nondeductible executive compensation expense in 2022 as compared to 2021.

Comparison of Financial Condition at June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021

Total assets increased $285.3 million, from $1.72 billion at September 30, 2021 to $2.01 billion at June 30, 2022. Net loans held for investment increased $191.9 million during the nine months ended June 30, 2022, due primarily to growth in residential mortgage loans, single-tenant net lease commercial real estate loans and non-SBA commercial business loans, partially offset by a $54.9 million decrease in PPP loans. Residential mortgage and SBA loans held for sale decreased $73.1 million and $4.0 million, respectively, during the nine months ended June 30, 2022 due to loan sales outpacing originations. Single tenant net lease loans held for sale increased $50.3 million during the nine months ended June 30, 2022, due to originations and transfers from held-for-investment to held-for-sale outpacing sales during the period. Residential mortgage loan servicing rights increased $15.3 million, or 30.8%, to $64.8 million at June 30, 2022.

Total liabilities increased $296.4 million due primarily to increases in FHLB borrowings, total deposits and other borrowings of $154.1 million, $118.1 million and $30.3 million, respectively. The increase in FHLB borrowings was primarily used to fund loan growth. The increase in other borrowings was due to a $31.0 million subordinated debt issuance in March 2022.

Common stockholders’ equity decreased $11.2 million, from $180.4 million at September 30, 2021 to $169.2 million at June 30, 2022, due primarily to a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income of $21.5 million, partially offset by retained net income of $11.3 million. The decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income was primarily due to increasing market interest rates during the nine months ended June 30, 2022, which resulted in a decrease in the fair value of the available-for-sale securities portfolio. At June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, the Bank was considered “well-capitalized” under applicable regulatory capital guidelines.

First Savings Bank is an entrepreneurial community bank headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana, which is directly across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky, and operates fifteen depository branches within Southern Indiana. The Bank also has three national lending programs, including single-tenant net lease commercial real estate, SBA lending and residential mortgage banking, with offices located throughout the United States. The Bank is a recognized leader, both in its local communities and nationally for its lending programs. The employees of First Savings Bank strive daily to achieve the organization’s vision, We Expect To Be The BEST community BANK, which fuels our success. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “FSFG.”

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including the duration, extent and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its effect on our customers, service providers and on the economy and financial markets in general; changes in market interest rates; changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this report or made elsewhere from time to time by the Company or on its behalf. Except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) * All share and per share amounts have been adjusted to reflect the three-for-one stock split effective September 15, 2021. