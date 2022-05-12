First SZSE ChiNext Daily (2x) Leveraged Product Launched in Hong Kong

(Stock Code: 7234.HK)

HONG KONG, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bosera Asset Management (International) Co., Limited ("Bosera International") is delighted to announce that the Bosera SZSE ChiNext Daily (2x) Leveraged Product (Stock Code: 7234.HK) has been listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange ("HKEX") on 12 May, 2022. 7234.HK is the first leveraged product investing in ChiNext in Hong Kong, a swap-based product with an investment objective to provide Daily investment results, before fees and expenses, which closely correspond to twice (2x) the Daily performance of the Index，helping investors to seize investment opportunities in China's new economy.

The ChiNext market provides an important platform for scientific & technological innovation and strategic emerging enterprises. The ChiNext Index (399006.SZ) is one of the core indices of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, consisting of one hundred companies with relatively large market capitalization and good liquidity. The index contains a high proportion of emerging industries, high-tech enterprises and companies with outstanding growth potential. The index constituents include industry leaders and companies with high potential, mainly engaged in high-tech sectors such as electrical equipment, pharmaceuticals and electronics, taking full advantage of the companies' growth at various stages. Industry leaders which are widely recognized naturally take up a higher percentage of the index, while companies with greater potential and price variations make up the rest.

Since 2011, the ChiNext Index delivered an average annual growth of 25% in operating income and 9% in average net profit, reflecting its characteristics of high growth and high investment in research and development[1]. The index delivered a positive return of 133.8%, which is higher than other mainstream indices. The index, represented by the leading companies on ChiNext, has performed strongly in a large-scale bull market situation[2]. In addition, China's securities regulator has loosened its refinancing rules on February 14, 2020, benefiting mid-cap and high-growth technology stocks. The ChiNext index, with a relatively high proportion of technology names, will benefit from the new regulations. Given its relatively high volatility, the ChiNext experienced a correction recently, leaving a current valuation when compared with historical average at 52 times[3].

Bosera International has always maintained an industry-leading level in ETF products. Joining forces with famous foreign financial institutions, Bosera International launched the world's first, and largest MSCI A50 index ETF in the United States. The newly launched Bosera SZSE ChiNext Daily (2x) Leveraged Product tracks twice the performance of the ChiNext Index, aiming to achieve a daily return of twice the performance of the index with its leverage. The product provides investors with access to the most valuable companies on the ChiNext with a minimum investment of as low as around HK$800[4], helping investors to grasp the opportunities riding on the economic development which the China market is able to offer, in a simple and transparent way. This is another flagship product focusing on the new technology and new economy area after the launch of the Bosera STAR 50 Index ETF, providing international investors with a variety of investment tools to gain exposures to the China market.

About Bosera Asset Management (International) Co., Limited

Established on March 4, 2010, Bosera Asset Management (International) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bosera Asset Management Co., Limited ("Bosera"). Bosera is one of the first five fund management companies established in mainland China and one of the largest independent management institutions in China, providing comprehensive asset management services to institutional and retail investors.

As a part of Bosera's focused approach of developing its investment management capabilities in the Greater China markets, Bosera International actively participates in the process of opening up China's capital market, and is committed to bringing investment opportunities in the Chinese market to international investors. In addition, by building an international asset allocation platform, Bosera International can meet the allocation needs of domestic and overseas institutional investors and individual investors for global financial assets. Established for 12 years, Bosera International has seized the opportunity of global asset allocation, adhered to the concept of value investment, formed a stable fixed income investment, covering a comprehensive product line such as active equity and passive index, and actively established partnerships with other international companies, to provide global investors with two-way and cross-border asset management services. Bosera International serves customers in major financial markets such as the United States, Europe, South Korea, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

Disclaimer

Investment involves risk. Past performance of the fund is not indicative of future performance. Investors should not make investment decisions solely on the basis of the information contained in this material, but should refer to the Explanatory Memorandum and the Key Facts Statement of the Sub-Fund for further details, including the product features and risk factors before making any investment decisions. The investment value may also be affected by exchange rates. Investors should seek professional advice.

This information is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a solicitation or undertaking to buy or sell any investment product. Bosera Asset Management (International) Co., Limited ("Bosera International") believes that the source of data obtained is accurate, complete and appropriate when preparing this information. However, Bosera International does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this material. Bosera International is not responsible for any legal responsibility arising from the use of this information. This information may contain "forward-looking" information and be not just historical. Such information may include forecasts or return estimates and possible portfolio composition. This material does not constitute an estimate of future events, research or investment advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation to buy, sell any security or adopt any investment strategy. The opinions expressed in this material only reflect the judgment of Bosera International on the date of compiling the material, and may be changed at any time due to subsequent changes in circumstances without prior notice.

This information has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong. Publisher: Bosera International. Without the consent of Bosera International, you may not copy, distribute or reproduce any material or any part of this document.

Important information:

Bosera SZSE ChiNext Daily (2x) Leveraged Product tracks the performance of index leveraged positions on a daily basis. The target investors of the product are only suitable for investors who are mature in investment and who focus on buying and selling, regularly monitor the performance of their positions on a daily basis, and have the financial position to take the risk of derivative investment.

Index Disclaimer

Please see the Index Disclaimer in the relevant product's prospectus.

[1] Data source: Wind, Bosera Fund, deadline: 2022.03.31, Note: The data is calculated using the average year-on-year growth rate of the reporting period in the past year [2] Data source: Wind, Bosera Fund, deadline: 2022.03.31 [3] Data source: Wind, Bosera Fund, deadline: 2022.03.31 [4] Data source: Calculated according to the Issue Price * Trading Board Lot Size (HKD 8 * 100 Unit = 800).

