First-time buyers help slow decline in house prices - latest updates

House prices have fallen again but at a slightly slower pace as first-time buyers helped steady the market as they decided to search for smaller homes.

The average cost of a property declined by 2.4pc in the year to July, according to the Halifax house price index, having dropped by 2.6pc in June, from 1.1pc in May.

It means a typical home is worth £285,044. Prices fell 0.3pc in July in a fourth consecutive monthly decline.

Halifax Mortgages director Kim Kinnaird said: “These figures add to the sense of a housing market which continues to display a degree of resilience in the face of tough economic headwinds.

“In particular, we’re seeing activity amongst first-time buyers hold up relatively well, with indications some are now searching for smaller homes, to offset higher borrowing costs.

“Conversely the buy-to-let sector appears to be under some pressure, though elevated interest rates are just one factor impacting landlords’ business models, together with considerations of future rental market reforms.”

It comes after a separate index said house prices fell at their fastest pace since 2009 in July.

Nationwide said homeowners saw the value of their bricks and mortar drop by 3.8pc in the year to July, with the average property worth £260,828.

This was down 4.5pc since the peak in August last year.

08:05 AM BST

HSBC executive says UK 'weak' for following US demands on China

HSBC’s head of public affairs has apologised after he accused the Government of being “weak” for complying with US demands to cut back business dealings with China.

Sir Sherard Cowper-Coles told an event in London in June that the UK would often bow to the demands of Washington and should not blindly follow the US but look after its own interests, sources told Bloomberg.

Sir Sherard, who is also chairman of the China-Britain Business Council lobby, said the UK’s decision to ban Huawei from taking part in building its 5G network was an example of Britain bowing to US demands.

However, in a statement, he said: “I was speaking at a private event under Chatham House Rules and my personal comments do not reflect the views of HSBC or the China British Business Council. I apologise for any offence caused.”

HSBC's head of public affairs Sir Sherard Cowper-Coles - AFP PHOTO/Farooq NAEEM

07:50 AM BST

Wheat prices climb after drone attacks

Wheat prices have climbed higher after Ukraine used sea drones to cripple a Russian oil tanker and naval vessel, threatening a key export route for Russian commodities through the Black Sea.

Russia moves most of its grain through the waterway and is in the midst of a second bumper harvest, making this a crucial time for getting crops to markets and ensuring enough supply to constrain global food costs.

Ole Houe, chief executive officer of broker and adviser IKON Commodities, said: “The risk in the Black Sea is increasing by the day and any threat to Russian exports is much more potent than a threat to the Ukrainian export corridor.”

Wheat futures in Chicago, the global benchmark, climbed as much as 3.4pc to $6.545 a bushel.

Prices closed 1pc higher on Friday, paring most of a 4.3pc intraday gain after the Ukraine attack on the Russian naval vessel. Traffic at Novorossiysk port was halted for several hours.

Kyiv’s decision to take the war to Russia in the Black Sea follows Vladimir Putin’s withdrawal from the United Nations-brokered grain deal and a concerted missile campaign against Ukrainian ports.

Wheat futures are still down almost 20pc this year on prospects for bumper harvests from key exporters and a still-large buffer of global stockpiles.

A combine harvests wheat near Kramatorsk in Donetsk, Ukraine - ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images

07:44 AM BST

House prices to keep falling, warn economists

House prices will continue to fall in the second half of the year as mortgage rates remain at present levels for the next 12 months, economists have warned.

Imogen Pattison, assistant economist at Capital Economics, said:

With mortgage rates rising to around 6pc in July, it was no surprise that the slide in the Halifax house price index continued. Although there might be a modest fall in mortgage rates in the near term, we think they will remain around current levels (5.5pc to 6pc) for the next 12 months, which means house prices will continue to fall until the second half of 2024. The 0.3pc fall in the Halifax house price index in July marked the fourth consecutive month-on-month fall. However, the rather modest drop left the annual growth rate higher than the previous month at minus 2.4pc compared with minus 2.6pc and has not reversed the house price growth at the start of the year. This leaves current prices around 1pc above last December’s lows. In comparison, the Nationwide index was down by slightly less in the month, but declined by 3.8pc year on year. While house prices are proving relatively resilient so far, the significant rise in mortgage rates is set to cause a renewed slump in demand, while previously tight supply conditions are easing. As a result, we expect house price falls to accelerate in the second half of the year. This should leave house prices 10.5pc below their peak on the Nationwide measure.

07:34 AM BST

House prices 'quite remarkable' following pandemic boom, say estate agents

The housing market is still “standing strong” given that the present decline in prices come after a post-pandemic boom, according to estate agents.

