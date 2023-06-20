First-time buyers squeezed as lenders axe mortgage deals - latest updates

The number of deals available to first-time buyers has slumped 40pc - ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images

First-time buyers are being hit hard by the mortgage crisis sweeping Britain as lenders pull swathes of products for borrowers with small deposits.

There were 199 products available over the weekend for househunters seeking to borrow up to 95pc the value of the property, according to the Moneyfacts website.

That is a slump of more than 40pc over the past year from 347 at the start of June.

The average interest rate on a two-year fixed 95pc loan-to-value mortgage gas jumped by more than three percentage points to 6.49pc over the same period

It comes as the average rate for a two-year fixed mortgage tipped over 6pc on Monday for the first time since December.

The crisis has been triggered by persistent inflation, which has sent Government borrowing costs surge, impacting the rate lenders are prepared to offer.

09:37 AM

Britain faces recession if interest rates hit 6pc, economists warn

Britain could tip into a shallow recession if the Bank of England raises interest rates to 6pc, according to economists, in a move that would leave mortgage holders facing brutal borrowing costs.

Gross domestic product would shrink about 0.3pc this year and by 1.4pc in 2024 if the Monetary Policy Committee follows through with market expectations for rate rises, analysis by Bloomberg Economics showed.

The Bank of England is expected to increase interest rates to 4.75pc on Thursday, with inflation data on Wednesday expected to show inflation remains high.

Money markets are expecting the policy rate to peak at 5.75pc by the end of the year, with a one-in-two chance of a final increase to 6pc by early next year.

Rates at that level would send mortgage rates further into territory the Bank of England has identified as painful for households, with more than a million homeowners required to refinance loans at significantly higher costs this year.

Bloomberg economist Dan Hanson said:

If this tightening cycle has taught us anything, it’s not to underestimate the persistence of inflation. The Bank of England may judge a significant slump is what’s needed to prevent the inflation psychology in the UK from becoming embedded.

09:20 AM

Gas prices rise amid maintenance and hot weather

European natural gas has risen after two days of declines as supply risks and an early onset of summer heat keep

the market volatile.

Benchmark futures rose as much as 8.9pc to more than €38 per megawatt hour amid prolonged outages at major projects in Norway in recent weeks.

The maintenance work has kept traders on edge just as the hot weather brings the risk of increased demand for cooling.

The concerns have sent prices up almost 40pc this month, after they slumped to a two-year low in early June.

09:06 AM

Bond yields ease as German inflation cools

UK gilt yields have dipped, following eurozone bonds as a bigger-than-expected fall in German producer prices, potentially offering some respite to mortgage markets.

The yield on two-year UK bonds rose past 5pc on Monday for the first time since 2008 but has dropped more than two basis points so far today.

Germany’s two-year bond yield, which is highly sensitive to interest rate expectations, was also nearly two basis points lower at 3.12pc.

It comes as the prices German producers received for their goods and services fell 1.4pc in May compared to April, figures showed, a much bigger drop than the 0.7pc fall economists had expected.

Bond yields - the rate Governments promise to pay holders of their debt - are used to help set mortgage rates.

08:52 AM

Saga on course to return to profit

Saga shares have risen by 5pc ahead of its annual general meeting today as it said revenues and profits remain on track.

The over-50s holiday and insurance provider said it is on target to return to an underlying pre-tax profit this year.

Meanwhile, it expects to deliver £40m of ebitda - a measure of profits - per ship in its cruise business, excluding overheads.

Saga cruise ship the Spirit Of Discovery at the Port of Dover - Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

08:38 AM

Thunderstorms leave passengers facing delays at Heathrow

Thousands of passengers are facing chaos at Heathrow airport as air traffic controllers cut the number of flights they can handle by 40pc because of thunderstorms.

Our chief business correspondent Oliver Gill reports on the disruption from Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris:

Britain’s busiest airport would typically handle around 50 flights per hour, but this has been reduced to 30 per hour as a result of the inclement weather conditions. Schedules at Heathrow are delicately balanced - not least because the airport is the busiest two-runway operation in the world. Bosses’ decision to reduce the “flow rate” on safety grounds risks significant knock-on effects for arrivals and departures - and could lead to connecting passengers at Heathrow missing the next leg of their journey. Meanwhile, passengers on short-haul flights to Heathrow are being stranded on the tarmac at their departure airport as air traffic controllers refuse to give permission for flights to leave their origin amid fears the skies above London could be clogged up with planes waiting to land. Heathrow has been contacted for comment.

A plane takes off from Heathrow Airport - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

08:31 AM

Currys and Frasers gain but markets remain subdued

The FTSE 100 was flat in early trading as investors keenly await inflation data and the Bank of England’s rate decision later in the week.

The resource-heavy benchmark stock index was little changed, while the FTSE 250 mid-cap index fell 0.2pc.

Crude oil and metals prices dipped as China’s benchmark rate cuts failed to soothe investor concerns around the top consumer’s economic growth, dragging energy and mining stocks.

Currys gained 3.1pc after British sportswear and fashion retailer Frasers acquired an 8.9pc stake in the electricals retailer.

Frasers’ shares were up as much as 1.5pc as it instructed Liberum Capital to begin a £70m share buyback program from today.

