U.S. markets open in 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,452.50
    -22.25 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,516.00
    -100.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,717.75
    -123.25 (-0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,012.80
    -8.40 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.10
    -0.45 (-0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.10
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.62
    -0.10 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1355
    +0.0037 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7670
    -0.0660 (-3.60%)
     

  • Vix

    26.86
    +3.01 (+12.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3566
    -0.0034 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6570
    -0.4430 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,408.48
    -4,015.36 (-9.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    904.31
    -90.96 (-9.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.27
    -100.74 (-1.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.67 (-0.90%)
     

First ship of the year: ArcelorMittal presents its steel-headed cane to the captain of the Santa Barbara

·1 min read

PORT-CARTIER, QC, Jan. 21, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - ArcelorMittal Infrastructure Canada G.P. ("ArcelorMittal") presented the 2022 edition of its steel-headed cane to Captain Aldwin Revelar of the bulk carrier Santa Barbara, the first ship to leave its Port-Cartier port facilities this year.

The ArcelorMittal team at Port-Cartier port facilities presented the steel-headed cane to Captain Aldwin Revelar and Chief Officer Sher William Alvaran of the Santa Barbara. (CNW Group/ArcelorMittal S.A.)
The ArcelorMittal team at Port-Cartier port facilities presented the steel-headed cane to Captain Aldwin Revelar and Chief Officer Sher William Alvaran of the Santa Barbara. (CNW Group/ArcelorMittal S.A.)

Originating from the Netherlands, the ship will depart ArcelorMittal's port facilities today at 16:01 bound for Asia, carrying more than 155,000 tonnes of iron ore concentrate aboard. The bulk carrier Santa Barbara was built in 2015. It measures 295 metres long by 46 metres wide.

In 2021, ArcelorMittal's port facilities in Port-Cartier welcomed 409 ships, performed more than 900 port entry and exit manoeuvres and handled over 25 million tonnes of iron ore, raw materials, fuel and grain.

ArcelorMittal's internationally recognized port at Port-Cartier is the largest private port in Canada and has been part of our heritage for over 60 years.

About ArcelorMittal Infrastructure Canada G.P.
and ArcelorMittal Mining Canada G.P.

Subsidiaries of ArcelorMittal, the world's leading steel and mining company and among the top five producers of iron ore products globally, ArcelorMittal Infrastructure Canada G.P. ("AMIC") and ArcelorMittal Mining Canada G.P. ("AMMC") are two complementary entities operating on Quebec's North Shore. AMIC ensures the transport of concentrate between Mont-Wright and Port-Cartier, and operates a seaport in Port-Cartier to transport and ship AMMC's products to four continents. AMMC produces iron oxide concentrate and pellets for the steel market. The two companies employ approximately 2,500 people, making ArcelorMittal the largest employer in the North Shore region.

SOURCE ArcelorMittal S.A.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/21/c9968.html

Recommended Stories

  • Back to Drawing Board for New Rio Chief as Lithium Mine Scrapped

    (Bloomberg) -- After the destruction of ancient caves in 2020 led to global embarrassment and a management clean-out, the newly appointed chief of Rio Tinto Group was betting the development of a massive lithium project would be key to a fresh start. His plan is now in tatters.On Thursday, Serbia Prime Minister Ana Brnabic cited environmental concerns for her government’s decision to put a “full stop” on the bid by Rio’s chief executive, Jakob Stausholm, to develop Jadar, Europe’s biggest lithiu

  • Steelmaker CEO Warns North America Market a ‘Falling Knife’

    (Bloomberg) -- The North American steel market is in for some rough months ahead, with excess supplies, rising inventories and shrinking demand, according to the head of Stelco Holdings Inc. Steelmaker shares fell.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedS. Africa Covid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant AlertLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets Wrap“It’s a falling knif

  • Why Pan American Silver, Fortuna Silver Mines, and Coeur Mining Surged Roughly 10% Today

    Shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS), Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE: FSM), and Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) all rose strongly on a bad day for the markets today, up 9.6%, 10.2%, and 8.6%, respectively. In addition, Pan American Silver released its preliminary fourth-quarter production report on Wednesday, and Fortuna released its own report on Tuesday. In the fourth quarter, Pan American mined 19.2 million ounces of silver, versus its guidance of 19 to 20 million ounces.

  • NEVADA KING INTERCEPTS 3.35 G/T OF OXIDE GOLD OVER 64.1 METRES AND 3.94 G/T OF OXIDE GOLD OVER 41.2 METRES STARTING AT SURFACE WITHIN THE ATLANTA PIT, BATTLE MOUNTAIN TREND, NEVADA

    Nevada King Gold Corp. (TSXV: NKG) (OTCQX: NKGFF) ("Nevada King" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from three new vertical RC holes drilled within the historical Atlanta pit (Figure 1) collared between holes AT21-066 (released December 1, 2021) and AT21-062 (released January 12, 2022). The Atlanta Mine Project is 100% owned by Nevada King and is located 264km northeast of Las Vegas, Nevada, in the prolific Battle Mountain Trend.