Marc von Grundherr, director of Benham and Reeves, said:

The recent decline in house prices has been consistent, albeit marginal, but it’s important to remember that the comparison being made is to the heights of the pandemic boom seen this time last year. When you consider this small detail, it’s actually quite remarkable that the market is still standing so strong given the wider economic picture.

James Forrester, managing director of Barrows and Forrester, added:

The outlook has remained unchanged so far this year and while we’ve seen market uncertainty chip away at the previous high rates of pandemic house price growth, this decline has been largely insignificant. House prices remain robust and while borrowing affordability remains a concern for many buyers, increasing interest rates are yet to deter them from their aspirations of homeownership.

07:25 AM BST

Cash buyers entering the housing market, agencies claims

The luxury end of the property market has held strong thanks to an influx of cash buyers, property market chiefs have claimed.

Nigel Bishop, founder of buying agency Recoco Property Search, said:

Despite discussions about mortgage rates taking place, we are seeing discerning house hunters entering the market who are mostly cash buyers seeking a luxury country property as either a primary residence or holiday home. With many professionals still working from home or splitting their time between home and the office, buyers have been prioritising properties that provide a work-life balance. Spacious homes with private gardens and properties in proximity to parks and other lifestyle amenities as well as easy access to London have been particularly sought-after.

John Ennis, chief executive of Chestertons, added: “Whilst there were fewer first-time-buyers with support from the Bank of Mum and Dad in July, we witnessed an increase in cash buyers and higher-valued property sales in excess of £1m.

“This was driven by continuously strong demand for larger family homes in London’s leafier suburbs as well as luxury townhouses in areas such as Islington and Kensington.”

07:19 AM BST

Higher interest rates will keep housing market 'constrained,' says Halifax

Halifax Mortgages director Kim Kinnaird added:

Prospects for the UK housing market remain closely linked to the performance of the wider economy. Several factors are providing support, notably strong wage growth, running at around 7pc annually. And, while the uptick in unemployment is likely to restrain that somewhat, it seems unlikely to reach levels that would trigger a sharp deterioration in conditions. Expectations of further Base Rate increases from the Bank of England were tempered by a better-than-expected inflation report for June. However, while there have been recent signs of borrowing costs stabilising or even falling, they will likely remain much higher than homeowners have become used to over the last decade. The continued affordability squeeze will mean constrained market activity persists, and we expect house prices to continue to fall into next year. Based on our current economic assumptions, we anticipate that being a gradual rather than a precipitous decline. And one that is unlikely to fully reverse the house price growth recorded over recent years, with average property prices still some £45,000 (up 19pc) above pre-Covid levels.

07:17 AM BST

First-time buyers searching for smaller homes

As the pace of house prices falls slowed down, Halifax Mortgages director Kim Kinnaird said:

In reality, prices are little changed over the last six months, with the typical property now costing £285,044,

compared to £285,660 in February. These figures add to the sense of a housing market which continues to display a degree of resilience in the face of tough economic headwinds. In particular, we’re seeing activity amongst first-time buyers hold up relatively well, with indications some are

now searching for smaller homes, to offset higher borrowing costs. Conversely the buy-to-let sector appears to be under some pressure, though elevated interest rates are just one factor impacting landlords’ business models, together with considerations of future rental market reforms. It remains to be seen how many may choose to exit and what that could mean for the supply of properties available to buy.

07:14 AM BST

House prices fall for fourth straight month

The average UK house price fell by 0.3pc in July, marking the fourth monthly decline in a row, according to Halifax.

Property prices dropped by 2.4pc on an annual basis, easing from a 2.6pc fall in June.

The typical UK home costs £285,044, compared with a peak of £293,992 last August, Halifax said.

07:07 AM BST

Good morning

Thanks for joining me. House prices dropped by 2.4pc in the year to July, according to lender Halifax.

Property values contracted at a slower annual pace following a decline of 2.6pc in June.

What happened overnight

Asian share markets were in a cautious mood after a mixed US jobs report sparked a rally in beaten-down bonds, but new hurdles lay ahead in the shape of US and Chinese inflation figures due later this week.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was a fraction lower in thin trade, after losing 2.3pc last week.

Japan’s Nikkei turned flat, having found support at its July low. A summary of the last Bank of Japan meeting showed members felt making yield policy more flexible would help extend the life of its super-easy stimulus.

Chinese blue chips eased 0.9pc with investors still disappointed at the lack of major and concrete stimulus steps from Beijing.

Japan’s Topix rose 0.2pc, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.3pc and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.4pc.

