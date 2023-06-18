First shrinkflation, now drinkflation: Beers get weaker as brewers scramble to cut costs

Fosters cans - REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Between soaring energy bills, rising mortgage rates, and products on supermarket shelves getting smaller, people seem to be getting less for their money wherever they look.

Yet even those hoping to drown their sorrows may struggle: some of Britain’s best-known beers are being made weaker in a trend that has been dubbed “drinkflation”.

Fosters, Spitfire, Old Speckled Hen, and Bishop’s Finger are among the tipples that have had their alcohol content, or ABV (alcohol by volume), slashed over recent months as brewers scramble to cut costs in their own inflation squeeze.

Drinkflation is when beers are made weaker while in some cases getting more expensive, leaving drinkers to feel short-changed.

It echoes the shrinkflation seen on supermarket shelves across the country, where products get smaller while the listing price stays the same or rises.

Examples include Mini Cheddars, which have become smaller and less cheesy, and Magnum, which removed a whole ice cream stick from its multipacks.

Brewers are cutting the alcohol content of their beers as a way to save on tax. Levy is charged on the percentage of alcohol in a beer, so cutting back ABV is an easy way to make savings.

Foster’s, which is owned by Dutch brewing giant Heineken, was reduced from 4pc to 3.7pc ABV this year. The change has saved Heineken 3p of tax per can.

Despite reducing the strength of Foster’s, Heineken increased the price of a keg of the lager sold to the pub trade by 15.8pc in January.

Meanwhile, Shepherd Neame in Kent has cut the ABV of its best-selling Spitfire ale from 4.5pc to 4.2pc, saving it 3p on each 500ml bottle.

Its Bishop’s Finger ale has weakened from 5pc to 4.8pc, saving 2p per bottle on tax.

A Shepherd Neame spokesman said: “In line with other breweries, and most food and drink producers, we have seen significant increases in the cost of raw materials, energy and energy-related products such as glass. These increases are well above the headline rate of inflation. Whilst we are doing everything possible to mitigate these costs, we have had to increase the price of all our beers.”

The spokesman said the brewer’s drinks had undergone “extensive testing” to make sure the lower alcohol content did not impact their taste.

At Greene King brewery in Suffolk, Old Speckled Hen is now made at 4.8pc ABV rather than 5pc, shaving 2p off the tax bill of each bottle.

A Greene King spokesman said that cutting alcohol content was a way to mitigate “significantly increased” costs.

They said: “It lowers the duty we pay without noticeably affecting the beer’s flavour, and helps offset some of the rising cost of brewing our beers.”

Industry consultant Bill Simmons said: “The problem is that the brewers have got nowhere to go. They can’t change the pack size, because that is a massive operation – the only course of action open to them is to reduce the ABV.”

He added that brewers were under pressure from supermarkets, who are often their biggest customers, to keep their prices low.

He said: “There is a real push by the supermarkets to keep the food inflation down, because it’s already at 20pc and they’re getting in the neck for it.

“Companies still have to be able to make a margin on their products. Now, anyone who’s profiteering or paying shareholders billions of pounds, I have great disdain for.

“But brewers I know for supermarkets work on pretty shallow margins… I think it’s a good ploy by reducing the alcohol.”

Although the amount of tax saved on each can or bottle is minimal, it can add up to large sums because of the huge volumes of beer major brewers sell.

Mr Simmons said most drinkers would be unable to taste the difference.

The rise of “drinkflation” comes as many shoppers are also choosing to buy weaker beers because they don’t want to consume as much alcohol.

Mr Simmons added: “The biggest growth in the beer market today is in [low and non-alcoholic]. Anyone under 45 is not drinking high alcohol beers, or if they are they’re drinking them in low quantities.

“Today, the young are saying ‘we’re not really interested in alcohol, we prefer to drink a no or or even a low’.”

Heineken was approached for comment. A spokesman for the company told the Mail on Sunday: “We keep our portfolio under review.”

