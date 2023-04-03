First Source Mortgage Fund Increases Monthly Distributions to Investors

TORONTO, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Effective March 31, 2023, the First Source Mortgage Fund (“the Fund”) has increased the monthly distribution to investors from 62.5bps to 65bps. The result of this increase is a compounded annualized return of 8.03% for Class F units.



The continued impressive performance of the Fund is a result of their best-in-class underwriting practices, an increasing interest rate environment, and the dedication of the highly experienced team of professionals who manage the fund.

“We currently observe a healthy and robust alternative commercial mortgage market. The increasing interest rate environment has resulted in an influx of highly qualified deals that, fortunately for us, do not meet the stringent and inflexible requirements imposed by traditional lenders. We are open for new investor capital, we see this as an excellent opportunity for qualified investors to increase their portfolio yield while not necessarily taking on additional portfolio risk.” said David Mandel, CEO of First Source Mortgage Corporation.

About First Source Mortgage Corporation

Founded in 2006, First Source is a boutique, private commercial mortgage lender based in the Toronto Area supporting Mortgage Brokers, Real Estate Advisers, as well as Builders and Developers with Non-Bank Mortgage Lending Services.

About First Source Mortgage Fund

The Fund is a diversified portfolio of commercial and development property mortgages focused in the Greater Toronto Area and select other Southern Ontario markets. For Fund performance, investment opportunities, and investment qualifications please visit www.firstsourcemortgage.ca and/or contact 416-221-2238 Ext 32.

