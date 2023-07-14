The first sign of Halloween is here! The Home Depot just dropped spooky new inflatables

The Home Depot has just dropped its Halloween inflatables, featuring a brand new line of characters.

Things are starting to get spooky! Get off that inflatable waterslide and put down your BBQ, things are about to get scary. The spooky season is creeping up on us and it's time to get cranking on your Halloween decor. Yes, you read that correctly.

The creepiest of Halloween decor just went on sale on The Home Depot's Halloween Decorations website. In-store shopping for these ghouls, ghosts and gremlins starts Labor Day weekend.

Making a comeback is the top-selling Skelly, the 12-foot-tall skeleton with LCD LifeEyes, a viral hit since his 2020 debut. Accompanying the bestselling and highly sought-after decoration is a new $30 LED lighting kit that lights up Skelly's ribcage with rotating hues.

$299 at The Home Depot

$30 at The Home Depot

Feeling spooky? These Halloween inflatables are availble to buy today!

This year Skelly has a couple of gargantuan buddies joining him this season. First up is the best-selling 12-foot Inferno Pumpkin Skeleton. This pumpkin-headed version also features glowing LCD eyes and can be outfitted with the LED lighting kit to further terrorize any trick-or-treaters who may want a second helping of candy.

$379 at The Home Depot

$30 at The Home Depot

Also on sale this year is the hotly anticipated 13-foot Jack Skellington from "The Nightmare Before Christmas" fame. This animatronic character seriously one-ups Skelly, with a mouth and jaw that sing the character's theme song, Jack's Lament, as well as an array of dance moves, this is the ultimate show-stopping Halloween showpiece.

Jack's head is also removable, allowing you to choose between displaying him with an angry face or a happy one, allowing him to be Halloween lawn decor that will transition easily to be a Christmas showpiece.

$399 at The Home Depot

For a slightly less intimidating setup, Home Depot has also released a more kid-friendly Disney line of Halloween inflatables, including characters like Stitch, the Mandalorian, and Ursula from "The Little Mermaid." All are available to be shipped to your home or nearest Home Depot store by next weekend—which gives you just enough time to pack up your inflatable pool and get in the Halloween spirit.

3.5-foot Stitch Halloween Inflatable

This cute little guy welcomes trick-or-treaters with a Jack o' Lantern on your front lawn.

$55 at The Home Depot

6-foot Animated Ursula Halloween Inflatable

For any poor unfortunate souls who come to your house on Halloween. Her tentacles move and she lights up with steady and flickering LED lights.

$199 at the Home Depot

6.5 ft. Tall Airblown-Mandalorian and The Child with Pumpkin

This is the way to have your house stand out on Halloween.

$159 at The Home Depot

It may seem jarring to shop for Halloween supplies in July, but these items historically sell out fast and they aren't generally subject to restocking. Summer has always been the best time to stock up on Home Depot's spooky seasonal decor. By the time the first leaves fall to the ground, these seasonal items are usually long gone.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The Home Depot Halloween inflatables have arrived