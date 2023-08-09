First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) has been making headlines with a daily gain of 3.7% and a 3-month gain of 13.17%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 1.46, the question arises: Is the stock significantly overvalued? This article aims to provide a comprehensive valuation analysis of First Solar. So, let's delve deeper into the financials of the company.

Company Overview





First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity, a technology commonly known as thin-film technology. As the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer, First Solar operates production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

At its current price of $203.35 per share, First Solar has a market cap of $21.70 billion. However, according to the GF Value, an estimation of fair value, the stock appears to be significantly overvalued.

Is First Solar Inc (FSLR) Significantly Overvalued?

Understanding the GF Value





The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is derived from three factors: historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should be traded.

If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. Based on this analysis, First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) is believed to be significantly overvalued.

Because First Solar is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Financial Strength





Investing in companies with strong financial strength minimizes the risk of permanent loss. Indicators like the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can provide insights into a company's financial strength. First Solar has a cash-to-debt ratio of 3.9, which is better than 61.24% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. The overall financial strength of First Solar is 9 out of 10, indicating that the company is financially robust.

Profitability and Growth





Investing in profitable companies, particularly those with consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. First Solar has been profitable 6 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $3 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.46. Its operating margin is 3.39%, which ranks worse than 63.1% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of First Solar at 6 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

Growth is a critical factor in a company's valuation. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue decline rate of First Solar is 5.5%, which ranks worse than 82.58% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 36.7%, which ranks better than 68.05% of companies in the Semiconductors industry.

ROIC vs WACC





Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted cost of capital (WACC) provides another perspective on its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. Ideally, the ROIC should be higher than the WACC. For the past 12 months, First Solar's ROIC is 1.88, and its WACC is 11.

Conclusion





In conclusion, the stock of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is strong, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 68.05% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. To learn more about First Solar stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

