First Sensor AG's (ETR:SIS) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

First Sensor (ETR:SIS) has had a rough three months with its share price down 1.7%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Particularly, we will be paying attention to First Sensor's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for First Sensor is:

2.7% = €3.5m ÷ €131m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every €1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of €0.03.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of First Sensor's Earnings Growth And 2.7% ROE

At first glance, First Sensor's ROE doesn't look very promising. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 18% either. However, the moderate 13% net income growth seen by First Sensor over the past five years is definitely a positive. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that First Sensor's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 22% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about First Sensor's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is First Sensor Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

First Sensor's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 4.5% (implying that it retains 95% of its income), which is on the lower side, so it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business.

Besides, First Sensor has been paying dividends over a period of five years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that First Sensor has some positive attributes. Namely, its respectable earnings growth, which it achieved due to it retaining most of its profits. However, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. Our risks dashboard will have the 1 risk we have identified for First Sensor.

