U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,170.70
    -30.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,632.64
    -184.74 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,795.55
    -35.41 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,963.01
    +11.68 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    125.25
    +1.55 (+1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    2,053.50
    +10.20 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    26.95
    +0.06 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0899
    +0.0044 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8720
    +0.1210 (+6.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3098
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7230
    +0.4140 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,721.30
    +699.06 (+1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.59
    +2.09 (+0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,964.11
    +4.63 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     

You First Services Partners with Tops Friendly Markets to Offer Innovative Oral Healthcare Products In-Store

·2 min read

<legend role="h2">Partnership with local grocery chain will provide unique oral healthcare products in-person for easy accessibility</legend>

BUFFALO, N.Y., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- You First Services, Inc. (YFS), a research and product development company specializing in the discovery and development of innovative technologies, has announced an exciting partnership with Tops Friendly Markets to begin offering Lubricity and MetaQil oral healthcare products in 75 of their stores this week.

"By offering our shoppers an innovative product that will bring them the relief they need as it relates to oral care, it continues our tradition of being a one-stop-shop for better health," said Sue Durfee, director of health and beauty. "You'll find everything you need to get well, stay well, and live well right here at Tops."

Starting the week of this week March 6, Lubricity and MetaQil will be readily available for consumers who have different health needs or concerns, such as dry mouth or an altered taste. Both Lubricity and MetaQil are unique products that alleviate dry mouth symptoms and metallic taste.

Tops Friendly Markets, a leading full-service grocery retailer in New York, northern Pennsylvania, and Vermont, has 150 supermarkets throughout its footprint.

"We are honored to partner with a local company, which is known for their dedication to the community," stated Dr. Satish Sharma, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of YFS. "As a Buffalo-based company, we are excited to collaborate and work with Tops to better serve different communities."

Lubricity & MetaQil were developed through collaborative research at the State University of New York at Buffalo. Lubricity is a Premium Dry Mouth spray that provides relief from dry mouth symptoms, and MetaQil is a first-of-its-kind oral rinse that gently cools the mouth and provides instant, long-lasting relief from metallic taste symptoms.

ABOUT YOU FIRST SERVICES, INC.
You First Services, Inc. was formed in May of 2013 for the purpose of acquiring and commercializing unique, healthcare-related technologies with high market potential. These technologies have been successfully developed in a research laboratory setting and have been subject to a full evaluation for commercial value potential with respect to formulation development, stability and safety testing, clinical trial completion, regulatory review, product manufacturing scalability, and product marketability.

Media Contact:
Sean Dwyer, You First Services, Inc.
sdwyer@youfirstservices.com

Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/12907921

Press release distributed by PRLog

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/you-first-services-partners-with-tops-friendly-markets-to-offer-innovative-oral-healthcare-products-in-store-301498412.html

SOURCE You First Services, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Gilead Sciences Dives As Investors Question Its Latest Cancer Buyout

    Gilead unveiled mixed results for its drug Trodelvy in women with breast cancer on Monday — and GILD stock sank at the close.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were falling 7.8% as of 11:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The decline is a continuation of the sell-off that began last week after Ocugen announced the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rejected Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the pediatric use of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin. This sustained downswing for Ocugen is understandable.

  • Ocugen Fell Today: Is It a Buy Now?

    While the overall stock market delivered solid gains on Tuesday, shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) sank as much as 13.6% before recovering some of the loss. It's important to first understand why investors' optimism about Ocugen has waned. The company had hoped to win U.S. Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin in immunizing children ages two to 18.

  • Regeneron, BioNTech to test experimental combination therapy for lung cancer

    BioNTech SE and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. said they plan to test an experimental BioNTech cancer vaccine in combination with Regeneron's Libtayo in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer, starting with a Phase 1/2 clinical trial. Libtayo is approved in the U.S. to treat advanced basal cell carcinoma. The companies already have an agreement evaluating this combination in patients with advanced melanoma. Both companies have generated billions of dollars in revenue from COVID-19 vac

  • Moderna is pursuing vaccines for potential future pandemics

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss Moderna's plans to develop new vaccines for potential future pandemics, in addition to its current pipeline, which include HIV, flu, cancer, and COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Spectrum Pharma Highlights Poziotinib Data In Treatment-Naïve Lung Cancer Setting

    Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPPI) announced the presentation of safety and efficacy results from Cohort 4 of the ZENITH20 trial evaluating poziotinib in various non-small cell lung cancer settings. The data comes from 70 first-line patients with non-small lung cancer (NSCLC) with HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations who received 16 mg daily, given as 16 mg once daily (48 patients) or 8 mg twice daily (22 patients) of oral poziotinib. The results showed a confirmed objective response rate (

  • Betting on Biogen Stock Isn’t Worth the Risk, Analyst Says

    Stifel analyst Paul Matteis downgraded shares of the company, best known for its Alzheimer's treatment Aduhelm, to Hold from Buy,

  • Jenna Jameson Uses a Walker and Says She Is 'Getting Stronger' Through Mysterious Illness

    The former adult film star revealed last week that she was "unable to walk" but is now sharing a hopeful message during her recovery

  • Medical debt 'doom loop' regularly plagues Americans, CFPB report details

    A new report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) found that consumers hold $88 billion in medical debt.

  • Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated and two early signs you might have it

    Fainting and fatigue may signal onset of Omicron, experts say

  • You're More Likely to Have Severe Covid If You Have This Blood Type

    Studies suggest that certain blood types may leave you more at risk of COVID-19. See what the science says so far—and why people with Type O still need masks.

  • Trans man: 'How I coped with my shock pregnancy'

    Ryan Sanderson was nine weeks into his female to male transition when he discovered he was expecting a baby

  • Your IV might be using a recalled additive that could ‘cause stroke and lead to death’

    Recall alert: of IV additive used in homes and hospitals.

  • As virus cases go from 1 to 24,000, New Zealand changes tack

    Back in August, New Zealand's government put the entire nation on lockdown after a single community case of the coronavirus was detected. It was the latest sign of just how radically New Zealand's approach to the virus has shifted, moving from elimination to suppression and now to something approaching acceptance as the omicron variant has taken hold. Experts say New Zealand's sometimes counterintuitive actions have likely saved thousands of lives by allowing the nation to mostly avoid earlier, more deadly variants and buying time to get people vaccinated.

  • Jackson State coach Deion Sanders has two toes amputated after foot surgery

    Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders recently had surgery on his injured foot which resulted in the amputation of two toes on his left foot.

  • Why Guardant Health Jumped Nearly 5% on Tuesday

    The health diagnostic company's cancer biomarker test is slowly but surely moving into the mainstream.

  • COVID data: Omicron infection wave all but over in Florida; booster shots hit new low

    Florida’s COVID-19 case count grew by the lowest amount since Dec. 10, the last week that the delta variant was dominant in the South.

  • Good luck finding a covid-19 “test to treat” location near you, America

    A key part of the new preparedness plan (pdf) launched by president Joe Biden during his State of the Union address is the introduction of so-called “test to treat” spots in pharmacies and other locations, where people can get tested for covid-19 and, if they are positive, get a prescription for the antiviral drug Paxlovir on the spot, and for free. Public health experts have concerns about the new strategy, which appears to all but leave behind containment measures and prevention (with the exception of vaccines), but the concept of a one-stop “test to treat” location in pharmacies has sure benefits. The convenience of getting both a test and free treatment in the same place in as little as 15 minutes (the time it takes for a rapid test to give results) ensures people who test positive are treated immediately, and minimizes the inconvenience of finding a doctor and dealing with insurance reimbursement.

  • Half of US adults exposed to harmful lead levels as kids

    Over 170 million U.S.-born people who were adults in 2015 were exposed to harmful levels of lead as children, a new study estimates. Researchers used blood-lead level, census and leaded gasoline consumption data to examine how widespread early childhood lead exposure was in the country between 1940 and 2015. In a paper published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on Monday, they estimated that half the U.S. adult population in 2015 had been exposed to lead levels surpassing five micrograms per deciliter — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention threshold for harmful lead exposure at the time.

  • Dr. Erika Kube: Concerns about dementia signs lead to CT scan and unexpected result

    A man having memory loss, slurred speech and imbalance comes to the emergency department at his concerned wife's urging. Dr. Kube orders a CT scan.