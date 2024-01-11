First time home buyers, listen up! These are the best markets by price, commute time, more

First-time homebuyers have faced an array of hurdles in recent years, from low housing supplies, to lofty prices to soaring mortgage rates.

In November, first-time buyers comprised 31% of all existing home sales, up from 28% in October and a year earlier but below a historically normal 40%, according to the National Association of Realtors.

To help fledging shoppers find their dream home, Realtor.com picked the best small- to midsize towns for first-time buyers based on several key characteristics – price and affordability, ample housing inventories, price growth potential, shorter commutes, lively culture and a young demographic.

Of the top 10 towns, three are in New York State and two are in Iowa

A "For Sale" sign in front of a house in Burke, Virginia

As you peruse the list it would be helpful to keep in mind the national midpoints. Across the U.S., the median home price is $382,230; housing prices are projected to fall 1.7% this year; the average home price to income ratio is 5.4; there are 38.6 home listings per 1,000 households; the average travel time to work is 29 minutes; and the share of homeowners age 25-34 is 5.4%.

Here are Realtor.com’s top seven towns for first-time buyers, in reverse order:

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Median home price: $260,000

2024 home price growth forecast: 7.2%

Average home price to income ratio: 4.3

Home listings: 33.1 per 1,000 households

Average travel time to work: 21 minutes

Share of homeowners age 25-34: 9.5%

Yelp culture and lifestyle businesses per 1,000 households: 20

Cheektowaga, New York

Median home price: $199,000

2024 home price growth forecast: 3.9%

Average home price to income ratio: 3.1

Home listings: 26.6 per 1,000 households

Average travel time to work: 21 minutes

Share of homeowners age 25-34: 7.2%

Yelp culture and lifestyle businesses per 1,000 households: 22.6 (tops in category)

Council Bluffs, Iowa

Median home price: $200,000

2024 home price growth forecast: 4.5%

Average home price to income ratio: 3

Home listings: 37.6 per 1,000 households

Average travel time to work: 21 minutes

Story continues

Share of homeowners age 25-34: 6.4%

Yelp culture and lifestyle businesses per 1,000 households: 13

Newington, Connecticut

Median home price: $290,294

2024 home price growth forecast: 9.1%

Average home price to income ratio: 3.4

Home listings: 37.8 per 1,000 households

Average travel time to work: 23 minutes

Share of homeowners age 25-34: 6.6%

Yelp culture and lifestyle businesses per 1,000 households: 19.2

Winterset, Iowa

Median home price: $269,400

2024 home price growth forecast: 9.9%

Average home price to income ratio: 4

Home listings: 47.8 per 1,000 households

Average travel time to work: 23 minutes

Share of homeowners age 25-34: 7.3%

Yelp culture and lifestyle businesses per 1,000 households: 18

Benton, Arkansas

Median home price: $197,500

Average home price to income ratio: 3

2024 home price growth forecast: 3.1%

Home listings: 50.2 per 1,000 households

Average travel time to work: 25 minutes

Share of homeowners age 25-34: 7.6%

Yelp culture and lifestyle businesses per 1,000 households: 17.9

More buying power Have you noticed your money is going further? Here's what's happening

Irondequoit, New York

Long tailed ducks in the Irondequoit Bay, N.Y. outlet Monday, March 13, 2023.

Median home price: $187,000

2024 home price growth forecast: 10.4% (tops in this category)

Average home price to income ratio: 2.5

Home listings: 34.1 per 1,000 households

Average travel time to work: 22 minutes

Share of homeowners age 25-34: 8.2%

Yelp culture and lifestyle businesses per 1,000 households: 14.9

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: First time home buyer? These are the most appealing markets