  • Denison Announces 22.5% Owned McClean Lake Operation Granted Approval to Expand Tailings Management Facility

    Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to report that the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission ("CNSC") has approved an amendment to the uranium mine and mill licence for the McClean Lake Operation to allow for the expansion of the JEB Tailings Management Facility ("TMF"). View PDF version

  • Analyst Report: Sandvik AB (publ)

    Sandvik is a manufacturer of specialized tools and mining equipment used predominantly by global mining, engineering, and automotive customers. The company’s core operations are in metal cutting and mining equipment. The company has a well-documented history, having been founded in 1862 and listed on the Nordic Exchange in Stockholm in 1901. Europe is the largest contributor to group sales at 35%, followed by North America 22%, Asia 20%, Africa/Middle East 9%, Australia 9%, and South America 5%.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 8 Big Stocks Lose More Than Half Their Value As Bear Looms

    Still wondering if a bear market is coming soon for the S&P 500? It's already here now for a staggering number of big U.S. stocks.

  • The Online Car Market Is Heating Up. Why an Analyst Says to Buy Vroom Stock and Sell Carvana.

    Keybanc analyst Edward Yruma upgraded shares of online car seller Vroom to Buy, while downgrading shares of online car seller Carvana. He says investors can profit from playing both stocks in a so-called pair trade.

  • SEC's Gensler Reportedly Wants Greater Scrutiny for Crypto Exchanges

    According to a Bloomberg report, the Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Gary Gensler, wants to apply greater pressure on crypto exchanges to bring them inside the market regulator's purview. CoinDesk's Nikhilesh De discusses what this could mean for the future of crypto. Plus, what to expect from Thursday's House Subcommittee hearing on the energy impact of blockchains.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Stabilizes; Analysts See Relative Value in Altcoins

    Bitcoin (BTC) was roughly flat on Wednesday as the cryptocurrency appears to be stabilizing after a near 37% drop from its all-time high. Analysts and traders are still finding value in some altcoins, although broader macro risks remain for all speculative assets.

  • SoFi Stock Pops On Bank Charter License, Expanded Consumer Lending

    SoFi stock popped after regulators approved its application for a bank charter license. Analysts see upside from lending and deposit accounts.

  • IBD 50 Stocks To Watch: Global Ship Lease Etches New Base

    Global Ship Lease stock's move is underpinned by a recovery in earnings growth and improved outlook for the shipping industry.

  • Banks loan growth focus could impact U.S. Treasuries - Credit Suisse

    U.S. banks' appetite for U.S Treasuries could slow down as they shift their focus to loan growth, at the same time that the Federal Reserve plans to shrink asset holdings and raise interest rates to fight inflation, said Credit Suisse analyst Zoltan Pozsar. Asset purchases by the Fed contributed to unprecedented liquidity and trading activity through the pandemic, but trading revenue at leading Wall Street banks fell in the fourth quarter as markets normalized and the U.S. central bank started scaling back its asset purchases, which resulted in lower trading volumes. Bank of America on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected 30% jump in quarterly profit, partly driven by $50 billion in record loan growth.

  • Coinbase stock plunges to a record low

    Wednesday saw Coinbase – one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges – suffer its lowest stock market close ever at $219.50, losing 1% for the day and 12% for the year.

  • World’s Safest Company Bonds Have Worst Start to Year in Decades

    (Bloomberg) -- The safest corporate bonds in the world are having their worst start to the year in just over two decades as investors brace for tighter monetary policies.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsA globa

  • Analysis-Dollar churns as investors bet on growth outside U.S

    Currency market investors are less sure about the U.S. dollar's outlook now than they have been for many months, prompting sharp gyrations by the greenback last week despite red hot inflation data and a hawkish Federal Reserve. "Everybody had been positioned for a stronger dollar" going into the new year, said Jack McIntyre, portfolio manager at Brandywine Global. Then last week, the U.S. Dollar Currency Index, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, fell as much as 1.2% before paring loses to finish the week down 0.6%.

  • AT&T Stock: Is It A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Despite being one of the most recognizable wireless carriers in the U.S., AT&T stock has had a rough year. But it does have some perks.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Netflix Crashes On Earnings; Bitcoin Dives

    Dow Jones futures fell Friday, as Netflix stock crashed 20% on disappointing earnings results. And the price of Bitcoin dived about 10%.

  • Chile Asset Rally Faces Moment of Truth as Boric Builds Cabinet

    (Bloomberg) -- The stellar start to the year for Chilean assets now hangs in the balance, dependent on one announcement by President-elect Gabriel Boric on Friday -- his finance minister.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesOmicron Is a Bigger Risk for the Young, Medical Data S