Lookers jumped 33.7pc as Canadian car dealer network Alpha Auto Group is set to buy the UK peer for about £465.4m in cash.

08:06 AM

Grocery prices rise at slowest pace this year as supermarkets say pressure easing

Food prices increased at their slowest pace this year and prices are expected to continue to fall as the impact of inflation eases.

Grocery price inflation stood at 16.5pc for the four weeks to June 11, the lowest level this year but still the sixth highest monthly figure since 2008, according to new data from Kantar.

Nearly 70pc of households are either “extremely” or “very worried” about rising food and drink prices, the market researcher said.

Shoppers have turned to value ranges as food prices rise, with total spending on cheapest own label lines rising by 41pc compared to last year.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, comments:

This is the lowest rate of grocery price inflation we’ve seen in 2023, which will be a relief to shoppers and retailers. But prices rising at 16.5pc isn’t something to celebrate and it’s still the sixth highest monthly figure in the past 15 years. Price rises are now being compared to the increasing rate of grocery inflation seen last summer, which means that it should continue to fall in the coming months, a welcome result for everyone.

08:05 AM

Markets slide at the open

Markets have fallen at the open as investors fret over China’s tepid post-pandemic recovery.

China, in a highly anticipated move, cut its benchmark loan prime rates (LPR) for the first time in 10 months overnight although the 10-basis point reduction in the five-year LPR was smaller than many had expected.

The internationally-focused FTSE 100 has dropped 0.2pc to 7,570.06, while the FTSE 250 has slumped 0.1pc to 18,824.94 as some investors take a wait-and-see attitude ahead of inflation data tomorrow and the Bank of England’s interest rate decision on Thursday.

07:46 AM

Revolution Beauty threatens legal action against former boss

Troubled make-up retailer Revolution Beauty has revealed possible legal action against its founder and former chief executive Adam Minto.

The group - which on Monday also faced a call from its biggest shareholder, Boohoo, to replace the current top bosses - said it sent a letter of claim to Mr Minto last month alleging that he breached his duties to the company.

It said some of the matters alleged contributed to the delay in the group’s 2021-22 results, which has led to the suspension of shares since last September.

The company said it was “looking to recover material sums relating to the exceptional costs the company incurred as a result of the matters alleged”.

It has not yet received a “substantive” response from Mr Minto or his legal representatives and has set a deadline of July 7 for him to do so.

07:36 AM

Canadian car dealership to take over Lookers

Car dealership Lookers has agreed to be bought by Canada’s Alpha Auto Group in a deal worth close to half a billion pounds.

Lookers said investors who hold around 42pc of its shares had already agreed to the takeover offer.

At 120p per share the offer values Lookers at around £465.4m, the business said.

Lookers reported a pre-tax profit of £84.4mn last year on revenue of £4.3bn.

Lookers will be taken over by a Canadian car dealership group - Lookers Group

07:30 AM

Alibaba shakes up boardroom with new chairman and chief executive

Chinese tech giant Alibaba will replace its top boss in a surprise move as the e-commerce titan seeks to recover from years of slow growth caused by weak consumer spending and a crackdown by authorities.

The move comes as the company prepares to undergo a fundamental reorganisation of its sprawling business operations, which span cloud computing, e-commerce, logistics, media and entertainment, and artificial intelligence.

The announcement will see chairman and chief executive Daniel Zhang replaced by Joseph Tsai as chairman and Eddie Wu as CEO, the company said.

Both appointments will take effect on September 10.

Mr Zhang said in a statement it was “the right time” for him to step down as the business looks to implement a full spin-off of its advanced cloud computing unit.

In a shock announcement, Alibaba said in late March that it would split into six business groups - one of the most significant overhauls of a leading Chinese tech firm to date.

Alibaba chairman and chief executive Daniel Zhang, right, will be replaced by Joseph Tsai, left, as chairman and Eddie Wu as CEO - YE AUNG THU/AFP via Getty Images

07:17 AM

Good morning

The number of mortgage deals for first-time buyers has been cut by more than 40pc over the last year, as Britain’s property lending squeeze tightens.

There were 199 products available over the weekend for househunters seeking to borrow up to 95pc the value of the property, down from 347 in June last year, according to Moneyfacts.

What happened overnight



Asian shares mostly declined as some investors took a wait-and-see attitude after US markets were closed for a national holiday.

Some investors were also disappointed after a meeting between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Secretary of State Antony Blinken yielded no signs of progress from either side on Taiwan, human rights, technology and other issues of contention.

Investors were also worried China’s latest rate cut was not enough to boost confidence in the weakening economy and awaited a wider stimulus package by Beijing.

China, in a highly anticipated move, cut two key benchmark lending rates for the first time in 10 months, with its one-year loan prime rate (LPR) lowered by 10 basis points to 3.55pc and the five-year LPR cut by the same margin to 4.20pc.

Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei index trimmed earlier losses and ended slightly higher despite falls in European stocks, after Beijing’s central bank cut its two benchmark interest rates.

The Nikkei 225 index inched up 0.1pc to end at 33,388.91, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.3pc to 2,283.85.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.9pc to 7,362.90. South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.3pc to 2,601.07.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dipped 1.4pc to 19,627.86, while the Shanghai Composite edged down 0.2pc to 3,248.53.

