Georges Antoun, Chief Commercial Officer of First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR), executed a sale of 2,400 shares in the company on December 19, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 17,146 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

First Solar Inc specializes in providing photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions. The company designs, manufactures, and sells PV solar modules with an advanced thin-film semiconductor technology and also develops, designs, constructs, and sells PV solar power systems.

The insider transaction history at First Solar Inc indicates a trend of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with a total of 23 insider sells and only 1 insider buy recorded.

First Solar Inc's Chief Commercial Officer Georges Antoun Sells Company Shares

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of First Solar Inc were trading at $176.02, giving the company a market capitalization of $18.167 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 38.47, surpassing both the industry median of 26.835 and First Solar Inc's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price at $176.02 and a GuruFocus Value of $120.53, First Solar Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.46, indicating that the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

First Solar Inc's Chief Commercial Officer Georges Antoun Sells Company Shares

The GF Value is calculated by GuruFocus and takes into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