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended OPERATING DATA: June 30, June 30, (In thousands, except share and per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total interest income $ 18,479 $ 16,150 $ 50,042 $ 49,016 Total interest expense 2,568 1,921 6,215 6,268 Net interest income 15,911 14,229 43,827 42,748 Provision (credit) for loan losses 532 (2,730 ) 1,028 (1,775 ) Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 15,379 16,959 42,799 44,523 Total noninterest income 10,033 18,785 46,696 103,941 Total noninterest expense 22,835 30,619 73,148 114,305 Income before income taxes 2,577 5,125 16,347 34,159 Income tax expense (benefit) (61 ) 817 2,369 9,039 Net income 2,638 4,308 13,978 25,120 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests - - - 402 Net income attributable to the Company $ 2,638 $ 4,308 $ 13,978 $ 24,718 Net income per share, basic $ 0.37 $ 0.61 $ 1.97 $ 3.48 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 7,073,204 7,109,481 7,082,034 7,106,505 Net income per share, diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.60 $ 1.95 $ 3.45 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 7,145,288 7,178,943 7,166,632 7,166,235 Performance ratios (three-month and nine-month data annualized) Return on average assets 0.55 % 1.00 % 1.04 % 1.87 % Return on average equity 6.06 % 9.94 % 10.33 % 19.95 % Return on average common stockholders' equity 6.06 % 9.94 % 10.33 % 19.65 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) 3.77 % 3.75 % 3.73 % 3.63 % Efficiency ratio 88.02 % 92.75 % 80.81 % 77.92 % QTD FYTD FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA: June 30, March 31, Increase September 30, Increase (In thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 (Decrease) 2021 (Decrease) Total assets $ 2,006,666 $ 1,801,944 $ 204,722 $ 1,721,394 $ 285,272 Cash and cash equivalents 37,468 31,105 6,363 33,428 4,040 Investment securities 309,027 284,674 24,353 208,518 100,509 Loans held for sale 188,031 152,652 35,379 214,940 (26,909 ) Gross loans (1) 1,282,796 1,141,293 141,503 1,090,237 192,559 Allowance for loan losses 14,980 14,475 505 14,301 679 Interest earning assets 1,809,588 1,602,321 207,267 1,540,111 269,477 Goodwill 9,848 9,848 - 9,848 - Core deposit intangibles 828 882 (54 ) 988 (160 ) Loan servicing rights 69,039 68,267 772 54,026 15,013 Noninterest-bearing deposits 343,292 311,738 31,554 291,039 52,253 Interest-bearing deposits (2) 1,002,415 909,451 92,964 936,541 65,874 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 404,098 296,592 107,506 250,000 154,098 Total liabilities 1,837,453 1,621,991 215,462 1,541,017 296,436 Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests 169,213 179,953 (10,740 ) 180,377 (11,164 ) Book value per share $ 23.80 $ 25.10 $ (1.30 ) $ 25.31 (1.51 ) Tangible book value per share (3) 22.30 23.60 (1.30 ) 23.79 (1.49 ) Non-performing assets: Nonaccrual loans - SBA guaranteed $ 5,165 $ 5,214 $ (49 ) $ 6,748 $ (1,583 ) Nonaccrual loans - unguaranteed 4,717 4,842 (125 ) 8,252 (3,535 ) Total nonaccrual loans $ 9,882 $ 10,056 $ (174 ) $ 15,000 $ (5,118 ) Accruing loans past due 90 days - - - 472 (472 ) Total non-performing loans 9,882 10,056 (174 ) 15,472 (5,590 ) Troubled debt restructurings classified as performing loans 2,822 3,017 (195 ) 1,743 1,079 Total non-performing assets $ 12,704 $ 13,073 $ (369 ) $ 17,215 $ (4,511 ) Asset quality ratios: Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total gross loans 1.17 % 1.27 % (0.10 %) 1.31 % (0.14 %) Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total gross loans, excluding PPP loans (4) 1.17 % 1.28 % (0.11 %) 1.38 % (0.21 %) Allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans 151.59 % 143.94 % 7.65 % 92.43 % 59.16 % Nonperforming loans as a percent of total gross loans 0.77 % 0.88 % (0.11 %) 1.42 % (0.65 %) Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 0.63 % 0.73 % (0.10 %) 1.00 % (0.37 %) (1) Includes $1.8 million, $13.4 million and $56.7 million of PPP loans at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively. (2) Includes $159.1 million, $69.8 million and $100.1 million of brokered certificates of deposit at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively. (3) See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to calculation of this item. (4) Denominator excludes PPP loans, which are fully guaranteed by the SBA. This ratio is non-GAAP, but is believed by management to be meaningful because it provides a comparable ratio after eliminating PPP loans. