First Southern Hemisphere Direct Air Capture Plant Planned
(Bloomberg) -- Octavia Carbon and Cella Mineral Storage have agreed to build the first direct air capture plant in the southern hemisphere, using an experimental technology to remove climate-warming carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Tesla Investor Rode a 14,800% Gain Thanks to 27-Year-Old Analyst
Singapore Passport Is World’s Most Powerful, Replacing Japan
A $500 Billion Corporate-Debt Storm Builds Over Global Economy
Rags-to-Riches Wealth Fund Veteran Plans to Run for Singapore President
Meet the Billionaire Who Convinced Messi to Pick MLS Over Saudi Arabia
The Kenyan plant, to be known as Project Hummingbird, aims to trap 1,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually and store it underground, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday. The gas will be injected into volcanic rocks using geothermal energy from Kenya’s Rift Valley.
There are currently 18 direct air capture plants globally, with those operating in Canada, the US and Europe, according to the International Energy Agency. The biggest is a 4,000 ton-per-annum plant in Iceland.
Project Hummingbird plans to start operations in October next year and sell carbon credits verified by Puro.earth, a company that assesses credits earned through “engineered carbon removal.”
Read More: Carbon Removal Gets New Science Platform as It Looks to Scale
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
No Testing, No Inspections: Contaminated Eyedrops Blinded and Killed Americans
MG Shows a British Pedigree Can Do Wonders for a Chinese Brand
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.