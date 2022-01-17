U.S. markets closed

First Tellurium Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

First Tellurium Corp.
·3 min read
Frankfurt Listing Will Expand Global Awareness for the Company and its Offerings

Vancouver BC, Canada, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL), (OTC: GODYF), (XFRA: G1J.F) (the “Company” or “First Tellurium”), is pleased to announce that its common shares have been accepted for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) under the trading symbol (G1J.F) The Company's common shares will now be cross-listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE), The OTC Markets (OTC) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE).

This cross-listing is a significant milestone for the company, it opens up the opportunity for investment by institutional and retail investors across Europe while increasing potential trading liquidity and market awareness for the company.

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) is one of the world's largest international trading centers for securities. Operated by the Deutsche Boerse AG, FSE, is the largest of Germany's seven stock exchanges, and is responsible for approximately 90 percent of all securities traded in Germany. The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems and enables cross-border trading for international investors.

“The interest and demand of Tellurium is global,” explained Tyrone Docherty, CEO of First Tellurium. “This new Frankfurt listing will provide awareness of our company to new potential investors and customers throughout Europe. Going green, is also a global phrase, there is no doubt that tellurium has a significant role to play in this goal, from solar panels to semiconductors and new battery technologies tellurium is finding its home.”

In continuing its corporate awareness initiatives through 2022, First Tellurium has engaged the consulting and media advisory services of GRA Enterprises LLC. GRA has been engaged for an additional term of 6 months, for a fee of USD $50,000. GRA is located at 55 Dorothea Terrace in Belleview NJ. Contact Gerald Adams, 973.277.7674. As well the company has engaged Stephan Lindam of Aktiencheck.de AG based in Germany for the sum of 50,000 Euros to assist with corporate awareness with a focus on Europe, contact stephan.lindam@aktiencheck.de.

What is Tellurium (Te)

Tellurium is a naturally occurring element found in the earth's crust, but is extremely rare. The largest use of tellurium (Te) in the past decade or more has been in the manufacture of thin-film photovoltaic solar panels. Tellurium, along with cadmium, is an essential component of the thin photovoltaic layer which generates the electricity from solar radiation.

Increasingly used in thermoelectric devices, including solar panels. Tellurium is also used in vulcanization of rubber, percussion caps, battery plate protectors and electrical resistors.

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium’s unique business model is to generate value and revenue through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and cooperative access to untapped mineral regions in Indigenous territory with sustainable exploration.

Our polymetallic (tellurium, gold, silver copper, tungsten) Deer Horn Project in British Columbia and Klondike tellurium-gold property in Colorado anchor a diversified search for metals, working in alliance with Indigenous peoples, NGOs, governments and leading metals buyers. This is the future of mineral exploration: generating revenue by exploring responsibly and leveraging diverse partnerships.

First Tellurium proudly adheres to and supports the principles and rights set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and in particular the fundamental proposition of free, prior and informed consent.

For more information please visit https://firsttellurium.com



On behalf of the board of directors of
First Tellurium Corp.



“Tyrone Docherty”
Tyrone Docherty
President and CEO



For further information please contact:

Tyrone Docherty
604.789.5653
tyrone@firsttellurium.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company’s control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event.


