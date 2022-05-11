U.S. markets close in 5 hours 26 minutes

First Stop Health Named One of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces of 2022

First Stop Health
·3 min read
First Stop Health
First Stop Health

High employee engagement is a key differentiator for virtual care company named on Inc.'s 2022 list of best U.S. workplaces

CHICAGO, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Stop Health (FSH), a leading virtual care company, has been named to Inc. Magazine's annual list of Best Workplaces for 2022. According to Inc., FSH employees are highly engaged due to the value placed on people as the most important resource by senior leadership.

"We are so proud to be ranked by Inc. as one of America's best workplaces," said FSH President Teira Gunlock. "Our business has operated remotely since the COVID-19 pandemic started. We used this time to reinvent how we collaborated with and cared for one another. I know our employees will take pride in this achievement — they earned it."

This new honor signifies five consecutive years that FSH is named on an Inc. list, including 2018 through 2021 as one of the fastest-growing private companies on the Inc. 5000 list. The 2022 ranking for the Inc. 5000 list has not yet been announced.

The Inc. Best Workplaces list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility. After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees in 2022. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

Here are some employee quotes from the Inc. survey:

"My colleagues are remarkable people and passionate about providing care that people love, and making a difference for our members."

"There is ample opportunity to learn and grow AND I find the work we do extremely meaningful. I have an opportunity to use our product and can clearly see the impact we have on individuals across the country by providing them worry-free access to healthcare."

"FSH is a creative, caring and supportive company focused on improving healthcare access for our members."

"The transparency and support of the team, leadership and my manager are nothing I've experienced before in previous jobs."

"I love my company and am currently impressed by the intelligence and hard work of my coworkers. I have never met such a hard-working group of people."

"Our organization values each of our contributions, listens to our ideas and feedback, and acts upon our recommendations."

"Without sounding corny I really think most if not all employees feel like we are a work family."

To learn more about First Stop Health, visit www.fshealth.com.

About First Stop Health

First Stop Health provides care that people love®. Patients can access virtual care 24/7 via app, website or phone. We help them save time and money with safe, convenient, high-quality virtual care solutions — Telemedicine, Virtual Mental Health and Virtual Primary Care. FSH drives the utilization of our virtual care solutions with continuous, targeted member engagement, delivers an amazing patient experience and ensures high-value, client performance.

Media Contact
Nick Severino | VP, Marketing | First Stop Health
888-691-7867 x-410 | nseverino@fshealth.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


