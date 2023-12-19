First Sensor's (ETR:SIS) investors will be pleased with their splendid 205% return over the last five years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. Long term First Sensor AG (ETR:SIS) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 193% in five years. In the last week the share price is up 1.0%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last half decade, First Sensor became profitable. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

XTRA:SIS Earnings Per Share Growth December 19th 2023

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for First Sensor the TSR over the last 5 years was 205%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Investors in First Sensor had a tough year, with a total loss of 1.2% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 13%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 25%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. You could get a better understanding of First Sensor's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

