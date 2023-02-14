U.S. markets close in 6 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,125.25
    -12.04 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,088.11
    -157.82 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,861.84
    -29.95 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,928.24
    -12.91 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.96
    -2.18 (-2.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.90
    -8.60 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    21.61
    -0.24 (-1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0733
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7470
    +0.0300 (+0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2153
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8480
    +0.4400 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,737.52
    +68.96 (+0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    495.25
    +0.83 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,956.04
    +8.44 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,602.77
    +175.45 (+0.64%)
     

First Solar, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and 2023 Financial Guidance on February 28, 2023

First Solar, Inc.
·1 min read
First Solar, Inc.
First Solar, Inc.

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) (the “Company”) will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 and discuss its 2023 financial guidance and outlook, after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss these results and financial guidance at 4:30 p.m. ET. Investors may access a live webcast of this conference call by visiting investor.firstsolar.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, March 30, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing +1 (800) 770-2030 if you are calling from within the United States or +1 (647) 362-9199 if you are calling from outside the United States. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for 30 days.

About First Solar, Inc.

First Solar is a leading American solar technology company and global provider of responsibly-produced eco-efficient solar modules advancing the fight against climate change. Developed at R&D labs in California and Ohio, the Company’s advanced thin film photovoltaic (PV) modules represent the next generation of solar technologies, providing a competitive, high-performance, lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV panels. From raw material sourcing and manufacturing through end-of-life module recycling, First Solar’s approach to technology embodies sustainability and a responsibility towards people and the planet. For more information, please visit www.firstsolar.com.

Contacts

First Solar Investor Relations
investor@firstsolar.com

First Solar Media
media@firstsolar.com


Recommended Stories

  • T2 Biosystems Touts Positive Results From T2Biothreat Panel Study

    T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO) announced results upon completing the U.S. clinical evaluation for the T2Biothreat Panel. "We believe the T2Biothreat Panel demonstrates very high sensitivity and specificity for a direct-from-blood multi-target biothreat product and is the only such product developed by a U.S.-owned company," stated John Sperzel, Chairman and CEO of T2 Biosystems. The T2Biothreat Panel is a fully-automated, direct-from-blood test designed to run on the T2Dx Instrument and simult

  • Geo Group (GEO) Surpasses Q4 FFO and Revenue Estimates

    Geo Group (GEO) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 5.45% and 2.58%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • ‘Stay Long and Strong’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Snaps Up These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Last year’s bearish trend has turned on a dime into 2023’s bull run, and the question now is, what next? One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire Ken Fisher. With a history of decades-long investing success, Fisher knows a thing or two about market behavior. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with just $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion.

  • Devon Energy (DVN) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Devon's (DVN) fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have gained from acquisitions, a low-cost structure and strong commodity prices, while severe weather might've offset some of the positives.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.31, making no change from the previous trading session.

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Buy of a Stake in This Truck-Stop Operator Pays Off

    Berkshire Hathaway investors may soon get a read on one of the company’s better deals in the past decade—a 2017 purchase for nearly $3 billion of a 38.6% interest in Pilot Flying J, the country’s leading operator of truck stops. The Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) stake in the company will rise to 80% in the current quarter under the terms of the original agreement reached by CEO Warren Buffett with the founding Haslam family, which will retain the remaining 20% stake. The purchase price of 41.4% stake could be revealed in Berkshire’s 2022 10-K—in a section on corporate events after year end—or in Buffett’s annual shareholder letter.

  • Why January’s CPI report could deal a massive blow to the stock market

    The stock market's rally to start 2023 could fizzle if Tuesday's highly-anticipated U.S. inflation report dashes hopes for a quicker retreat in the cost of living in America, according to analysts.

  • Fed seen raising rates to 5.1%, then (maybe) stopping

    The Fed raised rates faster and farther last year than at any time since the 1980s to bring down inflation, taking the benchmark rate from near-zero last March to a current target range of 4.5%-4.75%. The U.S. Labor Department reported the consumer price index rose 6.4% last month from a year earlier, far above the Fed's 2% target but a step down from last year's blistering pace. Traders are now betting heavily that the Fed will continue to raise rates, by a quarter of a percent at each of its next two meetings in March and in May, based on pricing in futures contracts tied to the Fed policy rate.

  • Palantir Stock Soars After Reporting Its First Profitable Quarter

    Data-analytics software company Palantir reached GAAP profitability ahead of schedule. Guidance, however, fell short of expectations.

  • Dow Jones Falls 200 Points On Hot CPI Inflation Report; 8 Earnings Movers To Watch

    The Dow Jones dropped Tuesday on a hot January CPI inflation report. First Solar fell sharply after an analyst downgrade.

  • Instant VIew:January CPI accelerates, but trend easing

    U.S. consumer prices increased from the prior month in January but met expectations, while the underlying trend showed inflation is slowing, likely keeping the Federal Reserve on a modest path of interest rate hikes. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.5% last month, the Labor Department said on Tuesday. Data for December was revised higher to show the CPI gaining 0.1% instead of the 0.1% fall as previously reported.

  • Cathie Wood's Firm Just Invested Heavily in a Hot January Stock

    Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has lost 44% during the past year and 75% from its February 2021 peak.

  • Walmart takes the return to office one step further by asking hundreds of employees to relocate to an entirely new city

    Walmart will close three of its offices and is asking affected employees to move closer to one of its primary offices, like its headquarters in Bentonville, Ark.

  • Coca-Cola beats revenue mark and provides upbeat outlook, stock rises

    MARKET PULSE Coca-Cola Co. (KO) stock rose 0.9% in premarket trades after the soft drinks maker topped revenue expectations and provided an upbeat profit growth outlook. Coca-Cola said its fourth-quarter net income fell to $2.

  • Zoetis Snags A Quarterly Sales Beat And Issues A Strong 2023 Outlook

    Animal health giant Zoetis beat fourth-quarter sales expectations Tuesday and issued a strong 2023 outlook, leading ZTS stock to pop.

  • Discount Retailer Tuesday Morning Files for Bankruptcy Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Tuesday Morning Corp. filed for bankruptcy protection for the second time since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022These Are the $439,000 Missiles the US Is Using to Shoot Down Mystery UFOsThe Dallas-based discount retaile

  • January CPI inflation rate slows to 6.4% but monthly inflation rose by 0.5%: Live updates

    January's inflation report showed a continued decline from prior months. Investors are hopeful it will prompt the Fed to pause rate hikes.

  • CPI Inflation Comes In Hot, Keeping Fed On Guard; S&P 500 Slips

    The CPI inflation rate fell less than expected in January as prices firmed. The S&P 500 fell moderately.

  • Coca-Cola sees signs of Powell's 'disinflationary process'

    Spotted at Coca-Cola: The "disinflationary process" recently touted by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

  • Palantir Stock Soars After Q4 Earnings, Maiden 2023 Profit Forecast

    "A threshold has been crossed, and this is the start of our next chapter," said CEO Alex Karp.