First Ship Lease Trust's (SGX:D8DU) Returns Have Hit A Wall

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating First Ship Lease Trust (SGX:D8DU), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for First Ship Lease Trust:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.098 = US$6.0m ÷ (US$65m - US$4.2m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, First Ship Lease Trust has an ROCE of 9.8%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 7.1% generated by the Shipping industry, it's much better.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're a bit concerned with the trends, because the business is applying 65% less capital than it was five years ago and returns on that capital have stayed flat. When a company effectively decreases its assets base, it's not usually a sign to be optimistic on that company. Not only that, but the low returns on this capital mentioned earlier would leave most investors unimpressed.

On a side note, First Ship Lease Trust has done well to reduce current liabilities to 6.4% of total assets over the last five years. This can eliminate some of the risks inherent in the operations because the business has less outstanding obligations to their suppliers and or short-term creditors than they did previously.

What We Can Learn From First Ship Lease Trust's ROCE

In summary, First Ship Lease Trust isn't reinvesting funds back into the business and returns aren't growing. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 347% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

On a separate note, we've found 3 warning signs for First Ship Lease Trust you'll probably want to know about.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