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED): The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's performance. The Company believes the financial measures presented below are important because of their widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy and earnings. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements and reconciles those non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable GAAP financial measures. QTD FYTD June 30, March 31, Increase September 30, Increase Tangible Book Value Per Share 2022 2022 (Decrease) 2021 (Decrease) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests (GAAP) $ 169,213 $ 179,953 $ (10,740 ) $ 180,377 $ (11,164 ) Less: goodwill and core deposit intangibles (10,676 ) (10,730 ) 54 (10,836 ) 160 Tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 158,537 $ 169,223 (10,686 ) $ 169,541 (11,004 ) Outstanding common shares 7,110,706 7,169,826 (59,120 ) 7,125,888 (15,182 ) Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 22.30 $ 23.60 $ (1.30 ) $ 23.79 $ (1.49 ) Book value per share (GAAP) $ 23.80 $ 25.10 $ (1.30 ) $ 25.31 $ (1.51 ) SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED): As of Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Total cash and cash equivalents $ 37,468 $ 31,105 $ 40,592 $ 33,428 $ 22,909 Total investment securities 309,027 284,674 220,926 208,518 209,551 Total loans held for sale 188,031 152,652 161,218 214,940 277,374 Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses 1,267,816 1,126,818 1,142,655 1,075,936 1,065,852 PPP loans 1,766 13,415 46,020 56,656 100,573 Loan servicing rights 69,039 68,267 59,187 54,026 51,778 Total assets 2,006,666 1,801,944 1,764,589 1,721,394 1,759,330 Retail deposits $ 1,186,582 $ 1,151,437 $ 1,146,454 $ 1,127,522 $ 1,064,358 Brokered deposits 159,125 69,752 120,581 100,058 62,797 Total deposits 1,345,707 1,221,189 1,267,035 1,227,580 1,127,155 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 404,098 296,592 258,377 250,000 283,289 Federal Reserve PPPLF borrowings - - - - 107,829 Common stock and additional paid-in capital $ 27,236 $ 27,154 $ 27,073 $ 25,799 $ 25,741 Retained earnings - substantially restricted 161,438 159,732 153,630 150,185 146,191 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (12,560 ) (1,336 ) 9,219 8,900 10,358 Unearned stock compensation (1,075 ) (1,180 ) (1,285 ) (138 ) (184 ) Less treasury stock, at cost (5,826 ) (4,417 ) (4,417 ) (4,369 ) (4,371 ) Total stockholders' equity 169,213 179,953 184,220 180,377 177,735 Outstanding common shares 7,110,706 7,169,826 7,169,826 7,125,888 7,124,388 SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended Summarized Consolidated Statements of Income June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Total interest income $ 18,479 $ 15,801 $ 15,762 $ 16,243 $ 16,150 Total interest expense 2,568 1,788 1,859 1,819 1,921 Net interest income 15,911 14,013 13,903 14,424 14,229 Provision (credit) for loan losses 532 (30 ) 526 8 (2,730 ) Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 15,379 14,043 13,377 14,416 16,959 Total noninterest income 10,033 20,072 16,591 16,495 18,785 Total noninterest expense 22,835 25,461 24,852 25,104 30,619 Income before income taxes 2,577 8,654 5,116 5,807 5,125 Income tax expense (benefit) (61 ) 1,619 811 958 817 Net income attributable to the Company $ 2,638 $ 7,035 $ 4,305 $ 4,849 $ 4,308 Net income per share, basic $ 0.37 $ 0.99 $ 0.60 $ 0.68 $ 0.61 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 7,073,204 7,076,355 7,116,790 7,111,594 7,109,481 Net income per share, diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.98 $ 0.60 $ 0.67 $ 0.60 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 7,145,288 7,156,229 7,207,210 7,200,357 7,178,943 Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Consolidated Performance Ratios (Annualized) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Return on average assets 0.55 % 1.61 % 1.01 % 1.12 % 1.00 % Return on average equity 6.06 % 15.24 % 9.45 % 10.92 % 9.94 % Return on average common stockholders' equity 6.06 % 15.24 % 9.45 % 10.92 % 9.94 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) 3.77 % 3.68 % 3.73 % 3.79 % 3.75 % Efficiency ratio 88.02 % 74.70 % 81.50 % 81.19 % 92.75 % As of or for the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Consolidated Asset Quality Ratios 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans 0.77 % 0.88 % 1.10 % 1.42 % 1.15 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.63 % 0.73 % 0.82 % 1.00 % 0.81 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 1.17 % 1.27 % 1.28 % 1.31 % 1.36 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans 151.59 % 143.94 % 116.12 % 92.43 % 117.88 % Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans 0.00 % 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.03 % 0.00 % SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended Segmented Statements of Income Information June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Core Banking Segment: Net interest income $ 13,848 $ 11,847 $ 11,495 $ 11,517 $ 11,401 Provision (credit) for loan losses 910 (240 ) (144 ) (189 ) (2,401 ) Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 12,938 12,087 11,639 11,706 13,802 Noninterest income 2,379 2,163 1,942 1,780 1,509 Noninterest expense 10,187 9,811 9,482 8,800 9,364 Income before income taxes 5,310 4,439 4,099 4,686 5,947 Income tax expense 568 330 500 569 792 Net income attributable to the Company $ 4,562 $ 4,109 $ 3,599 $ 4,117 $ 5,155 SBA Lending Segment (Q2): Net interest income (5) $ 1,449 $ 1,602 $ 1,875 $ 2,455 $ 2,510 Provision (credit) for loan losses (378 ) 210 670 197 (329 ) Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 1,827 1,392 1,205 2,258 2,839 Noninterest income 584 1,658 1,901 2,194 2,675 Noninterest expense 2,341 2,253 2,236 1,973 2,206 Income before income taxes 70 797 870 2,479 3,308 Income tax expense 26 240 265 612 790 Net income attributable to the Company (6) $ 44 $ 557 $ 605 $ 1,867 $ 2,518 Mortgage Banking Segment: Net interest income $ 614 $ 564 $ 533 $ 452 $ 318 Provision for loan losses - - - - - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 614 564 533 452 318 Noninterest income 7,070 16,251 12,748 12,521 14,601 Noninterest expense 10,307 13,397 13,134 14,331 19,049 Income (loss) before income taxes (2,623 ) 3,418 147 (1,358 ) (4,130 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (655 ) 1,049 46 (223 ) (765 ) Net income (loss) attributable to the Company $ (1,968 ) $ 2,369 $ 101 $ (1,135 ) $ (3,365 ) (5) Includes net interest income derived from PPP loans of: $ 173 $ 239 $ 550 $ 1,145 $ 1,220 (6) Includes net income attributable to the Company derived from PPP loans (tax effected) of: $ 130 $ 179 $ 413 $ 859 $ 915 SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended Segmented Statements of Income Information June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Net Income (Loss) Per Share by Segment Net income per share, basic - Core Banking $ 0.64 $ 0.58 $ 0.50 $ 0.58 $ 0.73 Net income per share, basic - SBA Lending (Q2) (7) 0.01 0.08 0.09 0.26 0.35 Net income (loss) per share, basic - Mortgage Banking (0.28 ) 0.33 0.01 (0.16 ) (0.47 ) Total net income per share, basic (7) $ 0.37 $ 0.99 $ 0.60 $ 0.68 $ 0.61 Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share by Segment Net income per share, diluted - Core Banking $ 0.64 $ 0.57 $ 0.50 $ 0.57 $ 0.72 Net income per share, diluted - SBA Lending (Q2) (8) 0.01 0.08 0.09 0.26 0.35 Net income (loss) per share, diluted - Mortgage Banking (0.28 ) 0.33 0.01 (0.16 ) (0.47 ) Total net income per share, diluted (8) $ 0.37 $ 0.98 $ 0.60 $ 0.67 $ 0.60 Return on Average Assets by Segment (three-month data annualized) Core Banking 1.12 % 1.14 % 1.05 % 1.24 % 1.62 % SBA Lending 0.17 % 1.80 % 1.55 % 4.01 % 4.09 % Mortgage Banking (4.50 %) 5.38 % 0.23 % (2.11 %) (6.84 %) Efficiency Ratio by Segment (three-month data annualized) Core Banking 62.78 % 70.03 % 70.57 % 66.18 % 72.53 % SBA Lending 115.15 % 69.11 % 59.22 % 42.44 % 42.55 % Mortgage Banking 134.14 % 79.67 % 98.89 % 110.47 % 127.68 % (7) Includes basic net income per share derived from PPP loans (tax effected) of: $ 0.02 $ 0.03 $ 0.06 $ 0.12 $ 0.13 (8) Includes diluted net income per share derived from PPP loans (tax effected) of: $ 0.02 $ 0.03 $ 0.06 $ 0.12 $ 0.13 SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended Noninterest Expense Detail by Segment June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (In thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Core Banking Segment: Compensation (9) $ 5,995 $ 5,207 $ 5,776 $ 5,220 $ 5,039 Occupancy 1,412 1,393 1,357 1,415 1,473 Advertising 284 297 232 268 213 Other 2,496 2,914 2,117 1,897 2,639 Total Noninterest Expense $ 10,187 $ 9,811 $ 9,482 $ 8,800 $ 9,364 SBA Lending Segment (Q2): Compensation $ 1,619 $ 1,724 $ 1,685 $ 1,602 $ 1,697 Occupancy 60 64 78 83 101 Advertising 3 9 9 6 3 Other 659 456 464 282 405 Total Noninterest Expense $ 2,341 $ 2,253 $ 2,236 $ 1,973 $ 2,206 Mortgage Banking Segment: Compensation (9) $ 7,601 $ 10,292 $ 9,867 $ 11,456 $ 14,594 Occupancy 597 622 678 723 1,012 Advertising 519 696 551 588 1,133 Other 1,590 1,787 2,038 1,564 2,310 Total Noninterest Expense $ 10,307 $ 13,397 $ 13,134 $ 14,331 $ 19,049 (9) Compensation includes increases for Core Banking and corresponding decreases for Mortgage Banking segments that represent intersegment allocations for loans originated by the Mortgage Banking segment to be held for investment in the Core Banking loan portfolio of: $ 1,164 $ 869 $ 975 $ 678 $ - SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Mortgage Banking Noninterest Expense Fixed vs. Variable 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 (In thousands) Noninterest Expense - Fixed Expenses $ 6,989 $ 7,936 $ 7,752 $ 7,779 $ 9,764 Noninterest Expense - Variable Expenses (10) 3,318 5,461 5,382 6,552 9,285 Total Noninterest Expense $ 10,307 $ 13,397 $ 13,134 $ 14,331 $ 19,049 Three Months Ended SBA Lending (Q2) Data June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (In thousands, except percentage data) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Final funded loans guaranteed portion sold, SBA $ 5,364 $ 14,355 $ 14,131 $ 14,894 $ 17,969 Gross gain on sales of loans, SBA $ 592 $ 1,670 $ 1,841 $ 2,134 $ 2,551 Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, SBA 11.04 % 11.63 % 13.03 % 14.33 % 14.20 % Net gain on sales of loans, SBA (11) $ 486 $ 1,327 $ 1,636 $ 1,912 $ 2,322 Weighted average net gain on sales of loans, SBA 9.06 % 9.24 % 11.58 % 12.84 % 12.92 % Three Months Ended Mortgage Banking Data June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (In thousands, except percentage data) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Mortgage originations for sale in the secondary market $ 421,426 $ 459,434 $ 541,074 $ 579,458 $ 739,502 Mortgage sales $ 426,200 $ 478,816 $ 587,928 $ 670,107 $ 716,425 Gross gain on sales of loans, mortgage banking (12) $ 7,419 $ 10,988 $ 11,082 $ 10,796 $ 11,999 Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, mortgage banking 1.74 % 2.29 % 1.88 % 1.61 % 1.67 % Mortgage banking income (13) $ 7,093 $ 16,254 $ 12,744 $ 12,538 $ 14,616 (10) Variable expenses represent incentive compensation and advertising expenses. (11) Inclusive of gains on servicing assets, and net of commissions, referral fees, SBA repair fees and discounts on unguaranteed portions held-for-investment. (12) Inclusive