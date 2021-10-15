U.S. markets open in 1 hour 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,447.25
    +18.25 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,949.00
    +165.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,095.00
    +57.75 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,283.60
    +11.50 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.07
    +0.76 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.40
    -16.50 (-0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    23.30
    -0.18 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.59
    -2.05 (-11.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3752
    +0.0075 (+0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3300
    +0.6530 (+0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,375.18
    +1,593.91 (+2.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,405.54
    +30.31 (+2.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,225.75
    +18.04 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

First Tellurium Announces Increase to Non-Brokered Private Placement; Closes First Tranche

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
First Tellurium Corp.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

THIS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (the “Company” or “First Tellurium”), announces that further to its press release of October 4, 2021, it is increasing its non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) such that it proposes to now raise up to $2,000,000 through the sale of up to 25,000,000 units at a price of $0.08/unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.12 per warrant share for a period of two years from the date of issue of such warrants. The Company may pay a finder’s fee consisting of cash, shares and/or warrants to eligible finders as permitted under applicable securities laws and CSE policies. Proceeds from this Offering will be used for exploration programs on the Company’s properties, to pay outstanding accounts payable and for unallocated working capital.

1st Tranche Close

First Tellurium also announces that it has closed the first tranche (the “First Tranche”) of this Offering. Under the First Tranche, the Company has issued 5,825,000 units for gross proceeds of $466,000. No commissions or finder’s fees were paid in connection with the First Tranche closing.

All securities issued under this First Tranche closing are subject to a hold period expiring February 16, 2022, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the “1933 Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

About First Tellurium Corp.
First Tellurium’s unique business model is based on leveraging diverse partnerships to generate revenue and value. Working with Indigenous peoples, NGOs, governments and industry, First Tellurium explores for metals in British Columbia and helps indigenous communities grow and thrive through various industrial, social and environmental ventures.

First Tellurium proudly adheres to and supports the principles and rights set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and in particular the fundamental proposition of free, prior and informed consent. First Tellurium has been a vocal advocate of the BC Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act since its introduction and passage in the British Columbia legislature in November 2019. First Tellurium also supports federal Bill C-15, the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.

On behalf of the board of directors of
First Tellurium Corp.

“Tyrone Docherty”
Tyrone Docherty
President and CEO

For further information please contact:

Tyrone Docherty
604.789.5653
tyrone.doccap@dccnet.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company’s control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event.


Recommended Stories

  • Corsair Expects Q3 Revenues to Miss Consensus Estimates; Shares Fall

    Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) declined 7% in Thursday’s extended trading session after the company revealed that it expects to report Q3 net revenues of $391 million, much lower than the Street’s expectations of $485.2 million. Corsair develops and manufactures high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. (See Corsair stock charts on TipRanks) The company said that the key reasons behind the poor revenue guidance are global logistics and supply c

  • Truist reports third quarter 2021 results

    Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today reported earnings for the third quarter of 2021.

  • 11 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best value stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s investment strategies and go directly to read the 5 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett does not need any introduction in the investment world. He is […]

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing This Week

    Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were skyrocketing 41.4% this week as of the market close on Thursday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Ocugen has been a meme stock popular with online investors for months. Ocugen received two pieces of good news this week.

  • The Reddit crowd has found a new tactic in the war against Wall Street: cutting brokers out altogether

    Meme stocks closed mixed on Thursday, but retail investors appear to be finally jumping in with the gusto on so-called direct registration.

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now

    Brokerages' race to the bottom in trading fees has been a breakthrough in helping to make investing less cumbersome to newcomers. While high commissions used to be a costly obstacle for new investors and discouraged some from investing altogether, that's now less of an issue. In fact, a recent study by discount broker Charles Schwab found that 15% of current U.S. investors bought their first shares just last year.

  • Alibaba Earnings Forecast Slashed on Weak Consumer Spending

    (Bloomberg) -- Just as investors are watching whether a flurry of earnings reports due next month could revive Chinese technology shares, analysts slashed their forecasts on Alibaba Group Holding. Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowThe company is expec

  • These 3 Stocks May Be Reaching a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Summer has wound down, the Q3 earnings reports will be coming in over the next few weeks, and every investor can see that the market is hitting a rolling boil. For investors in search of a bright spot, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist Tony Dwyer believes the increasing volatility in the market could lead to attractive entry points. "Our core fundamental thesis remains positive, our tactical indicators coupled with history suggest any further weakness should prove temporary, and we expect the ye

  • 5 Big-Name Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 356% to 1,605% by 2025

    These well-known and widely held companies should deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next five years.

  • 5 quality energy stocks with high dividend yields propelled by soaring oil prices

    These stocks have dividend yields as high as 5.91%, and the companies never cut dividends after oil prices began their long decline in 2014.

  • Bank of America raises price target for 'bright spot' Affirm

    Jason Kupferberg, Bank of America Analyst, discusses why Affirm is considered a 'clear bright spot' in the buy now, pay later space.

  • Why Shares of Futu Holdings and Up Fintech Holding Are Down Today

    The Chinese online brokerages saw their share prices decline after some significant regulatory risks came to light.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Makes Powerful Move; Google Leads 7 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals

    The market rally had its best day in months, with Google and Microsoft among new stocks flashing buy signals.

  • 5 Growth Stocks Climbing Up My Prospective Buy List

    I don't buy a lot of stocks. But with so many amazing businesses trading on the public markets, there are a lot that I want to buy. Many factors need to come together for me to press the buy button: the right allocation of paying myself first, an emergency fund, and funds available for investing.

  • Bitcoin soars as SEC set to allow ETF

    The cryptocurrency market has been quite vibrant this week, said one analyst.

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Under $10

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech stocks to buy under $10. You can skip our detailed analysis of the technology sector, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Under $10. Technology stocks have paved the way for economic growth in the past few years, […]

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Could Change The World

    Technology is changing everything we know about the world, but three industries, in particular, are leading the charge

  • ‘Prick This Bubble’: Morgan Stanley CEO Calls for Fed Rate Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley Chief Executive Officer James Gorman is girding for rate hikes, and he says markets are ready for them.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like Now“You’ve got to prick this bubble a little bit,” Gorman said Thursday in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “Money is a bit too free and availab

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Growth Stocks That Could Hit New Highs

    Investors are in the market to make a profit, and that means finding the stocks with proven growth potential. Old Wall Street hands will always tell you that past performance cannot guarantee future success, which is true, but it’s always a good place to start. Stocks that have already brought in returns, and are showing real and sustained gains over prolonged periods, are a logical place to look for tomorrow’s winners. And this brings us to the stocks we’re looking at today. These have all show

  • 10 Best Jim Cramer Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best Jim Cramer stocks to buy. You can skip our detailed analysis of Jim Cramer’s investment philosophy, and go directly to read the 5 Best Jim Cramer Stocks To Buy Today. Jim Cramer is an American investor and media personality. He is a former hedge fund manager and […]