First-Time Costco Members: 5 Ways To Get Your Money’s Worth

jetcityimage / Getty Images

Being part of the Costco club grants you access to a new world of savings, but shopping at your local warehouse can feel intimidating. For starters, if you’re used to shopping in a traditional grocery store, the soaring, palleted aisles stocked with bulk goods at Costco can be a lot.

Find Out: The Single Best Thing To Buy at Costco in April 2024

Try This: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

Not only that — you can easily buy a lot you don’t need, so it’s important to keep yourself in check. Your Costco membership should save you money, not cause you buy massive quantities of items you won’t use.

Whether you live alone or are shopping for a big family, knowing exactly how to shop at Costco can help you get the most from your membership. Here are five tips from Costco members to get you started.

Sponsored: Credit card debt keeping you up at night? Find out if you can reduce your debt with these 3 steps

Get Informed

“If you’re new to shopping at Costco, you might think that you’re guaranteed to get the best value every time you visit the warehouse,” said Scott Lieberman, founder of Touchdown Money.

Unfortunately, he said it isn’t that easy.

“In some cases, buying at Costco can cost you money, if you don’t put thought into it,” he said. “To make Costco work for you, it’s a good idea to know the prices at your grocery store and what you spend on staple items.”

He said you’ll also need to be cognizant of how quickly your family uses items on your list. “I recommend making a note of these somewhere on your phone, that way you have it with you when you’re shopping.”

This can help you avoid wasting both food and money.

“For instance, if you’ll use five heads of Romaine lettuce before it spoils, buying them at $5 makes perfect sense,” he said. “But if you only get through two before they go bad, spending $4 on a three-pack at the grocery store is the better buy.”

Read Next: 5 Healthy Grocery Items Frugal People Buy at Sam’s Club

Check Prices After You Buy

“I’ve been a Costco member for about two months now,” said David Bakke, budgeting expert at DollarSanity.

Story continues

He said one of the most important lessons he’s learned is that you can save money after the fact by checking prices on items you’ve already purchased.

“Let’s say you buy a six-pack of tube socks for $20,” he said. “On your next trip, check to see if that item has been reduced.”

Unlike other stores where you might be out of luck, Costco has you covered.

“If it has, you can request a price adjustment by going to customer service,” he said. “What’s cool about that is that they’ll make the adjustment online to your Costco account.”

Always Fill Up the Tank

Many Costco locations have a gas station, and they’re always busy — for good reason.

“Costco has the cheapest gas in town hands down,” Bakke said. “Better than Kroger and their rewards program, and better than any other generic gas credit card rewards program.”

Therefore, he recommends you always fill up your gas tank when shopping at Costco.

For example, as of April 11, 2024, the average price of gas in Sarasota County, Florida is $3.60 per gallon, according to AAA. However, a gallon of regular gas at the Sarasota Costco is $3.49, according to GasBuddy.

Shop With a Specific List

“I’m well aware of impulse buying and apparently so is Costco,” Bakke said. “They put their best deals at the front of the store, and you’ll be more tempted to throw stuff in your empty buggy as soon as you walk in.”

Therefore, he said to always go into the store with a specific shopping list and stick to it. This can help you avoid ending your shopping trip with a cart full of items you don’t need, and a hefty bill you don’t want.

Make Sure You Have the Right Membership

When you purchased your Costco membership, you probably realized there were two choices — paying $60 per year for the Gold Star or $120 per year for the Executive.

If you’re like many people, you may have automatically opted for the cheaper version, but that might cost you. The Executive Membership comes with a 2% annual award up to $1,000 on eligible Costco and Costco Travel purchases.

Therefore, if you spend $3,000 per year at Costco — i.e., $250 per month — you’ll get a $60 reward, meaning the elevated membership paid for itself.

Executive Members also get discounts on Costco Services. This includes a variety of offerings, such as insurance, home, auto, travel, business and home improvement.

Different membership types make sense for different households, so get informed and choose the right one for you. If you need to make a change, visit Costco.com or the customer service desk anytime — you don’t have to wait until it’s time to renew.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: First-Time Costco Members: 5 Ways To Get Your Money’s Worth