of gains on capitalized mortgage servicing rights, realized hedging gains and loan fees, and net of lender credits and other investor expenses. (13) Inclusive of loan fees, servicing income, gains or losses on mortgage servicing rights, fair value adjustments and gains or losses on derivative instruments, and net of lender credits and other investor expenses. SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended Summarized Consolidated Average Balance Sheets June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (In thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Interest-earning assets Average balances: Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 25,068 $ 36,029 $ 33,065 $ 63,217 $ 37,683 Loans, excluding PPP loans 1,381,366 1,268,983 1,221,879 1,194,277 1,155,958 PPP loans 4,271 22,066 51,178 84,288 145,227 Investment securities - taxable 103,536 50,165 47,717 46,005 46,392 Investment securities - nontaxable 202,534 163,472 153,452 148,723 148,280 FRB and FHLB stock 18,691 19,021 19,258 19,258 19,258 Total interest-earning assets $ 1,735,466 $ 1,559,736 $ 1,526,549 $ 1,555,768 $ 1,552,798 Interest income (tax equivalent basis): Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 37 $ 13 $ 14 $ 23 $ 14 Loans, excluding PPP loans 15,788 13,745 13,424 13,279 13,017 PPP loans 177 258 595 1,219 1,347 Investment securities - taxable 769 420 405 421 447 Investment securities - nontaxable 1,987 1,571 1,509 1,482 1,496 FRB and FHLB stock 169 146 149 146 161 Total interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 18,927 $ 16,153 $ 16,096 $ 16,570 $ 16,482 Weighted average yield (tax equivalent basis, annualized): Interest-bearing deposits with banks 0.59 % 0.14 % 0.17 % 0.15 % 0.15 % Loans, excluding PPP loans 4.57 % 4.33 % 4.39 % 4.45 % 4.50 % PPP loans 16.58 % 4.68 % 4.65 % 5.78 % 3.71 % Investment securities - taxable 2.97 % 3.35 % 3.40 % 3.66 % 3.85 % Investment securities - nontaxable 3.92 % 3.84 % 3.93 % 3.99 % 4.04 % FRB and FHLB stock 3.62 % 3.07 % 3.09 % 3.03 % 3.34 % Total interest-earning assets 4.36 % 4.14 % 4.22 % 4.26 % 4.25 % SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended Summarized Consolidated Average Balance Sheets June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (In thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Interest-bearing liabilities Average balances: Interest-bearing deposits $ 998,868 $ 922,137 $ 913,297 $ 935,800 $ 807,342 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 325,460 280,190 264,617 255,210 272,834 Federal Reserve PPPLF borrowings - - - 11,937 114,453 Subordinated debt and other borrowings 50,152 24,592 19,870 19,853 19,836 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,374,480 $ 1,226,919 $ 1,197,784 $ 1,222,800 $ 1,214,465 Interest expense: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,047 $ 738 $ 811 $ 765 $ 723 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 811 681 730 725 780 Federal Reserve PPPLF borrowings - - - 12 98 Subordinated debt and other borrowings 710 369 318 319 320 Total interest expense $ 2,568 $ 1,788 $ 1,859 $ 1,821 $ 1,921 Weighted average cost (annualized): Interest-bearing deposits 0.42 % 0.32 % 0.36 % 0.33 % 0.36 % Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 1.00 % 0.97 % 1.10 % 1.14 % 1.14 % Federal Reserve PPPLF borrowings 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.40 % 0.34 % Subordinated debt and other borrowings 5.66 % 6.00 % 6.40 % 6.43 % 6.45 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.75 % 0.58 % 0.62 % 0.60 % 0.63 % Interest rate spread (tax equivalent basis, annualized) 3.61 % 3.56 % 3.60 % 3.66 % 3.62 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis, annualized) 3.77 % 3.68 % 3.73 % 3.79 % 3.75 % Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans and PPPLF borrowings (non-GAAP), (tax equivalent basis, annualized) 3.74 % 3.67 % 3.70 % 3.68 % 3.78 %











